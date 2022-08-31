ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Embarrassing crowd for Maryland's first home game of the season

Maryland football isn’t Ohio State, Georgia or Alabama; however, one would think that fans would turn out to support their team, especially in the first home game of the season. That’s not happening at Maryland Saturday, as the Terrapins are playing the Buffalo Bulls. College football reporter Patrick...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
The Spun

Photo Of Sad Maryland Crowd Is Going Viral

Either Maryland fans woke up late this Saturday or they have no intention of showing up for their team's home opener against Buffalo. A photo of Maryland Stadium surfaced on Twitter right before kickoff. Unfortunately, the majority of the stadium is empty. While it's possible that Maryland Stadium will fill...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
dbknews.com

Alleged racist incident at BYU vs. Duke match cut deep for Maryland volleyball

Middle blocker Rainelle Jones kneels during the national anthem before Maryland's 3-2 loss to No. 14 Penn State on Sept. 29, 2021. (Julia Nikhinson/The Diamondback) Last November, before Maryland volleyball’s match against Nebraska, Rainelle Jones knelt during the national anthem, only to be showered with remarks including, “Stand up, you piece of trash,” from disapproving Cornhusker fans.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Maryland State
City
College Park, MD
State
Florida State
Buffalo, NY
Football
College Park, MD
College Sports
City
Florida, NY
Buffalo, NY
Sports
College Park, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland College Sports
College Park, MD
Football
City
Maryland, NY
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
College Sports
Local
Maryland Football
CBS Sports

Watch Maryland vs. Buffalo: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Maryland Terrapins and the Buffalo Bulls will face off at noon ET Sept. 3 at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. While Maryland was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-6. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Buffalo (4-8), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
DC News Now

Game of the Week: Damascus tops Northwest, 33-28

DAMASCUS, Md. (DC News Now) — The DC News Now Game Night Game of the Week lived up to its title Friday, with Damascus defeating Northwest to open the season of high school football in Maryland and Montgomery County, 33-28. The teams traded scores in the first half and were tied 21-21 at halftime. Down […]
DAMASCUS, MD
DC News Now

Countdown to Kickoff: Seneca Valley Screaming Eagles

GERMANTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — The Seneca Valley High School football program holds the record in Maryland for the most state championships, winning 12 all-time, but they have not won one or made it to a title game since 2002. This year, Joe Rankin is taking over as the Screaming Eagles’ head coach. Rankin, […]
GERMANTOWN, MD
pressboxonline.com

Towson Football HC Rob Ambrose Talks 2022 Season

Towson football head coach Rob Ambrose talks with Stan “The Fan” Charles and Gary Stein about the 2022 season, which kicks off at Bucknell Sept. 3. • Sports Business Roundtable With Marty Conway And Andy Dolich. • Mike Libber On Arsenal-Everton Match, Soccer In Baltimore. • Ray Schulte...
TOWSON, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pinstripe Bowl#Football Team#American Football#College Football#Mvp
scsuowls.com

SCSU Football Falls To No. 6 Shepherd

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Southern Connecticut State University football fell to nationally-ranked No. 6 Shepherd University, 48-7, in a non-conference matchup at Jess Dow Field in New Haven, Conn. With the loss, Southern opens the season at 0-1 while the Rams open at 1-0. Diante Wilson (Union, N.J.) scored the Owls' lone touchdown of the game on a 19-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Marc Reali (Biddeford, Me.). Sophomore linebacker Robert Nunez (Valley Stream, N.Y.) posted a game-high 12 tackles while Hasan Dominick (Jersey City, N.J.) totaled nine for the game. Joe DiGello (Orange, Conn.) had nine tackles in the game while Ja'Kai Young (Stamford, Conn.) had an interception. NE10 All-Rookie returner Shawn Martin (Scotch Plains, N.J.) returned four kicks for 108 yards including a 40-yard return in the second half.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Nottingham MD

Powerball drawing creates Maryland millionaire

BALTIMORE, MD—A lucky Maryland Powerball player has a million reasons to celebrate after the Wednesday, August 31 drawing. The player became the state’s newest millionaire, only missing the right to claim the jackpot by one ball. Even though there was no jackpot winner in the 8/31 drawing, a...
MARYLAND STATE
titantime.org

Washington Commanders Running Back Shot Twice

On Sunday afternoon this past weekend the Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot twice after attempting to stop a carjacking in Northeast D.C. During the carjacking Robinson was shot once in the leg and once in the hip and has undergone surgery at Medstar Washington Hospital Center. Police Chief Robert Contee said “At some point during the course of this robbery attempt, our victim in this case began to struggle with one of the suspects, [and] was able to actually wrestle that firearm away from one of the suspects. And [then] he was shot twice by the second suspect.”
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Baltimore

Heartbroken family wants answers after security guard Julian Fruh killed near Morgan State

BALTIMORE -- Julian Fruh recently celebrated his 19th birthday. His high school graduation picture shows him smiling in a tuxedo. Now, loved ones are demanding answers after his killing earlier this week in Northeast Baltimore. Fruh recently started his first job working security for Allied Universal, a private company that contracts with Morgan State University. He was shot and killed Wednesday just after 9 p.m. in the 4400 block of Marble Hall Road near the Marble Hall Apartments, where many students live. A relative told WJZ in a series of messages that "[Julian] was a very good person with a...
BALTIMORE, MD
wfmd.com

TJ High Teacher One Of Seven Finalists For Md. Teacher Of The Year

That honor will be announced next month. (Photo from Frederick County Public Schools) Frederick, Md (KM) A music teacher at Governor Thomas Johnson High School has been named one of seven finalists for Maryland Teacher of the Year for 2022–2023. Jonathan Kurtz has taught music for 19 years for students from 9th to 12th grade. He also oversees the Academy of Fine Arts which is open to students from all ten comprehensive high schools in the Frederick County Public School System.
FREDERICK, MD
Maryland Reporter

Kittleman vs. Ball rematch takes a negative turn

This column by Len Lazarick appears in the September issue of The Business Monthly serving Howard and Anne Arundel counties. Allan Kittleman would love to be Howard County executive again. So would current County Executive Calvin Ball. To achieve Republican Kittleman’s ambition he must defeat the same Democrat who thwarted his hope for a second term four years ago.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Man killed near little league football practice in Southeast

WASHINGTON - D.C. police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday near a little league football practice. Police said they were called to the scene in the 1600 block of Mississippi Avenue Southeast at 7:22 p.m. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. He was...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Court: Former Maryland mayor stole $2.2M from school, spent it on himself

WASHINGTON — A former Maryland mayor stands accused of using federal funds, meant to assist a local school during the pandemic, for his own personal gain. Kevin Ward stepped into the role of interim mayor of the Prince George’s County city of Hyattsville in January 2021. Locals would later elect him to become the first openly gay and second Black mayor of Hyattsville during the spring of that year.
HYATTSVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy