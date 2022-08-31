ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.3 The Fan

Plesac to be re-evaluated in one week

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona said starting pitcher Zach Plesac, who was placed on the 15-day IL Friday before his scheduled start against the Mariners, will wear a split on his injured right hand and be re-evaluated in “about a week.”
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy