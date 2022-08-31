Time was when you kick-started your day with some bran, nuts, and raisins, a superfruit Smoothie, and buckets of coffee; Now, a full breakfast is not complete without a mouthful of “Turn Back Time” age-defying skin cell protection, adrenal support capsules, Uber Energy (energy without the jitters) boosts, a palm full of tasty B5 and B5 adaptogens, one hair growth Hum, two Glow Sweet Glows and some high-potency anti-photo-aging “Here Comes the Sun” vitamin D3 and you are set up for the day. Such a healthy, balanced start enhances sexual wellness, improves cognitive function, and builds cardio-respiratory endurance and immunity. Lunch might be a probiotic snack to enhance microbiome diversity, maybe followed by an online skin quiz.

