Report: Manchester United Accept Bid For James Garner

Manchester United have accepted a bid from Everton for the transfer of James Garner, according to a report.

The Red Devils were on the search for a midfielder all summer until they finally made a transfer for one happen with now former Real Madrid ball-winner Casemiro .

It wasn't expected that this would pave way for others in the position to leave the club but it now looks like that will happen nonetheless.

United fans certainly did not expect James Garner to be sold on a permanent deal, but instead to be loaned to a Premier League club in order to gain more experience at the top level. However, it came to light recently that the Englishman could be let go for good.

The MEN have reported that Manchester United have accepted a bid from Everton for him and will now move to Goodison Park for a fee of £15million.

The 21-year-old spent the last two seasons on loan in the Championship. He spent half a season with Watford in 20/21 before being switched to Nottingham Forest, where he became a fan favourite.

He made 69 appearances for Forest in all competitions, scoring eight goals and making ten assists in the process.

This deal leaves Scott Mctominay, Fred, Casemiro and Eriksen the four players who have been known to play in the deeper midfield positions, with Eriksen making one of those spots his own this season.

