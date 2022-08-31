MINNEAPOLIS -- A teacher who was just trying to help was taken advantage of. Now she's out thousands of dollars and wants to warn others before it happens to them too. Brenda Crissinger was at her Morristown home when a phone call grabbed her attention. "He immediately said he was an analyst with Amazon and my IP had been hacked. That was the first hook," Crissinger said. The caller claimed she could help them catch the hackers who targeted her and talked her into sharing her computer screen and bank account information. From there they sent her all over on...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO