Wheat Ridge, CO

#Housing Affordability#Public Housing#Vouchers#Linus Rent#Linus Realestate#Linus Affordable Housing
FOX31 Denver

It’s now cheaper to rent than own around Denver

Conventional wisdom says it is more cost-effective to own than to rent. Owners not only create equity in their homes but have lower mortgage rates for similarly-sized spaces. In Denver, this is only the case with condominiums anymore - even in one of the nation's most expensive rental markets.
DENVER, CO
KRMG

Denver-area power company takes over thermostats of thousands of customers

DENVER — A Colorado power company locked the smart thermostats of thousands of customers for the first time, citing an “energy emergency.”. Xcel Energy, which serves 1.3 million electric customers in Colorado, started the AC Rewards program six years ago, KUSA-TV reported. The program allows customers to receive rebates in exchange for allowing Xcel to adjust their thermostats during the summer’s hottest days to ease the electrical grid, according to the television station.
DENVER, CO
Craig Daily Press

With wages comparable to Wendy’s, CDOT struggles to fill 130 openings across Western Slope

The Colorado Department of Transportation is short 130 employees on the Western Slope, leaving a crucial region of the state down about 22% of its staff. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, CDOT officials told Routt County commissioners the agency has been slow to respond to the current job market, and they are losing out on candidates to fast food chains that offer better wages.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Taste of Colorado festival starts on Saturday in Denver's Civic Center Park

Civic Center Park is preparing to welcome back Taste of Colorado for the first time since 2019. The huge Labor Day Weekend food festival was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 outbreak, and last year it was held on the 16th Street Mall in downtown Denver. That was because organizers hoped to spread the event out due to pandemic-related health concerns.This year it starts on Saturday and continues through Monday, with great local food offerings as well as drinks, bands and kids' activities. On Friday morning Copter4 captured video of the fences going up and tables being assembled in...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Bank robber targets Commerce Bank in Aurora twice in 2 days

The same bank robber targeted the Commerce Bank in Aurora twice in two days. In the first robbery, the suspect was wearing a security uniform when he walked into the location near Colfax Avenue and Chambers on Tuesday just before 5 p.m. He verbally demanded money and showed a weapon before walking away. On Thursday, the same man, this time wearing a different outfit, robbed the same bank. Aurora police say there is a $2,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspect in the pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com.
AURORA, CO
denverite.com

Aurora says no new grass, Colorado wants to help replace lawns — where’s Denver in all of this?

That’s the question being debated as the state and its cities explore how to get people to stop planting water-hungry turf. Lawns suck up precious water, a resource already in short supply. Drought, exacerbated by climate change, threatens the future of cities, suburbs and agriculture. So naturally, high-water-use lawns in the high plains desert are viewed as foolhardy landscaping making the water situation worse.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Invasion of the Rich People: Colorado's Wealthiest Counties

Recent research reveals that Colorado is among the most popular states in the country for big-bucks transplants — and plenty of them are relocating to the Mile High City. But when it comes to overall wealth, the counties that make up metro Denver continue to trail well behind mountain-resort areas that have long attracted the rich and fabulous from beyond the state's borders.
COLORADO STATE

