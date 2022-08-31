Law enforcement agencies have tallied up tickets from the most recent Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign that ran from July 1 to August 18th. A total of 2,464 citations were attributed to the overtime enforcement effort. Of the total citations, 870 were citations for failure to wear a seat belt and 45 were child restraint citations. Tickets for speeding totaled 961. The traffic stops also resulted in 215 other traffic citations.

