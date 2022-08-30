Read full article on original website
Neighbors alarmed after home was shot at overnight in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a home was shot at in East Austin early Friday. The incident happened on Townsborough Drive just after 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 2. Video shows where the bullets hit the home. No one was hurt and neighbors, who didn't...
Man injured after officer shooting, chase near Pflugerville
A man was injured in a shooting involving Pflugerville police officers on Friday evening, the Austin Police Department said.
Driver dead after being pulled creek off Spicewood Springs Road
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after their car went off the road and into a creek off of Spicewood Springs Road on Saturday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to the incident at 6409 Spicewood Springs Road after receiving a report about the crash shortly before 4:20 p.m.
Pflugerville man charged in string of Austin robberies
A Pflugerville man is accused of being involved in a string of summertime robberies at food trucks and a fireworks stand in Austin.
‘This bullet shot went through my youngest kid’s room’; Family concerned after multiple rounds fired into home
"I just rolled on the floor and was 'like somebody is shooting,'" said Francine, whose home was hit multiple times.
Police: Texan charged after verbal altercation turns physical
On Aug. 29 at 7 p.m., individuals known to each other became involved in a verbal dispute in the 2100 block of Clarendon Boulevard that turned physical when the suspect allegedly stole the wallet and phone of a victim, Arlington police said. During the incident, the suspect allegedly stabbed the...
Man arrested for shooting person in foot at North Austin apartment complex
AUSTIN, Texas - A man has been arrested after police said he shot a person in the foot. Austin Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at a North Austin apartment complex located at the 7100 block of Wood Hollow Drive around 10:31 p.m. on August 30, 2022.
Austin Police Department: Man shot in both legs on South Congress
It happened in the 6400 block of South Congress Ave. around 8:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in both legs.
More lawsuits filed in multi-injury Barton Springs Rd. crash, still no criminal charges
Two additional lawsuits were filed this week pertaining to the April 8 crash on Barton Springs Road that sent 9 people to the hospital.
Austin hit-and-run victim died on her 49th wedding anniversary, family says
Austin Police said it has a suspect in custody for a fatal hit-and-run in southwest Austin.
Judge reduces $67 million award in fatal shooting of Landon Nobles by APD
AUSTIN, Texas — A federal judge slashed a record-high award the City of Austin was set to pay the family of a man who was killed by Austin police in 2017. According to a report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Stateman, the judge cut the amount in the case from $67 million to just over $8 million.
ATCEMS: Driver pulled from submerged vehicle died after “extensive” CPR efforts
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to a submerged vehicle at the 6400 block of Spicewood Springs Rd., according to a post on the agency’s Twitter account. The vehicle left the road and went into a creek. One person was pulled out of the vehicle and is being given […]
'My soul is empty': Family remembers man shot to death near Barton Springs
AUSTIN, Texas - It has been one week since Austin police found the body of a man shot in the parking lot of Barton Springs Pool. The family of the victim say he was 27-year-old Camnik Campbell, a former college football player living in Austin to pursue a music career.
Murder suspects sit in Hays County Jail for years at a time
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — It has been almost six years since Lamount Harvey was charged with capital murder. Still, no trial date has been set. That has made life hard for Harvey’s wife, Tracey. The delay has Tracey questioning whether someone is still innocent until proven guilty. “We...
AUSTIN MAN KILLED IN CRASH WITH 18-WHEELER IN BRENHAM
An Austin man was killed in a two-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler Thursday night in Brenham. Police responded around 9:15 p.m. to a crash in the 1700 block of Highway 290 West, close to the EMS station. Police observed that an 18-wheeler had collided with an SUV, which rolled at least one time.
Pflugerville (TX) Fire Department Fabricates Custom Blocking Apparatus with Retired Truck
Travis County ESD No.2, also known as the Pflugerville Fire Department, has taken a retired fire truck and repurposed it into a blocking apparatus. The department decided it was time to get serious about adding greater protection for first responders at accident scenes, and with limited budget it decided to take a truck it was putting out of service and modify it for blocking use.
Seguin police issue alert for missing 15-year-old
SEGUIN, Texas – The Seguin Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old. Krystal Martinez was last seen around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28. She was reported missing after she didn’t return home from school on Monday. Police said Krystal is...
Killeen Police arrest aggravated assault suspect
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police officers have arrested a man accused of aggravated assault and several outstanding warrants. Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News that officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Gilmer Street at approximately 3:36 p.m. on June 3 in reference to an armed man. Officers were told the man pointed a handgun at the victim, and accused the victim of theft. The suspect left before police arrived.
Man pleads guilty in 2019 murder at Austin hotel
AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, 21-year-old Roosevelt Haynes pleaded guilty to murder in link to a 2019 homicide at an Austin Quality Inn. Haynes was arrested on May 16, 2019, for the murder of 29-year-old Jannerra Williams on May 5, 2019. He was later indicted on July 31, 2019, on the murder charge.
Police investigating armed robbery of Little Caesars in northeast Austin
It happened on July 28 between 10 and 10:30 p.m. Police said the suspects held store employees at gunpoint and robbed the register and safe, then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
