Political propaganda is policy in schools beyond Greenwich
No one who closely follows "public" education — with its secrecy, deception, political correctness, pretension, contempt for parents, unaccountability, declining standards, financial excess, and steadily worsening performance — can be surprised by the confession of Greenwich elementary school vice principal Jeremy Boland, surreptitiously video-recorded by a seductress working for Project Veritas.
Top Connecticut court orders new trial for murder convict
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut's highest court on Friday overturned a man's murder conviction and ordered a new trial, saying a state prosecutor improperly commented during closing arguments on the man exercising his right to remain silent before the trial. The state Supreme Court, in a 7-0 ruling, threw...
Cops: Mass. man with loaded gun charged with DUI in Windsor
WINDSOR — State police arrested a Massachusetts man Friday who they say had a loaded firearm while driving under the influence. Police say just after midnight Thursday, a patrolling state trooper observed a sedan traveling over 85 miles per hour on Interstate 91 north and conducted a traffic stop.
Connecticut man diagnosed with West Nile
A Connecticut resident tested positive for West Nile virus in August, the first case detected this year. Department of Public Health officials said Friday that the mosquito-borne disease was found during the second week of August. The patient, a male in his 70s living in New Haven County, was discharged from the hospital last week and is recovering at a rehab facility, they said.
AG Tong opens civil rights investigation of Project Veritas allegations
Attorney General William Tong opened an investigation Thursday into whether Project Veritas’ hidden-camera video of a Greenwich assistant principal is evidence of illegal bias on the basis of political beliefs, age or religious affiliation. “Discrimination, hate, bigotry against any person and against any religion or on the basis of...
CT reserved $1,000 pandemic bonuses for 30,000 workers. At least 255,000 want them.
Interest in the new $1,000 pandemic bonuses that state officials dangled before essential, private-sector workers this spring is more than eight times the program’s maximum capacity to issue full grants. Demand for the benefits has not gone unnoticed by lawmakers. The House chairwoman of the legislature’s Appropriations Committee added...
MUSEUMS: Trolley Museum to wrap up summer programs
Connecticut Summer at the Museum, which allows Connecticut children to receive free admission at more than 130 museums across the state, comes to an end on Monday, Labor Day. Gov. Ned Lamont established the program in 2021 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to provide children with engaging summer enrichment and learning experiences. It is funded through a $15 million investment in federal COVID-19 recovery funding Connecticut received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Police investigate death of man after trooper's stun gun use
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut state police are investigating a man's death four days after a state trooper shot him with a stun gun, authorities said Friday. Ryan Marzi, 38, of Hebron, died unexpectedly in his sleep on Aug. 28, according to an obituary prepared by his family. A memorial service was scheduled for Friday afternoon.
WWII vet, retired state trooper celebrates 100th birthday
Not much surprises Melville “Roy” Anderson, but a gathering of family, friends, and neighbors, as well as representatives from the Massachusetts State Police and the military, caught him off guard Saturday. They cheered his 100th birthday at a surprise party at the Red Rose. “I’m overwhelmed with the...
Watering while Black: anatomy of a pastor's Alabama arrest
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (AP) — Michael Jennings wasn't breaking any laws or doing anything that was obviously suspicious; the Black minister was simply watering the flowers of a neighbor who was out of town. Yet there was a problem: Around the corner, Amber Roberson, who is white, thought she was...
Drought could make fall foliage patchy, but last longer
By now, autumn lovers may have noticed that in some areas of the state, leaves are already beginning to turn shades of yellow, orange, and red, bringing an early start to fall foliage. It’s not because the trees are excited for pumpkin-spice lattes and apple picking, though; experts say that...
