KVUE

Driver dead after being pulled creek off Spicewood Springs Road

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after their car went off the road and into a creek off of Spicewood Springs Road on Saturday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to the incident at 6409 Spicewood Springs Road after receiving a report about the crash shortly before 4:20 p.m.
sungazette.news

Police: Texan charged after verbal altercation turns physical

On Aug. 29 at 7 p.m., individuals known to each other became involved in a verbal dispute in the 2100 block of Clarendon Boulevard that turned physical when the suspect allegedly stole the wallet and phone of a victim, Arlington police said. During the incident, the suspect allegedly stabbed the...
ARLINGTON, TX
kwhi.com

AUSTIN MAN KILLED IN CRASH WITH 18-WHEELER IN BRENHAM

An Austin man was killed in a two-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler Thursday night in Brenham. Police responded around 9:15 p.m. to a crash in the 1700 block of Highway 290 West, close to the EMS station. Police observed that an 18-wheeler had collided with an SUV, which rolled at least one time.
BRENHAM, TX
firefighternation.com

Pflugerville (TX) Fire Department Fabricates Custom Blocking Apparatus with Retired Truck

Travis County ESD No.2, also known as the Pflugerville Fire Department, has taken a retired fire truck and repurposed it into a blocking apparatus. The department decided it was time to get serious about adding greater protection for first responders at accident scenes, and with limited budget it decided to take a truck it was putting out of service and modify it for blocking use.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KSAT 12

Seguin police issue alert for missing 15-year-old

SEGUIN, Texas – The Seguin Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old. Krystal Martinez was last seen around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28. She was reported missing after she didn’t return home from school on Monday. Police said Krystal is...
SEGUIN, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen Police arrest aggravated assault suspect

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police officers have arrested a man accused of aggravated assault and several outstanding warrants. Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News that officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Gilmer Street at approximately 3:36 p.m. on June 3 in reference to an armed man. Officers were told the man pointed a handgun at the victim, and accused the victim of theft. The suspect left before police arrived.
KILLEEN, TX
KVUE

Man pleads guilty in 2019 murder at Austin hotel

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, 21-year-old Roosevelt Haynes pleaded guilty to murder in link to a 2019 homicide at an Austin Quality Inn. Haynes was arrested on May 16, 2019, for the murder of 29-year-old Jannerra Williams on May 5, 2019. He was later indicted on July 31, 2019, on the murder charge.
