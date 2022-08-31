September means it’s time to say farewell to the long days of summer and welcome the golden glow of the fall season. Time moves on, but we will never forget the unthinkable events that took place on September 11, 2001, and the lasting impact that they’ve had on our community and country. This year marks 21 years since the terror attacks devastated our nation. To pay tributes to the victims and fallen heroes, residents are invited to visit the September 11 Memorial located at the Northwest Regional Library (3151 N. University Drive).

CORAL SPRINGS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO