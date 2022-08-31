The same bank robber targeted the Commerce Bank in Aurora twice in two days. In the first robbery, the suspect was wearing a security uniform when he walked into the location near Colfax Avenue and Chambers on Tuesday just before 5 p.m. He verbally demanded money and showed a weapon before walking away. On Thursday, the same man, this time wearing a different outfit, robbed the same bank. Aurora police say there is a $2,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspect in the pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com.

AURORA, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO