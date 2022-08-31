Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chinese Restaurants in Pocomoke City, MD: Sushi, Dumplings, Soup, and MoreKatie CherrixPocomoke City, MD
Where to Enjoy Sushi Near Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Camping on Assateague Island? Here's What to ExpectKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
How to Experience Worcester County, Maryland From a Local's PerspectiveKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
Places to Enjoy a Steak Dinner in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Related
cambridgespy.org
Final Permit Secured for Demolition of Dorchester General Hospital
On September 1, 2022, Cambridge Waterfront Development, Inc. (CWDI) received the final Permit needed to begin demolition on the Cambridge Harbor site. “We appreciate all those who helped get us to this critical development milestone,” said Matt Leonard, CWDI’s Executive Director. “Obtaining all necessary permits requires the coordination and collaboration of various State and Local departments and officials, utility companies, consultants, designers, and contractors.”
WBOC
Delivery Trucks Create Obstacles for Rehoboth Beach Vol. Fire Co.
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company has had the busiest summer in it's history. But, commercial delivery trucks are making it harder for the department to respond to calls on time. In July and August alone, the RBVFC has received over 900 EMS calls and over...
WBOC
Tri-County Overdose Awareness Event Kicks Off "Wicomico Goes Purple" Campaign
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- Wicomico Goes Purple (WGP) prepares for National Recovery Month with the Tri-County Overdose Awareness Day Event. The event took place on Aug. 31 at the WinterPlace Park in Salisbury. The purpose of the WGP campaign is to spread hope and awareness about substance abuse. Wicomico health officials...
WBOC
Challenge Coins for Corporal Hilliard
WICOMICO, Md. -- The family of fallen Corporal Glenn Hilliard received a $7,500 check today during a ceremony at the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office. The money was raised by the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and Maryland State Police through the sale of challenge coins. The coins commemorated the legacy of Hilliard, and roughly 1,000 of them were sold in the span of a week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBOC
Missing Potbelly Pig Pursuit in Sussex County
BLADES, Del. -- A potbelly pig is on the loose in Blades, Delaware and has been prowling through the town for four days. Nine month-old Piglet broke loose from her leash after being spooked by a truck during a walk with her owners. Cortny Griner is one of them, and says the family had only had Piglet for a week before she escaped. Griner posted a message on Facebook immediately.
Ocean City Today
Officials blame fire in Berlin hotel on employee cigarette
The historic Hotel Atlantic in Berlin sustained damage last week after an employee’s cigarette sparked a fire near the kitchen of the Victorian structure. The Berlin Volunteer Fire Company responded to reports of smoke at the three-story building at 3:53 p.m. When crews arrived, they reported smoke and fire...
WMDT.com
City of Salisbury announces recent Employee of the Month
SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury announced their Employee of the Month for last month. Congrats to Doug Parker of the Salisbury Fire Department, who was nominated by his peers for his outstanding teamwork and problem solving. Last month, he was heading to an off-duty training event when he was able to administer aid to a fellow plane passenger who passed out. He kept care of the passenger the whole flight until ground EMS crews were able to take over.
delawarepublic.org
Sussex County man is Delaware's first human case of West Nile Virus in 2022
The First State has its first human case of West Nile Virus this year. The Division of Public Health announced a 78-year-old Sussex County man is the state’s first human case this year. This adds to confirmed cases in a horse in New Castle County, and 19 sentinel chickens...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBOC
School Bus Driver Shortages Hit Locally
SALISBURY, Md. - Schools over Delmarva are facing bus driver shortages. Schools in Talbot County, Wicomico County, and Worcester County say, they are not experiencing a shortage in bus drivers for pick-up and drop-off, but they are with substitute drivers. Substitute drivers are used to transport students to things like field trips and sports teams.
Bay Net
Sheriff’s Office Crisis Intervention Team Responds To Mental Health Calls
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Almost 46,000 people died by suicide in the United States in 2020, while millions more seriously thought about suicide, made a plan or attempted to take their own life, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Deputies with...
Bay Net
Naloxone Emergency Boxes Placed Throughout St. Mary’s County To Help Prevent Fatal Overdoses
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – International Overdose Awareness Day is observed annually on August 31st to raise awareness of overdose and reduce the stigma of a drug-related death. It also acknowledges the grief felt by families and friends remembering those who have met with death or permanent injury as a result of drug overdose.
WBOC
Businesses Prepare for Labor Day Weekend Amid Staff Shortages
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Multiple businesses in Ocean City are expecting an influx of customers during the upcoming Labor Day weekend, but they are also bracing for a shortage of workers as students return to classes or go back home. Popular Ocean City restaurants like Fish Tales, Coconuts, and Guido's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMDT.com
Wicomico Goes Purple hosting Toiletry Drive for Recovery in September
WICOMICO CO., Md- Wicomico Goes Purple needs your help to collect items for those in need. As part of their Go Purple Campaign, they’re hosting a Toiletry Drive for Recovery. Donations will be accepted from September 1 through September 30. Travel size items are preferred and they’re looking for...
WBOC
Airplane Mechanic Training School Coming to Salisbury Airport in Efforts to Keep Piedmont Airlines
SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury-Wicomico Regional Airport's only commercial airline Piedmont Airlines, part of American Airlines has cut flights in and out of Salisbury in recent years. The cutback has left many fearing Piedmont and American could decide to cancel operations out of Salisbury altogether. "I think American Airlines has been...
Bay Net
One Transported After Crash In Leonardtown
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash that took place this evening in Leonardtown. At approximately 4:32 p.m. on September 1, first responders were dispatched to Fairgrounds Road in the area of Clay Hill Road for a reported crash involving two vehicles. Crews arrived...
northernvirginiamag.com
Located in Maryland’s Smallest County, Solomons Island Is a Quaint Destination for Water Lovers
Prepare for a weekend of fishing, boating, history, and scenic views. Sun, fun, and water are the focus of Solomons Island at the confluence of Maryland’s Patuxent River and the Chesapeake Bay. Solomons is as delightful and picturesque a place to leave everything behind as you’ll find around the Bay area. Water’s here, water’s there, and where it isn’t, you’re almost certainly someplace celebrating the water.
WBOC
Diamond Anniversary for Crisfield Crab Derby
CRISFIELD, Md. - Main Street in Crisfield was quiet Thursday afternoon. But every so often, the sounds of hammers on metal were a clue that something big was brewing. The event is the National Hard Crab Derby, which over 75 years has become a Crisfield institution. "We've had several generations...
Ocean City Today
Nine Ocean City businesses caught selling minors booze
Several Ocean City restaurants were caught serving alcohol to minors last month in routine stings organized by the Ocean City Police Department. Many police departments around the country conduct operations to ensure businesses remain in compliance with the laws regarding the sale of alcohol. As many bar and restaurant operators...
WMDT.com
Salisbury man makes miraculous recovery after Sickle Cell Disease transplant trial
SALISBURY, Md. – September marks Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Month. Marckeys Moore of Salisbury, Md. battled the disease his whole life. But now, he has made a miraculous recovery after receiving a life-changing transplant. “The experience was very humbling and eye opening. It’s also scary, to say the least,”...
WMDT.com
Worcester County Public Schools kick off the new school year with an air of excitement
OCEAN CITY, Md.- A sea of navy blue filling the Ocean City Convention Center Tuesday, as open ears listen to leaders getting teachers excited about the start of a new school year. “I have the opportunity as Superintendent for just a few minutes to speak to the entire school system...
Comments / 0