Obituary for Bobby Joe Hall
Funeral services for Bobby Joe Hall, age 81, of Sulphur Springs, will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Morning Chapel Missionary Baptist Church with Dr. V. B. Lockhart officiating. Interment will follow at East Caney Cemetery with Quinston Brooks, Kenneth Cork, Bryan Vaughn, Rodney Hall, Alan Hall, Lester Henley, Byron Nelson, and Patrick Hall serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be his nephews, great-nephews, and sons-in-law. Visitation will be at West Oaks Funeral Home, Friday, September 2, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Bobby passed away August 30, 2022. He was born on April 26, 1941, the fifth child to Arthur “Tet” Hall and Mattie Mae Wilkerson Hall. He attended school in Mount Sterling School in the East Caney community. Bob united with East Caney Baptist Church at an early age. During his lifetime, Bob was committed to family, friends, community, and church. He was gifted as a mechanic, and worked at Grocery Supply, and helped many people in his community.
Obituary for Eddie Allison
Memorial service for Eddie Allison, age 77 of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held at a later date. Mr. Allison passed away on August 23, 2022 at his residence. Eddie was born on July 5, 1945 in Paris, TX to Donald Uriah and Mary Ethel (Dodd) Allison. He worked as a Garland and Dallas Police Officer and a mechanic. Eddie was a member of the Church of Crist.
Join 4H for plethora of opportunities by Mario Villarino
Texas 4-H is an educational program for youth. The program uses activities to provide education under the principle of “learning by doing”. 4‑H is America’s largest youth development organization—empowering nearly six million young people with the skills to lead for a lifetime. In 4‑H, we believe in the power of young people. We see that every child has valuable strengths and real influence to improve the world around us.
Obituary for Carrol Dwayne “Meatball” Meeks
Funeral service for Carrol Dwayne (Meatball) Meeks will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Bob Neal officiating. Interment will follow at Greenpond cemetery with Jerry Cook, Jeremy Cook, Frankie Coker, Ronny Gunn, Don Meeks and Richard Teer serving as pallbearers and Robert Nichols, Bobby Meeks serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Carrol went home to be with the lord on Monday, August 29, 2022 at Carriage House Manor, Sulphur Springs, Texas.
Chamber Connection for 8/31 by Butch Burney
If you have cooked stew in the past or want to for the first time, now is the time to register for the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, presented by Alliance Bank. The Stew Festival is Saturday, Oct. 22, with Friday night activities, hosted by Bob Evans Foods, will be going on the night before at Buford Park.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 8/30
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. Mobile Athletic Training Room and Wildcat Tailgate. Thank you to all who came by our CHRISTUS tent at the first Wildcat football home game. We are so proud to have our CHRISTUS Mobile Athletic Training Room on site at sporting events. The ability to see athletic injuries, including x-rays, on site truly accelerates care for our student athletes. CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine –Sulphur Springs proudly supports SSISD and surrounding schools offering athletic injury care for all sports athletes under the direction of Orthopedic Surgeon, Christopher Meltsakos, MD.
Sulphur Springs Free Mammogram Clinic is Filling Up
Hopkins County Health Care Foundation and Christus Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Free Mammogram Clinic is Filling Up. The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation (HCHCF) and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs (CMF-SS) are partnering to offer a free mammogram clinic for uninsured women in Hopkins County over the age of 40.
September activities about at Cooper Lake State Park
There are lots of fun fall activities happening in September at Cooper Lake State Park! All events are suitable for kids. NOTE: all events are at the South Sulphur Unit (Hopkins County side of the park) 🍂 September 2: Creatures of the Night Evening Walk. Learn about the fascinating nocturnal...
2 Versatile Properties For the Entrepreneur
Great updated commercial property in Sulphur Springs!. Located just off Broadway Street and a short drive to I-30 this newly renovated building is ready for lease. Sitting on a corner lot with streets on 2 sides gives you extra parking. A loading dock with a roll-up door on the side helps make deliveries a breeze. Large windows at the front allow natural light inside to provide a bright interior.
Obituary for Walter Eugene “Gene” Norris
Funeral service for Walter Eugene “Gene” Norris, age 74, of Dike, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, August 28, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home with Bro. Ron Pittman officiating. Visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m., prior to service time. A graveside service will be held...
Diabetes cooking class, Christmas Joys on the horizon by AgriLife’s Johanna Hicks
Diabetes continues to be a problem in Hopkins County. According to Countyhealthranings.org, 12% of Hopkins County adults over the age of 18 have been diagnosed with diabetes. The good news is that diabetes can be managed with some diligence. And more good news is that the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension – Hopkins County office, will be offering the 4-session “Cooking Well with Diabetes” series. A little-known fact is that I served on a revision team for the curriculum which garnered national honors at the National Health Outreach conference in Kansas City in May. (More on that later!)
Obituary for Rodney “Bill” Rogers
Graveside service for Rodney “Bill” Rogers, age 72, of Sulphur Springs, will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Lone Star Cemetery in Clarksville with Bro. Roy Ford officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home of Sulphur Springs. Pallbearers will be Aiden Shepherd, Graham Shepherd, Paul Shepherd, Stephen Jordan, Trumon D. Davis, Brandon Zeller, and Roy Jordan. Bill passed away on August 23, 2022. He was born in New Boston, TX on January 12, 1950. He married Rita Dianne Graham on May 5, 1972, in Dallas, TX. She preceded him in death on August 4, 2017. Bill was a Master Electrician and worked for TXU/Luminant.
Obituary for Becky Ann Sanderson
Memorial service for Becky Ann Sanderson, age 69 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00P.M. on August 25, 2022 at Trinity Harvest Church of God in Sulphur Springs, Tx with Pastor Doug Holt officiating. Mrs. Sanderson suddenly rose to Glory on August 20, 2022. Born in Dallas to...
5 Incredible Reasons Why People Are Buying Real Estate in Hopkins County
If you talked to someone who moved to Hopkins County from Germany, Europe, or Iowa, you might ask, “What exactly brought you here? How or why?” There are so many choices out there. So you’d wonder, maybe with amazement, what precisely drew them to this area. Of course, there is always a bigger picture and richer story behind each decision but below are some basic reasons why people have chosen to move here.
Obituary for Ernest Tinsley VanWey
Funeral service for Ernest Tinsley VanWey, age 87 of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held at 2:00P.M. on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Chaplin Cody Rush officiating and Bro John London assisting. Interment will follow at Sulphur Springs City Cemetery with Lonnie Taylor, Jerry Crawford, David Pullium, Caleb VanWey, Will VanWey and Bobby Moody serving as pallbearers and Ronnie Randolph, Heath Halbert and Heaton Halbert serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. VanWey passed away on August 21, 2022 at his residence.
Obituary for Bruce “Pops” Logan
Funeral service for Bruce “Pops” Logan, age 94 of Dike, TX will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Elder Dale Vreeland officiating. Interment will follow at Sulphur Springs City Cemetery with Russell Logan, Paul Logan, Mark Doughty, Joe Don Joslin, Asa Joslin and Pete Doughty serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Logan passed away on August21, 2022 at Hospice of East Texas in Tyler.
Texoma Gospel Music Association to host annual conference in Sulphur Springs
The Texoma Gospel Music Association is holding its annual gathering at The Roc in Sulphur Springs on October 7 and 8, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. We are very excited to have this 2 day event in our beautiful town and are hoping for a great turn out of locals to enjoy the music of some great award winning and charting artists from several states.
LIFE’S FLAVORS 8/25- ALLISON LIBBY-THESING OF THE OAKS BED & BREAKFAST
Commerce, Texas is probably best known for being the home of Texas A&M- Commerce university campus. That is not all Commerce has to offer a visitor. While there are great adventures that await visitors on campus, such as rock wall climbing or high adventure ropes course be sure to meander downtown to explore the shops and dining options that the city has to offer.
PJC holding open house events
To accommodate working students, Paris Junior College will be open for special open houses at each location from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. to introduce students to workforce program faculty. This is an opportunity to ask one-on-one questions about PJC’s 75 programs and what students may expect from their training.
Obituary for Billy Don Williams
Billy Don Williams originally from Winnsboro, Texas passed away May 20, 2022. Billy Don was a Sulphur Springs resident for many years, later residing in Trinidad, Texas and operating Williams Music in Athens, Texas with his long time wife, Stephany. Music was the love of his life, next to God...
