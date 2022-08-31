ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Real Madrid’s free-kick wall robots are terrifying, possibly sentient

By Seth Vertelney
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IeGgV_0hcW0mEn00

The future of soccer has arrived, and it’s terrifying.

Real Madrid posted a video on Twitter of its players practicing free kicks against faceless robotic mannequins who appear to have acquired sentience.

The humanoids were assembled for the ostensible purpose of replicating a wall of real human beings, programmed to jump when the ball is kicked and, perhaps, to think and feel and love as well.

Madrid’s players don’t seem intimidated by their robot counterparts, as Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Eder Militao, and Dani Ceballos all hit perfect free kicks that clear their cyborg opponents and find the back of the net.

But Madrid would be wise to not upset the robots too much. We’ve all seen “The Terminator.”

Related

Manchester United finally signed Antony and it was very expensive

France is really outdoing itself with this witch doctor scandal

Robert Lewandowski scored an outrageous backheel goal against Valladolid

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Milik scores late goal as Juve earn 2-0 win over Spezia

A superb free kick by Dusan Vlahovic and a brilliant late goal by Arkadiusz Milik earned Juventus a 2-0 home win over Spezia in Serie A on Wednesday. Vlahovic netted a perfect free kick -- his fourth Serie A goal this season -- from outside the box to open the scoring in the ninth minute.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dani Ceballos
Person
Toni Kroos
Person
Robert Lewandowski
BBC

Warrington heads out on loan

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Midfielder Lewis Warrington has joined League One Fleetwood Town on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old has progressed through the Toffees' youth ranks and made his senior debut against Fleetwood in the Carabao Cup last month.
PREMIER LEAGUE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

146K+
Followers
193K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy