Coral Springs, FL

Talk Media

Cheesecake Factory Signs Lease at Promenade at Coconut Creek

The Cheesecake Factory is coming to Coconut Creek. The popular restaurant chain has signed a lease for a 9,100-plus square-foot restaurant, with additional outdoor seating, at Promenade at Coconut Creek, according to Hill Partners, the company that manages the upscale shopping center. “Based on market research we conducted for Promenade...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
yieldpro.com

Berkadia arranges sale and financing of build-for-rent community in Broward County

Berkadia announces it has arranged the sale and financing of Stellar at Palm Aire, a new build-for-rent community consisting of 39 townhomes located in the center of the Palm Aire Country Club in Pompano Beach, Fla. Senior Managing Directors Roberto Pesant and Jaret Turkell, along with Director Yoav Yuhjtman, Associate Director Omar Morales and Senior Analyst Jose Mota of Berkadia Miami, marketed the property on behalf of Stellar Communities. Pulso Capital purchased the property for $21.5 million, or $551,282 per unit.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Local
Florida Business
State
New Jersey State
Coral Springs, FL
Business
City
Tamarac, FL
City
Coral Springs, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Boca Raton Regional Hospital Plans Major Construction and Renovation Projects

Earlier this year, Boca Raton Regional Hospital broke ground on its new Gloria Drummond Patient Tower. When completed in 2025, the seven-story facility will be the centerpiece of a “historic transformation” of the hospital’s campus, according to Lincoln Mendez, the hospital’s chief executive officer. The tower is being named by Elaine J. Wold and the Bay Branch Foundation in memory of Boca Raton Regional Hospital’s founder, Gloria Drummond. Wold was a close and life-long friend of Drummond.
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Labor Day BBQ event, plus critic's pick for best new barbecue restaurants right now in Palm Beach County

Here’s a farm-to-table barbecue happening to put on your weekend list: the “BBQ on Fern” cookout at Fern Street Wine Bar and Kitchen in downtown West Palm Beach. What’s notable about this event is that the meats are raised and harvested at the restaurant’s own farm, Rancher’s Reserve in Okeechobee. The farm raises Japanese red Wagyu (Akaushi) cattle and Berkshire pigs on a non-GMO grain diet.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

G.L. Homes Seeks, Receives Delay On Vote For West Boca Raton Development

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners voted Wednesday to approve a request by G.L. Homes to delay consideration of the company’s hugely controversial land-swap deal. A vote was expected this week. As part of the proposed deal, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What’s being built there? 330 luxury apartments planned in Plantation

This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? Pixl ...
PLANTATION, FL
shop-eat-surf.com

Salt Life Expands Retail Footprint With New Door in Jupiter, Florida

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE American: DLA), a leading provider of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products, is excited to announce the grand opening of a new retail store for its Salt Life® brand. Salt Life has experienced tremendous retail growth in the last few years; the new location in Jupiter brings the brand’s total retail store count to twenty-one. Additionally, this storefront marks the brand’s twelfth storefront in the state of Florida. Salt Life Jupiter will offer consumers both performance and everyday apparel and accessories for fishing, diving, surfing, and lounging beachside.
JUPITER, FL
bocamag.com

Boca Raton Regional Hospital 59th Annual Ball

After a change in date and venue, the annual Boca Raton Regional Hospital Ball returned for its 59th year in lavish fashion. Hosted at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, the event drew in a crowd of 1,100 guests who were treated with a live performance by iconic Police frontman Sting, who played a 90-minute set of his greatest hits.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hoffman’s Chocolates Las Olas becomes Hof’s House of Sweets, with plans to add wine lounge, beer milkshakes

After a summer of top-secret construction, Hoffman’s Chocolates Las Olas peeled off its vinyl-wrapped windows on Wednesday to reveal a sweet transformation: a new name and modern lounge created to serve Belgian waffles, wine and over-the-top beer milkshakes, among other treats. Now called Hof’s House of Sweets, the 1,300-square-foot Fort Lauderdale shop is an experimental spinoff for the South ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs City Commission: News and Events for September 2022

September means it’s time to say farewell to the long days of summer and welcome the golden glow of the fall season. Time moves on, but we will never forget the unthinkable events that took place on September 11, 2001, and the lasting impact that they’ve had on our community and country. This year marks 21 years since the terror attacks devastated our nation. To pay tributes to the victims and fallen heroes, residents are invited to visit the September 11 Memorial located at the Northwest Regional Library (3151 N. University Drive).
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
WSVN-TV

House goes up in flames in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale home went up in flames. The fire caused heavy damage to the kitchen of the home on Northwest 19th Avenue. Eight people, which included three children, were impacted by the blaze. Fortunately, no one was hurt. The American Red Cross will provide...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

G.L. Homes May Learn Wednesday If OK To Build Another 1000 West Boca Homes

At Clint Moore Road And 441, Many Fear Traffic, Destruction Of “Agricultural Reserve.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: The agenda item will now be heard on Thursday, September 1st. Stay tuned… BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Mega-builder G.L. Homes is expected to learn Wednesday if the Palm Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Talk Media

Talk Media

Coral Springs, FL
News Views and Reviews for Coral Springs Florida.

 https://coralspringstalk.com

