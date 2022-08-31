Michigan football will have a new play-by-play voice and a new analyst in the radio booth this season after Jim Brandstatter and Dan Dierdorf retired. The new crew, Dough Karsch (play-by-play) and Jon Jansen have been destined for the job they now have. Karsch had been the sideline reporter for Michigan football radio for the last 16 seasons. He also is on Detroit sports radio from 10 am-2 pm Monday through Friday as a co-host of the very popular “Karsch and Anderson” program.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO