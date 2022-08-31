Read full article on original website
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Kinston Community Pharmacy
The Kinston-Lenoir County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Kinston Community Pharmacy located at 324 North Queen Street. "We are so excited about this," said Vickie Jones, Executive Director of the chamber. "This is something that's been a vision for a while. It's actually come to fruition. It will be such a great asset for our patients and our community."
Governor Cooper announces two Judicial appointments, one serving Jones
RALEIGH: Governor Roy Cooper announced two judicial appointments to Superior and District Courts. “These appointees are knowledgeable leaders, and have served their communities well over the years,” said Governor Cooper. “I’m grateful for their willingness to continue serving our state in these new positions.”. Robert “Bob” Roupe...
Golden LEAF Foundation officials visit Lenoir Community College
Golden LEAF Foundation officials visited the Lenoir Community College campus and the LCC Aerospace and Advanced Manufacturing Center (AAMC) Monday as part of their community college tour of the state. Areas visited included the Construction Trades Building, the Floyd Health Sciences Center, and the Bullock Building before heading to the AAMC to see Industrial Systems, Mechanical Systems, Computer-Integrated Machining, and Aviation Management; Career Pilot programs.
Safety remains a continued priority for school administrators and local leaders
The Student Resource Officer (SRO) at Northside High School in Jacksonville reportedly took 20 seconds to respond to events that resulted in one student dead, another injured, and one in custody. Even before the tragedy, the safety of Lenoir County Public Schools (LCPS) has been a primary concern for school administrators and local leaders.
Greene Central student earns college board National Recognition Award
Snow Hill, NC - Greene Central High School student has earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process. Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous, and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.
