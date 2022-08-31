Read full article on original website
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach TownsL. CaneDaytona Beach, FL
Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jevon Holland Among Those Named Dolphins Team CaptainsAnthony DiMoroMiami Gardens, FL
Mike McDaniel Says ‘We’re not in the business of being stupid’ when Discussing Dolphins QuarterbacksAnthony DiMoroMiami Gardens, FL
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Catching the Ocean View: The success of the Pompano Beach Seafood Festival; next festival scheduled for April
The success of the 36th Annual Pompano Beach Seafood Festival can be measured by the over $145,000 raised for local charities and organizations. Held in April at Pompano Community Park, the emphasis this year, according to festival manager Kyle Good, was “going local.”. There was lots of uncertainty this...
Cheesecake Factory Signs Lease at Promenade at Coconut Creek
The Cheesecake Factory is coming to Coconut Creek. The popular restaurant chain has signed a lease for a 9,100-plus square-foot restaurant, with additional outdoor seating, at Promenade at Coconut Creek, according to Hill Partners, the company that manages the upscale shopping center. “Based on market research we conducted for Promenade...
yieldpro.com
Berkadia arranges sale and financing of build-for-rent community in Broward County
Berkadia announces it has arranged the sale and financing of Stellar at Palm Aire, a new build-for-rent community consisting of 39 townhomes located in the center of the Palm Aire Country Club in Pompano Beach, Fla. Senior Managing Directors Roberto Pesant and Jaret Turkell, along with Director Yoav Yuhjtman, Associate Director Omar Morales and Senior Analyst Jose Mota of Berkadia Miami, marketed the property on behalf of Stellar Communities. Pulso Capital purchased the property for $21.5 million, or $551,282 per unit.
Development begins for Boca Raton's Ocean Strand Park
After two years of multiple permitting hurdles, a vacant lot is turning into a new park in Boca Raton and it’s on its way to opening.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Boca Raton Regional Hospital Plans Major Construction and Renovation Projects
Earlier this year, Boca Raton Regional Hospital broke ground on its new Gloria Drummond Patient Tower. When completed in 2025, the seven-story facility will be the centerpiece of a “historic transformation” of the hospital’s campus, according to Lincoln Mendez, the hospital’s chief executive officer. The tower is being named by Elaine J. Wold and the Bay Branch Foundation in memory of Boca Raton Regional Hospital’s founder, Gloria Drummond. Wold was a close and life-long friend of Drummond.
Labor Day BBQ event, plus critic's pick for best new barbecue restaurants right now in Palm Beach County
Here’s a farm-to-table barbecue happening to put on your weekend list: the “BBQ on Fern” cookout at Fern Street Wine Bar and Kitchen in downtown West Palm Beach. What’s notable about this event is that the meats are raised and harvested at the restaurant’s own farm, Rancher’s Reserve in Okeechobee. The farm raises Japanese red Wagyu (Akaushi) cattle and Berkshire pigs on a non-GMO grain diet.
wflx.com
Deerfield Beach business owner loses $40,000 after hiring Sunrise contractor
A Deerfield Beach gym owner reached out to Contact 5 after allegedly losing $40,000 paid to a contractor who never completed his next gym. Opening a F45 fitness studio in Deerfield Beach was Michael Padden’s dream. “I wanted to get a second one going, I enjoyed it so much....
Coral Springs Crime Update: Grand Theft Auto and Burglaries
This is a summary of crimes occurring between August 24 – August 30, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Burglary Conveyance. A person was...
G.L. Homes Seeks, Receives Delay On Vote For West Boca Raton Development
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners voted Wednesday to approve a request by G.L. Homes to delay consideration of the company’s hugely controversial land-swap deal. A vote was expected this week. As part of the proposed deal, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
From famous celebrities to royalty: It's last call for fans of the Leopard Lounge in Palm Beach
If these mirrored walls could talk, they’d drop some big names. Rod Stewart came to the Leopard Lounge all the time. He didn’t even have to ask, “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” when he sipped martinis here. Of course, you’re sexy, Sir Rod. Everyone seems sexy at the sultry Leopard Lounge. ...
Family-Owned Greek Joint Kitchen and Bar Expanding to Second Location
Born in Hollywood, the Greek Joint will open a second restaurant in Davie
What’s being built there? 330 luxury apartments planned in Plantation
This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? Pixl ...
shop-eat-surf.com
Salt Life Expands Retail Footprint With New Door in Jupiter, Florida
Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE American: DLA), a leading provider of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products, is excited to announce the grand opening of a new retail store for its Salt Life® brand. Salt Life has experienced tremendous retail growth in the last few years; the new location in Jupiter brings the brand’s total retail store count to twenty-one. Additionally, this storefront marks the brand’s twelfth storefront in the state of Florida. Salt Life Jupiter will offer consumers both performance and everyday apparel and accessories for fishing, diving, surfing, and lounging beachside.
bocamag.com
Boca Raton Regional Hospital 59th Annual Ball
After a change in date and venue, the annual Boca Raton Regional Hospital Ball returned for its 59th year in lavish fashion. Hosted at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, the event drew in a crowd of 1,100 guests who were treated with a live performance by iconic Police frontman Sting, who played a 90-minute set of his greatest hits.
Hoffman’s Chocolates Las Olas becomes Hof’s House of Sweets, with plans to add wine lounge, beer milkshakes
After a summer of top-secret construction, Hoffman’s Chocolates Las Olas peeled off its vinyl-wrapped windows on Wednesday to reveal a sweet transformation: a new name and modern lounge created to serve Belgian waffles, wine and over-the-top beer milkshakes, among other treats. Now called Hof’s House of Sweets, the 1,300-square-foot Fort Lauderdale shop is an experimental spinoff for the South ...
Coral Springs City Commission: News and Events for September 2022
September means it’s time to say farewell to the long days of summer and welcome the golden glow of the fall season. Time moves on, but we will never forget the unthinkable events that took place on September 11, 2001, and the lasting impact that they’ve had on our community and country. This year marks 21 years since the terror attacks devastated our nation. To pay tributes to the victims and fallen heroes, residents are invited to visit the September 11 Memorial located at the Northwest Regional Library (3151 N. University Drive).
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach Towns
There's little question that housing has become less affordable over the last year. According to Realtor.com, in June 2022, housing prices were up around 17% over the same time last year.
WSVN-TV
House goes up in flames in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale home went up in flames. The fire caused heavy damage to the kitchen of the home on Northwest 19th Avenue. Eight people, which included three children, were impacted by the blaze. Fortunately, no one was hurt. The American Red Cross will provide...
margatetalk.com
Mark McGrath Asks Residents to Vote for $75k Coconut Creek Park Upgrade
Coco Point Park can win $75,000 for renovations as part of the Perk your Park project. Coconut Creek is competing with nine other cities for the prize, and residents can help increase its chances of winning by voting. The city got Mark McGrath from the band Sugar Ray to promote...
G.L. Homes May Learn Wednesday If OK To Build Another 1000 West Boca Homes
At Clint Moore Road And 441, Many Fear Traffic, Destruction Of “Agricultural Reserve.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: The agenda item will now be heard on Thursday, September 1st. Stay tuned… BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Mega-builder G.L. Homes is expected to learn Wednesday if the Palm Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
