Denver may give homeless women, transgender $1,000 monthly cash paymentsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Denver Fire responds to false alarms without finesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver developers ink solar deal for downtown propertyMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
The Colorado “Hammer Killer” From 1984 Murder Spree IdentifiedTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Lakewood, CO
Discover 8 unique DougCo Air B and Bs perfect for staycationsNatasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
boulderreportinglab.org
‘Landlord of last resort’: Boulder’s largest shelter is buying homes for people often shunned by property owners
The city’s largest homeless shelter, the nonprofit Boulder Shelter for the Homeless, is planning to purchase up to 10 housing units to rent to unhoused people. The program is intended to help fill the housing gap for people for whom it has struggled to find landlords. The nonprofit, which...
Hotel shelter residents receive notice to leave earlier than anticipated
Some residents who took advantage of pandemic shelter in protective action rooms at the Quality Inn hotel on Zuni Street were calling on the city for more time before they have to move out on Sept. 16.
Homeless told to leave Quality Inn ask Denver City Council for help
A resident of Quality Inn, which has housed homeless people two years, explains she is 83.Denver 8. (Denver, Colo.) Several homeless residents of Quality Inn hotel on Zuni Street say they have nowhere to go now that the city is kicking them out.
Denver housing market sees significant shift, but still not a buyer's market
The pendulum is swinging in the Denver metro housing market, now favoring buyers more than it has the past two years.
Denver may give homeless women, transgender $1,000 monthly cash payments
(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee voted Wednesday to give $2 million in cash payments to people experiencing homelessness who are women, transgender, and gender non-conforming.
cpr.org
Denver home prices decline for second straight month as mortgage interest rates rise
Home prices in metro Denver, a bellwether for the housing market across much of the state, declined for the second consecutive month in August as rising interest rates cooled demand. The median price for a home in the area – which includes Boulder and Broomfield – was $579,000, down 2.54...
Denver metro's affordable housing roommate program searching for participants
Sunshine Home Share Colorado, a nonprofit organization that helps connect senior homeowners with renters searching for an affordable place to live is searching for more participants.
Basic income proposed in Denver to curb homelessness
A new proposed basic income program by the City of Denver would provide financial assistance to some families experiencing homelessness if approved by the council.
1st Denver area West Nile virus death reported for 2022
Adams County reported its first human death of the year due to the West Nile Virus on Thursday.
It’s now cheaper to rent than own around Denver
Conventional wisdom says it is more cost-effective to own than to rent. Owners not only create equity in their homes but have lower mortgage rates for similarly-sized spaces. In Denver, this is only the case with condominiums anymore - even in one of the nation's most expensive rental markets.
Denver-area power company takes over thermostats of thousands of customers
DENVER — A Colorado power company locked the smart thermostats of thousands of customers for the first time, citing an “energy emergency.”. Xcel Energy, which serves 1.3 million electric customers in Colorado, started the AC Rewards program six years ago, KUSA-TV reported. The program allows customers to receive rebates in exchange for allowing Xcel to adjust their thermostats during the summer’s hottest days to ease the electrical grid, according to the television station.
Brighton daycare owner out $52k after unknowingly hiring unlicensed contractor
After months of construction and a nearly completed project, it turns out the contractor Isabella Maria Caro-Preiss hired to finish her basement, 9Line Construction, is not adequately licensed.
Architecture Firm Brings the Modern Farmhouse Back to the Farmlands of Colorado
Denver Hasn’t Seen the Last of Hot-Chick-A-Latte
The eclectic coffee shop featuring bikini’d beauties shut down last week, but Owner Christina Stephens has big comeback plans
denverite.com
Unhoused people at risk of dying from COVID-19 are losing their shelter at Quality Inn
On Monday night, a group of unhoused people at high risk of dying from COVID-19 told City Council they have been given less than a month to leave the Quality Inn in Jefferson Park where some have been staying since the earliest days of the pandemic. Many said they are...
Craig Daily Press
With wages comparable to Wendy’s, CDOT struggles to fill 130 openings across Western Slope
The Colorado Department of Transportation is short 130 employees on the Western Slope, leaving a crucial region of the state down about 22% of its staff. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, CDOT officials told Routt County commissioners the agency has been slow to respond to the current job market, and they are losing out on candidates to fast food chains that offer better wages.
Taste of Colorado festival starts on Saturday in Denver's Civic Center Park
Civic Center Park is preparing to welcome back Taste of Colorado for the first time since 2019. The huge Labor Day Weekend food festival was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 outbreak, and last year it was held on the 16th Street Mall in downtown Denver. That was because organizers hoped to spread the event out due to pandemic-related health concerns.This year it starts on Saturday and continues through Monday, with great local food offerings as well as drinks, bands and kids' activities. On Friday morning Copter4 captured video of the fences going up and tables being assembled in...
Bank robber targets Commerce Bank in Aurora twice in 2 days
The same bank robber targeted the Commerce Bank in Aurora twice in two days. In the first robbery, the suspect was wearing a security uniform when he walked into the location near Colfax Avenue and Chambers on Tuesday just before 5 p.m. He verbally demanded money and showed a weapon before walking away. On Thursday, the same man, this time wearing a different outfit, robbed the same bank. Aurora police say there is a $2,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspect in the pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com.
denverite.com
Aurora says no new grass, Colorado wants to help replace lawns — where’s Denver in all of this?
That’s the question being debated as the state and its cities explore how to get people to stop planting water-hungry turf. Lawns suck up precious water, a resource already in short supply. Drought, exacerbated by climate change, threatens the future of cities, suburbs and agriculture. So naturally, high-water-use lawns in the high plains desert are viewed as foolhardy landscaping making the water situation worse.
Westword
Invasion of the Rich People: Colorado's Wealthiest Counties
Recent research reveals that Colorado is among the most popular states in the country for big-bucks transplants — and plenty of them are relocating to the Mile High City. But when it comes to overall wealth, the counties that make up metro Denver continue to trail well behind mountain-resort areas that have long attracted the rich and fabulous from beyond the state's borders.
