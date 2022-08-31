ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

FanSided

Michigan Football: New radio crew ready for season to begin

Michigan football will have a new play-by-play voice and a new analyst in the radio booth this season after Jim Brandstatter and Dan Dierdorf retired. The new crew, Dough Karsch (play-by-play) and Jon Jansen have been destined for the job they now have. Karsch had been the sideline reporter for Michigan football radio for the last 16 seasons. He also is on Detroit sports radio from 10 am-2 pm Monday through Friday as a co-host of the very popular “Karsch and Anderson” program.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Takeaways from Michigan’s dominating win over Colorado State

The Michigan Wolverines won their season opener in convincing fashion against the Colorado State Rams on Saturday afternoon. Michigan won 51-7 and the final outcome was never in doubt. Here’s a look at takeaways from the blowout. An impressive showing on defense. The Michigan defense and new defensive coordinator...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Keys to Victory: Colorado State

The wait is finally over. The Michigan Wolverines will look to defend their Big Ten title this afternoon, kicking off their season against Colorado State on Saturday. According to DraftKings, Michigan is a 30.5-point favorite, and all the signs point to this being a blowout. But I’m sure I’m not the only fan scared by the infamous Appalachian State loss, where the Mountaineers were a 33-point underdog.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Week 1 Game Thread: No. 8 Michigan vs. Colorado State

Michigan football is finally back in Ann Arbor, as the Wolverines will meet with the Rams of Colorado State this afternoon for Week 1 action. As discussed plenty earlier this week on Maize n Brew, Colorado State has a new head coach in Jay Norvell, a new quarterback — and new players across the board for that matter — and a new offensive scheme: The Air Raid.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: New DT target hoping to officially visit Michigan this fall

It may be Week 1 for the Michigan Wolverines, but recruiting is a 24/7/365 business. Recruiting is always happening, even in the midst of a tight quarterback battle. On today’s edition of the Recruiting Roundup, we will talk about a key target at wideout in the 2024 class, but we begin with an emerging 2023 target along the defensive line.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Colorado State at No. 8 Michigan Preview: The new season is here is so are the quarterback auditions

Throw out the Minnesota Vikings drama, forget the coordinator departures, and let go of the recruiting frustrations — the 2022 season is finally here, and the reigning Big Ten champion Michigan Wolverines begin their quest to retain the conference crown. Claiming the trophy will be a difficult task given the amount of turnover on defense, but optimism is high to open the season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Two starters named out for season opener against Colorado State

Some breaking news coming in right before the kickoff of the Michigan Wolverines welcoming the Colorado State Rams to Ann Arbor. The Wolverines will be without two starters, one on offense and defense. Jon Jansen, the new color commentator for the Wolverines radio network reported linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green and left tackle Ryan Hayes will be on the sidelines this afternoon.
ANN ARBOR, MI
theonlycolors.com

Western Michigan vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The moment we all have been waiting for over the long offseason has finally arrived! The No. 15/14 Michigan State football team returns to the field to take on Western Michigan in the season opener! On top of being a must watch event, the game will also be a “Stripe The Stadium” event. It will also mark the beginning of the 126th season of MSU football.
EAST LANSING, MI
