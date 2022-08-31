On Sunday afternoon this past weekend the Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot twice after attempting to stop a carjacking in Northeast D.C. During the carjacking Robinson was shot once in the leg and once in the hip and has undergone surgery at Medstar Washington Hospital Center. Police Chief Robert Contee said “At some point during the course of this robbery attempt, our victim in this case began to struggle with one of the suspects, [and] was able to actually wrestle that firearm away from one of the suspects. And [then] he was shot twice by the second suspect.”

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO