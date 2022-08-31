Read full article on original website
Michigan Football: New radio crew ready for season to begin
Michigan football will have a new play-by-play voice and a new analyst in the radio booth this season after Jim Brandstatter and Dan Dierdorf retired. The new crew, Dough Karsch (play-by-play) and Jon Jansen have been destined for the job they now have. Karsch had been the sideline reporter for Michigan football radio for the last 16 seasons. He also is on Detroit sports radio from 10 am-2 pm Monday through Friday as a co-host of the very popular “Karsch and Anderson” program.
Maize n Brew
Takeaways from Michigan’s dominating win over Colorado State
The Michigan Wolverines won their season opener in convincing fashion against the Colorado State Rams on Saturday afternoon. Michigan won 51-7 and the final outcome was never in doubt. Here’s a look at takeaways from the blowout. An impressive showing on defense. The Michigan defense and new defensive coordinator...
Maize n Brew
Keys to Victory: Colorado State
The wait is finally over. The Michigan Wolverines will look to defend their Big Ten title this afternoon, kicking off their season against Colorado State on Saturday. According to DraftKings, Michigan is a 30.5-point favorite, and all the signs point to this being a blowout. But I’m sure I’m not the only fan scared by the infamous Appalachian State loss, where the Mountaineers were a 33-point underdog.
Maize n Brew
Social media reactions from Michigan’s season opener against Colorado State
The Michigan Wolverines started their season off with a bang on Saturday, completely dominating the Colorado State Rams 51-7. Check out how the social media reaction unfolded during the Wolverines’ blowout. A big day for Erick All, on and off the field:. The hot takes flowed early and often...
Detroit News
'The team is the star': Karsch, Jansen ready to settle in as Michigan's new radio duo
Ann Arbor — Doug Karsch has been a fixture on metro Detroit radio for three decades, first in Ann Arbor before making his way to the big city. Now, he’s about to embark on legacy-building stuff in his profession. Karsch, 52, has been attending Michigan football games since...
Maize n Brew
Week 1 Game Thread: No. 8 Michigan vs. Colorado State
Michigan football is finally back in Ann Arbor, as the Wolverines will meet with the Rams of Colorado State this afternoon for Week 1 action. As discussed plenty earlier this week on Maize n Brew, Colorado State has a new head coach in Jay Norvell, a new quarterback — and new players across the board for that matter — and a new offensive scheme: The Air Raid.
Michigan Wolverines football schedule 2022: TV channel info, dates, game time and more
What time does Michigan football play? We have the U-M Wolverines' 2022 schedule with dates, game time, TV channel info and scores. Here is the Wolverines' full schedule: ...
Maize n Brew
Michigan’s defense steals the show in 51-7 blowout over Colorado State
There were lots of questions about this Michigan Wolverines defense after losing half of the starters from 2021. But if the season-opening 51-7 win over Colorado State is any indication of what this team will look like, it appears they may not have missed a step. The pass rush was...
Fast-rising In-state DB going to Michigan’s season opener this weekend
Southfield (Mich.) cornerback Jalen Todd has confirmed with The Michigan Insider that he will be attending Michigan’s season opener against Colorado State on Saturday. This will mark his second ever trip to Ann Arbor as he recently was on campus for the Barbecue at the Big House recruiting event back in late July.
Maize n Brew
WATCH: Roman Wilson takes a screen 61 yards for Michigan’s first TD of the season
This is not breaking news at all, but Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Roman Wilson is fast. Really, really fast. The junior wideout from Hawaii took a screen pass from quarterback Cade McNamara 61 yards to the house for the first Wolverines touchdown of the 2022 season against the Colorado State Rams.
Maize n Brew
How Jay Harbaugh has helped shape a great special teams unit at Michigan
“Special teams for this football team I think is really one of their strongest assets as a team. They really have one of the finest special team groups I’ve seen in many years,” Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell told the media this week. Norvell’s had a long...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: New DT target hoping to officially visit Michigan this fall
It may be Week 1 for the Michigan Wolverines, but recruiting is a 24/7/365 business. Recruiting is always happening, even in the midst of a tight quarterback battle. On today’s edition of the Recruiting Roundup, we will talk about a key target at wideout in the 2024 class, but we begin with an emerging 2023 target along the defensive line.
Maize n Brew
Colorado State at No. 8 Michigan Preview: The new season is here is so are the quarterback auditions
Throw out the Minnesota Vikings drama, forget the coordinator departures, and let go of the recruiting frustrations — the 2022 season is finally here, and the reigning Big Ten champion Michigan Wolverines begin their quest to retain the conference crown. Claiming the trophy will be a difficult task given the amount of turnover on defense, but optimism is high to open the season.
Maize n Brew
Two starters named out for season opener against Colorado State
Some breaking news coming in right before the kickoff of the Michigan Wolverines welcoming the Colorado State Rams to Ann Arbor. The Wolverines will be without two starters, one on offense and defense. Jon Jansen, the new color commentator for the Wolverines radio network reported linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green and left tackle Ryan Hayes will be on the sidelines this afternoon.
theonlycolors.com
Western Michigan vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The moment we all have been waiting for over the long offseason has finally arrived! The No. 15/14 Michigan State football team returns to the field to take on Western Michigan in the season opener! On top of being a must watch event, the game will also be a “Stripe The Stadium” event. It will also mark the beginning of the 126th season of MSU football.
Michigan State QB Payton Thorne facing off against his dad Friday night
It will be a family affair inside of Spartan Stadium Friday night. Michigan State starting quarterback Payton Thorne's dad, Jeff Thorne, is the offensive coordinator at Western Michigan.
