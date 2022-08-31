Funeral services for Bobby Joe Hall, age 81, of Sulphur Springs, will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Morning Chapel Missionary Baptist Church with Dr. V. B. Lockhart officiating. Interment will follow at East Caney Cemetery with Quinston Brooks, Kenneth Cork, Bryan Vaughn, Rodney Hall, Alan Hall, Lester Henley, Byron Nelson, and Patrick Hall serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be his nephews, great-nephews, and sons-in-law. Visitation will be at West Oaks Funeral Home, Friday, September 2, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Bobby passed away August 30, 2022. He was born on April 26, 1941, the fifth child to Arthur “Tet” Hall and Mattie Mae Wilkerson Hall. He attended school in Mount Sterling School in the East Caney community. Bob united with East Caney Baptist Church at an early age. During his lifetime, Bob was committed to family, friends, community, and church. He was gifted as a mechanic, and worked at Grocery Supply, and helped many people in his community.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO