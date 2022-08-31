ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadrene Heslop

Bed Bath & Beyond To Permanently Close 150 Stores

Inflation and other economic shocks are affecting everyone. Customers are changing their shopping preferences. And businesses are raising the prices of items to cope with production costs. In other cases, brands are shrinking the size of packages. As you can see, every firm deals with rising operating expenses differently. In the case of Bed Bath & Beyond, the company will close physical stores and lay off some employees. This change will help them mitigate the increasing cost caused by inflation.
Former Trader Joe's Employee Offers Warning To Customers

Shopping at a grocery store is perhaps one of the busiest tasks ever. As a customer, you want to make sure that the place has everything that you need, and that you get those items at affordable prices. More importantly, you want to leave the place with a pleasant shopping experience, knowing that workers have provided you with incredible customer service.
Cadrene Heslop

Cracker Barrel Location Closure

Financial challenges are not only growing for American citizens. It is also increasing for American businesses. This economic pressure has caused companies to update their operating models. Some brands are looking at their less profitable locations and closing them. Cracker Barrel recently announced the closure of an individual store.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Applebee's Sells All Restaurants

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

T.J. Maxx and Marshalls Are Under Fire

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: bestlifeonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Taste Of Home

The Walmart Labor Day Sale Is Coming Soon—Here’s What We Know

Ready or not, summer is coming to a close. And while it’s always bittersweet to say goodbye to long, lazy days at the lake and our favorite summer desserts, the lead-up to fall includes a lot to look forward to. Walmart’s back-to-school sale is already on, but at the top of our list—after pumpkin spice everything, of course!—is Walmart’s Labor Day sale. It’s one of the best Labor Day sales of the season, and we have a preview of the top deals.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

American Pizza Chain Closes All Stores In One Area

"Trying to open Dominos Pizza in Italy is like trying to sell snow in the North Pole." The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnline, Bloomberg and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Cancels Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Peak-Season Orders

Walmart has about $1.5 billion in inventory “that if we could just wave a magic wand, we’d make it go away today,” chief financial officer John David Rainey told Wall Street analysts in a quarterly earnings call Tuesday of the retailer’s battle to get overstock under control. The first order of business? Slashing hundreds of billions of dollars in fourth-quarter orders to get back on track. In a Nutshell: “The second quarter finished stronger than we anticipated,” CEO Doug McMillon said. “Our sales were well ahead of plan with inflation lifting our average transaction size.” He said the company realized back in March...
Footwear News

Walmart Is Opening a 400,000 Sq.-Ft. Consolidation Center to Move Product Faster

Walmart is expanding its supply chain capabilities and opening a second consolidation center in Lebanon, Pa. The 400,000 square-foot facility, which is slated to open this month, will use automated technology to help move product three-times faster to get items to stores more quickly. This “consolidation” center will employ abut 1,000 people and will cater to Walmart’s 42 regional distribution centers across the U.S. Eventually, the goal is to have this outpost service fulfillment centers as well. The first of these centers opened in Colton, Calif. in 2019. “We’ve made continued investments in our people, facilities and technology to ensure we have the...
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling Gorgeous Velvet Chairs You'd Never Expect Came From a Discount Retailer

Click here to read the full article. We have to admit that when we go shopping at Costco there’s usually one thing in particular we have our hearts set on finding: dessert. The Costco bakery section is basically paradise on Earth to anyone with a sweet tooth. But there’s another Costco category that has gotten harder and harder to resist: the furniture section. Our obsession with Costco furniture started when they began selling affordable alternatives to the TikTok cloud couch, and since then we’ve added everything from console tables to Adirondack chairs to our carts. But the latest Costco furniture...
Business Insider

Walmart says shoppers are swapping lunch meat for beans in the latest sign that inflation is roiling low income households

Walmart says inflation continues to impact its shoppers, particularly those with low incomes. CFO John Rainey spoke about how consumers are trading meat for beans. Inflation has hit lower-income consumers harder than their affluent counterparts. Walmart shoppers are reaching for beans over lunch meats, the company said Tuesday, in the...
