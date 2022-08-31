ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, KY

foxlexington.com

Jessamine County Schools seek bus monitors

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – As school bus driver shortages continue in Kentucky and across the nation, Jessamine County Schools is now looking for school bus monitors as well. Matthew Simpson, the director of transportation for Jessamine County Schools, explained what he’s looking for in a monitor. Simpson...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
foxlexington.com

Longtime Kentucky children’s charity shuts down

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A longtime charity is closing its doors. Former chairperson of Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass, Kim Sweazy, told FOX 56 that the 41-year-old organization was among several that had their plans derailed by the pandemic. Growth in competing organizations and events, as well...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Capital grants to assist 23 nonprofit organizations in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton announced on Wednesday that $6.4 million from the $120 million American Rescue Plan Act, also known as the COVID-19 stimulus package, will help local nonprofits to add new and expanded resources to their organizations. “The American Rescue Plan Act, also...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Fayette Commonwealth’s attorney announces retirement

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — There will soon be a new face in the position of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 22nd Judicial Circuit after its current residing member announced her retirement. In a letter to Gov. Andy Beshear, Lou Anna Red Corn announced her resignation from the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

New $51M distillery coming to Georgetown, creating 45 jobs

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Blue Run Spirits will locate a new whiskey distillery in Georgetown, the first distillery in Scott County in 50 years. Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement Monday. The distillery will be a nearly $51 million investment and create 45 full-time jobs. “Our state’s bourbon industry...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WTVQ

Clinic in Mount Sterling receives $1M federal grant to provide free healthcare

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – A clinic in Mount Sterling has held the door open to anyone in need of medical or dental care free of charge for over 25 years. The clinic, which is run by volunteers functions with equipment that’s been donated over the years. On Thursday there was a big reason to smile for patients and volunteers thanks to a federal grant that will allow for new equipment as well as a large expansion.
MOUNT STERLING, KY
foxlexington.com

Sisters and Supporters working against gun violence in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Several shootings this week in Lexington highlight the ongoing rise in gun violence in Lexington with one shooting leading to a father of five being killed. early Wednesday. FOX 56 sat down with Sisters and Supporters Working Against Gun Violence, known as SWAG in...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington Legends employee resigns over shooting concerns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington Legends employee says they resigned because of last weekend’s shooting at Wild Health field. Seven people were shot during an event there. All had non-life threatening injuries. WKYT obtained an email sent to Legends staff, directed at president and CEO Andy Shea. In...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Mayor celebrates new affordable apartments for seniors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington senior citizens now have a new place to call home. An expansion is being built on 1511 Versailles Rd and will be called Christian Towers II. The project will add 40 units, and rehab the original building that has 92 apartments. City Mayor Linda Gorton, Councilmember Jennifer Reynolds and president and CEO of Mansermar Inc. Cissy Watson alongside community members celebrated the development Tuesday.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Donut Days Bakery celebrates 5 decades of service

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — “We’re all kind of a family. We joke back and forth, and we’ve come to know each other,” said longtime customer of Donut Days bakery Edward Allison. Allison has been a loyal customer at donut days bakery for 50 years,...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Kentucky police cracking down on impaired driving fatalities this Labor Day Weekend

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – With Labor Day around the corner, police departments across Kentucky are taking part in a national initiative to reduce impaired driving fatalities. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA), over the last two years during the Labor Day holiday weekend alone in Kentucky, there were 103 crashes related to impaired driving.
RICHMOND, KY
foxlexington.com

17-year-old charged in overnight Lexington homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police in Lexington have made an arrest in connection to the homicide that occurred around 1 a.m. on Friday. The Lexington Police Department stated that a 17-year-old male was arrested at the Devonport Drive scene and charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a minor.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

2 Lexington officers involved in on-duty shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police said they reported to Jennifer Road at 9:20 p.m. for an occupied stolen vehicle that reportedly contained a firearm. According to authorities, the driver did not comply with verbal commands when they arrived on the scene. The driver then pointed a firearm at an officer. Officers then fired their weapons, hitting the driver.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Lexington police address violence, gangs in city

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Last year was the city’s deadliest year on record with 34 murders, but Lexington is well on its way to topping that this year with 31 murders, 25 of which have been from guns. Even though 2022 is on track to becoming the deadliest year in Lexington’s history, police chief Lawrence Weathers says overall, violent crime is down in the city.
LEXINGTON, KY

