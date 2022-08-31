Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Titanic Clips With 8k Rms: New DetailsDwayne
Washington D.C. Police Searching For "Critically Missing" Mother And Her Two ChildrenThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
Police Refuse To Take Stalker Case Seriously Until Woman Goes Viral On Twitter— The Disturbing Case Of Aziza MurphyMary Holman
Washington Goes 43 Straight Games Without a Starter WinningIBWAAWashington, DC
DC Attorney General Sues Billionaire In $100 Million Tax Evasion CaseTaxBuzzWashington, DC
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Embarrassing crowd for Maryland's first home game of the season
Maryland football isn’t Ohio State, Georgia or Alabama; however, one would think that fans would turn out to support their team, especially in the first home game of the season. That’s not happening at Maryland Saturday, as the Terrapins are playing the Buffalo Bulls. College football reporter Patrick...
saturdaytradition.com
Roman Hemby torches Buffalo for Maryland's first TD of 2022 season
Roman Hemby decided to get the party started early for Maryland. He scored the Terps 1st touchdown of the season with 12:24 left in the 1st quarter. Hemby appeared in just 4 games for Maryland last season, and is going into his redshirt freshman year. Maryland lined up in the...
Photo Of Sad Maryland Crowd Is Going Viral
Either Maryland fans woke up late this Saturday or they have no intention of showing up for their team's home opener against Buffalo. A photo of Maryland Stadium surfaced on Twitter right before kickoff. Unfortunately, the majority of the stadium is empty. While it's possible that Maryland Stadium will fill...
dbknews.com
Alleged racist incident at BYU vs. Duke match cut deep for Maryland volleyball
Middle blocker Rainelle Jones kneels during the national anthem before Maryland's 3-2 loss to No. 14 Penn State on Sept. 29, 2021. (Julia Nikhinson/The Diamondback) Last November, before Maryland volleyball’s match against Nebraska, Rainelle Jones knelt during the national anthem, only to be showered with remarks including, “Stand up, you piece of trash,” from disapproving Cornhusker fans.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Watch Maryland vs. Buffalo: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Maryland Terrapins and the Buffalo Bulls will face off at noon ET Sept. 3 at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. While Maryland was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-6. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Buffalo (4-8), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
Game of the Week: Damascus tops Northwest, 33-28
DAMASCUS, Md. (DC News Now) — The DC News Now Game Night Game of the Week lived up to its title Friday, with Damascus defeating Northwest to open the season of high school football in Maryland and Montgomery County, 33-28. The teams traded scores in the first half and were tied 21-21 at halftime. Down […]
Countdown to Kickoff: Seneca Valley Screaming Eagles
GERMANTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — The Seneca Valley High School football program holds the record in Maryland for the most state championships, winning 12 all-time, but they have not won one or made it to a title game since 2002. This year, Joe Rankin is taking over as the Screaming Eagles’ head coach. Rankin, […]
pressboxonline.com
Towson Football HC Rob Ambrose Talks 2022 Season
Towson football head coach Rob Ambrose talks with Stan “The Fan” Charles and Gary Stein about the 2022 season, which kicks off at Bucknell Sept. 3. • Sports Business Roundtable With Marty Conway And Andy Dolich. • Mike Libber On Arsenal-Everton Match, Soccer In Baltimore. • Ray Schulte...
IN THIS ARTICLE
scsuowls.com
SCSU Football Falls To No. 6 Shepherd
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Southern Connecticut State University football fell to nationally-ranked No. 6 Shepherd University, 48-7, in a non-conference matchup at Jess Dow Field in New Haven, Conn. With the loss, Southern opens the season at 0-1 while the Rams open at 1-0. Diante Wilson (Union, N.J.) scored the Owls' lone touchdown of the game on a 19-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Marc Reali (Biddeford, Me.). Sophomore linebacker Robert Nunez (Valley Stream, N.Y.) posted a game-high 12 tackles while Hasan Dominick (Jersey City, N.J.) totaled nine for the game. Joe DiGello (Orange, Conn.) had nine tackles in the game while Ja'Kai Young (Stamford, Conn.) had an interception. NE10 All-Rookie returner Shawn Martin (Scotch Plains, N.J.) returned four kicks for 108 yards including a 40-yard return in the second half.
Waldorf, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Waldorf. The Dr Henry A Wise Jr High School football team will have a game with North Point High School on September 02, 2022, 16:00:00. Dr Henry A Wise Jr High SchoolNorth Point High School.
Nottingham MD
Powerball drawing creates Maryland millionaire
BALTIMORE, MD—A lucky Maryland Powerball player has a million reasons to celebrate after the Wednesday, August 31 drawing. The player became the state’s newest millionaire, only missing the right to claim the jackpot by one ball. Even though there was no jackpot winner in the 8/31 drawing, a...
titantime.org
Washington Commanders Running Back Shot Twice
On Sunday afternoon this past weekend the Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot twice after attempting to stop a carjacking in Northeast D.C. During the carjacking Robinson was shot once in the leg and once in the hip and has undergone surgery at Medstar Washington Hospital Center. Police Chief Robert Contee said “At some point during the course of this robbery attempt, our victim in this case began to struggle with one of the suspects, [and] was able to actually wrestle that firearm away from one of the suspects. And [then] he was shot twice by the second suspect.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJLA
Father killed at SE DC youth football practice, police say it's a targeted shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — A father was shot and killed in a targeted shooting in Washington D.C. Thursday night at a youth football game. According to Metropolitan Police, 36-year-old D Angelo Taylor, of Suitland, Maryland was fatally wounded when someone opened fire around 7:22 p.m. in the 1500 block of Mississippi Avenue SE.
Heartbroken family wants answers after security guard Julian Fruh killed near Morgan State
BALTIMORE -- Julian Fruh recently celebrated his 19th birthday. His high school graduation picture shows him smiling in a tuxedo. Now, loved ones are demanding answers after his killing earlier this week in Northeast Baltimore. Fruh recently started his first job working security for Allied Universal, a private company that contracts with Morgan State University. He was shot and killed Wednesday just after 9 p.m. in the 4400 block of Marble Hall Road near the Marble Hall Apartments, where many students live. A relative told WJZ in a series of messages that "[Julian] was a very good person with a...
wfmd.com
TJ High Teacher One Of Seven Finalists For Md. Teacher Of The Year
That honor will be announced next month. (Photo from Frederick County Public Schools) Frederick, Md (KM) A music teacher at Governor Thomas Johnson High School has been named one of seven finalists for Maryland Teacher of the Year for 2022–2023. Jonathan Kurtz has taught music for 19 years for students from 9th to 12th grade. He also oversees the Academy of Fine Arts which is open to students from all ten comprehensive high schools in the Frederick County Public School System.
Kittleman vs. Ball rematch takes a negative turn
This column by Len Lazarick appears in the September issue of The Business Monthly serving Howard and Anne Arundel counties. Allan Kittleman would love to be Howard County executive again. So would current County Executive Calvin Ball. To achieve Republican Kittleman’s ambition he must defeat the same Democrat who thwarted his hope for a second term four years ago.
fox5dc.com
Man killed near little league football practice in Southeast
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday near a little league football practice. Police said they were called to the scene in the 1600 block of Mississippi Avenue Southeast at 7:22 p.m. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. He was...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hot Plate: Annabel Lee for sale, Lexington Market Plaza opening, crab soup cookoff at Fleet Week and more
With school back in session and summer winding down, this week marks a transition time in the Baltimore restaurant world, including openings, closings and vacations – plus a handful events serving as a kickoff to a fun, food-filled fall. Here’s a look at what’s happening this week:
Court: Former Maryland mayor stole $2.2M from school, spent it on himself
WASHINGTON — A former Maryland mayor stands accused of using federal funds, meant to assist a local school during the pandemic, for his own personal gain. Kevin Ward stepped into the role of interim mayor of the Prince George’s County city of Hyattsville in January 2021. Locals would later elect him to become the first openly gay and second Black mayor of Hyattsville during the spring of that year.
Miss Toya’s Offers a Taste of New Orleans in Silver Spring
Residents of the D.C. metropolitan area don’t have to travel to New Orleans to get a sample of some of that city’s famed cuisine. The post Miss Toya’s Offers a Taste of New Orleans in Silver Spring appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Comments / 0