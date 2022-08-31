Read full article on original website
KNOX News Radio
ND Labor Commissioner takes diversity role at Dept. of Corrections
Gov. Doug Burgum today announced that state Labor Commissioner Erica Thunder has resigned from the role, effective Sept. 30, to accept the newly created position of Director of Diversity and Cultural Competency at the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DOCR). Thunder has led the Department of Labor and...
KNOX News Radio
Minnesota nurses’ union gives notice of strike
Around 15,000 Minnesota nurses are planning to strike later this month over the lack of a new contract. The walkout will primarily impact hospitals in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports. MNA President Mary Turner says nurses have met with hospital executives who have continued to refuse solutions to short-staffing…...
KNOX News Radio
Walz: MN ready with updated COVID boosters
Today (Fri), Governor Tim Walz announced Minnesota health care providers are ready to administer new COVID-19 booster shots that have been formulated to be more effective against the Omicron variants. The bivalent boosters—one from Pfizer and one from Moderna—were authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday and...
KNOX News Radio
NDHP enforcement safety blitz
Law enforcement agencies have tallied up tickets from the most recent Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign that ran from July 1 to August 18th. A total of 2,464 citations were attributed to the overtime enforcement effort. Of the total citations, 870 were citations for failure to wear a seat belt and 45 were child restraint citations. Tickets for speeding totaled 961. The traffic stops also resulted in 215 other traffic citations.
KNOX News Radio
Todorovic honored as finalist for ND Teacher of Year
A Red River High School teacher was honored today (Thu) at the school for being one of four finalists for the 2023 North Dakota Teacher of the Year award. Ivona Todorovic teaches students who are not native English speakers. North Dakota State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler was among those attending...
KNOX News Radio
Deadly bird flu returns to Midwest
Bird flu has returned to the Midwest earlier than authorities expected after a lull of several months. Officials say the highly pathogenic disease was detected in two commercial turkey flocks in western Minnesota’s Meeker County. Tests confirmed the disease Tuesday evening. The North Dakota State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory...
