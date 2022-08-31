ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westover, MD

cambridgespy.org

Final Permit Secured for Demolition of Dorchester General Hospital

On September 1, 2022, Cambridge Waterfront Development, Inc. (CWDI) received the final Permit needed to begin demolition on the Cambridge Harbor site. “We appreciate all those who helped get us to this critical development milestone,” said Matt Leonard, CWDI’s Executive Director. “Obtaining all necessary permits requires the coordination and collaboration of various State and Local departments and officials, utility companies, consultants, designers, and contractors.”
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WBOC

Challenge Coins for Corporal Hilliard

WICOMICO, Md. -- The family of fallen Corporal Glenn Hilliard received a $7,500 check today during a ceremony at the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office. The money was raised by the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and Maryland State Police through the sale of challenge coins. The coins commemorated the legacy of Hilliard, and roughly 1,000 of them were sold in the span of a week.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Missing Potbelly Pig Pursuit in Sussex County

BLADES, Del. -- A potbelly pig is on the loose in Blades, Delaware and has been prowling through the town for four days. Nine month-old Piglet broke loose from her leash after being spooked by a truck during a walk with her owners. Cortny Griner is one of them, and says the family had only had Piglet for a week before she escaped. Griner posted a message on Facebook immediately.
BLADES, DE
Ocean City Today

Officials blame fire in Berlin hotel on employee cigarette

The historic Hotel Atlantic in Berlin sustained damage last week after an employee’s cigarette sparked a fire near the kitchen of the Victorian structure. The Berlin Volunteer Fire Company responded to reports of smoke at the three-story building at 3:53 p.m. When crews arrived, they reported smoke and fire...
BERLIN, MD
WMDT.com

City of Salisbury announces recent Employee of the Month

SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury announced their Employee of the Month for last month. Congrats to Doug Parker of the Salisbury Fire Department, who was nominated by his peers for his outstanding teamwork and problem solving. Last month, he was heading to an off-duty training event when he was able to administer aid to a fellow plane passenger who passed out. He kept care of the passenger the whole flight until ground EMS crews were able to take over.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

School Bus Driver Shortages Hit Locally

SALISBURY, Md. - Schools over Delmarva are facing bus driver shortages. Schools in Talbot County, Wicomico County, and Worcester County say, they are not experiencing a shortage in bus drivers for pick-up and drop-off, but they are with substitute drivers. Substitute drivers are used to transport students to things like field trips and sports teams.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Businesses Prepare for Labor Day Weekend Amid Staff Shortages

OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Multiple businesses in Ocean City are expecting an influx of customers during the upcoming Labor Day weekend, but they are also bracing for a shortage of workers as students return to classes or go back home. Popular Ocean City restaurants like Fish Tales, Coconuts, and Guido's...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Bay Net

One Transported After Crash In Leonardtown

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash that took place this evening in Leonardtown. At approximately 4:32 p.m. on September 1, first responders were dispatched to Fairgrounds Road in the area of Clay Hill Road for a reported crash involving two vehicles. Crews arrived...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
northernvirginiamag.com

Located in Maryland’s Smallest County, Solomons Island Is a Quaint Destination for Water Lovers

Prepare for a weekend of fishing, boating, history, and scenic views. Sun, fun, and water are the focus of Solomons Island at the confluence of Maryland’s Patuxent River and the Chesapeake Bay. Solomons is as delightful and picturesque a place to leave everything behind as you’ll find around the Bay area. Water’s here, water’s there, and where it isn’t, you’re almost certainly someplace celebrating the water.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Diamond Anniversary for Crisfield Crab Derby

CRISFIELD, Md. - Main Street in Crisfield was quiet Thursday afternoon. But every so often, the sounds of hammers on metal were a clue that something big was brewing. The event is the National Hard Crab Derby, which over 75 years has become a Crisfield institution. "We've had several generations...
CRISFIELD, MD
Ocean City Today

Nine Ocean City businesses caught selling minors booze

Several Ocean City restaurants were caught serving alcohol to minors last month in routine stings organized by the Ocean City Police Department. Many police departments around the country conduct operations to ensure businesses remain in compliance with the laws regarding the sale of alcohol. As many bar and restaurant operators...
OCEAN CITY, MD

