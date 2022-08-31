ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KY

Kentucky man charged with fatally shooting daughter, 12

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — An eastern Kentucky man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his 12-year-old daughter, officials said.

Stacy Collins, 47, was charged with murder in the death of Stacia Collins, Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor said, according to news outlets.

The girl’s body was found on Aug. 11 along a rural road after her father was found with with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Saylor said. The girl died from a gunshot wound and the father was hospitalized.

Collins was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center, Saylor said. Online records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney.

Authorities were continuing to investigate and are trying to determine a motive, Saylor said. He called the case challenging and heartbreaking.

“There’s no understandable reason for this,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. man charged with murdering 12-year-old daughter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office served an arrest warrant at a medical facility in Lexington on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office served the warrant on Stacy Collins. Deputies charged Collins with the murder of his 12-year-old daughter, Stacia Collins. “He was picked up in Lexington...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Associated Press

Indiana man charged with murder in Dutch soldiers' shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 22-year-old Indiana man was charged Thursday with murder in the fatal shooting of a Dutch soldier and the wounding of two others in downtown Indianapolis. Shamar Duncan was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and disorderly conduct in the shootings early Saturday, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. The soldiers had been training at a southern Indiana military camp and were on a night off in Indianapolis when they clashed with Duncan and his friends, according to an arrest affidavit. The affidavit also says Duncan told one of his friends that he opened fire on the soldiers because he “just spazzed.” The soldier who was killed has been identified as Simmie Poetsema, a 26-year-old member of the Dutch Commando Corps.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTVQ

Former Kentucky state trooper convicted of conspiracy

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Authorities say a former state trooper has been convicted in federal court of conspiring to misappropriate weapons belonging to Kentucky State Police. A statement from U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier says jurors found 58-year-old Michael Crawford of Georgetown guilty on Tuesday. The statement says Crawford...
FRANKFORT, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
County
Johnson County, KY
City
Paintsville, KY
Johnson County, KY
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Man hailed as Safeway shooting hero had criminal past

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A man lauded as a hero for confronting a shooter inside an Oregon grocery store Sunday was convicted of child sex crimes while in the Army decades ago. Donald Surrett, Jr. died while trying to stop 20-year-old Ethan Blair Miller’s shooting rampage. Police said Surrett’s decision cost him his life but likely saved the lives of others. According to military and Oregon State Police records, Surrett in 1994 pleaded guilty to two counts of carnal knowledge and two counts of indecent acts while he was serving in the U.S. Army, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. He was 38 at the time, and served 26 years in the military. A military court sentenced Surrett to 10 years in prison at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.
BEND, OR
WTVQ

3 Kentuckians sentenced for child exploitation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Three Kentuckians pled guilty Monday to multiple child exploitation charges. Ethan Sparks, of Central City, pleaded guilty to seven counts of unlawful transaction with a minor and 21 counts of facilitation to unlawful transaction with a minor. Gillian Bledsoe, of Drakesboro, and Justin Gibson, of Greenville, each pleaded guilty to one count of facilitation to unlawful transaction with a minor.
CENTRAL CITY, KY
The Associated Press

Police: Van driver may have had medical issue before crash

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. (AP) — The driver of a passenger van carrying warehouse workers may have had a medical emergency before the vehicle overturned on a major highway in northern New Jersey, killing four people and injuring eight others, authorities said The crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Englewood Cliffs occurred shortly before 1:30 a.m. Friday. The van ended up in the center median of the southbound lanes of the highway, leaving the driver and all the passengers trapped inside the vehicle. Lt. Raymond Walter of the Palisades Interstate Parkway Police said statements from van passengers led investigators to believe that the driver, George Massey, 44, of Bronx, N.Y. had an unspecified medical issue before the accident. Massey died in the crash, along with passengers Jose Luis Romero Munoz, 59, also of the Bronx, and Clara Estrella, 49, and Candida Frias, 59, both of New York. Eight more passengers were taken to nearby hospitals with injuries ranging from severe head trauma to minor physical complaints, police said.
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ
wtmj.com

Wisconsin boy to waive hearing in 10-year-old girl’s death

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — A 14-year-old Wisconsin boy accused of killing a 10-year-old girl after luring her off a trial by suggesting they explore surrounding woods plans to waive his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday. The boy’s attorney has submitted a letter to the court in Chippewa County saying the teen waives his right to the hearing in which a judge determines if there’s enough evidence for a trial. The boy was scheduled to appear remotely from the detention center Thursday afternoon. The boy is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of sexual assault in adult court. He’s accused of killing Iliana Peters as she was riding her bike home on April 24.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stacy Collins
clayconews.com

Prosecution by Attorney General Cameron's Office Leads to Guilty Pleas, Sentencing of Three Kentuckians for Child Exploitation

FRANKFORT, KY (September 1, 2022) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced today that a prosecution by his Office of Special Prosecutions led to the guilty plea and sentencing of three Kentuckians, Ethan Sparks, 24, of Central City; Gillian Bledsoe, 24, of Drakesboro; and Justin Gibson, 23, of Greenville for child exploitation.
GREENVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Updated COVID-19 booster shot in Louisville: Who can get it and when

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New COVID-19 booster shots designed to protect against the omicron variant are on the way to the Louisville area. Norton Healthcare expects to receive its first shipment of doses within the next few weeks. Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Kris Bryant believes the new shots come just...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Eastern Kentucky#Violent Crime#Johnson County Sheriff
WEHT/WTVW

Mississippi woman accused in prison drug trafficking plan

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A Mississippi woman was arrested after an investigation into a plan to traffick drugs into Branchville Correctional Facility. Police said Corey Gunn, 28, would get frequent calls from her incarcerated boyfriend discussing trafficking contraband into the prison. According to court records, Gunn told her boyfriend, Reginald Prather, that a woman agreed […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
The Associated Press

Colorado woman arrested in alleged kidnapping of Canadian

PLENTYWOOD, Mont. (AP) — A Colorado woman faces numerous felony charges after she was caught allegedly trying to cross the U.S.-Canada border illegally with a person she had kidnapped and assaulted, federal authorities said. The 48-year-old suspect from Aguilar, Colorado, was arrested over the weekend along a remote area of border in northeastern Montana, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Border patrol agents intercepted the suspect’s vehicle northeast of Plentywood and discovered that a passenger inside was a female from Canada who allegedly had been kidnapped and assaulted. The suspect was turned over the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and later transferred to the Cascade County Detention Center. She was being held on $300,000 bond on suspicion of human trafficking, aggravated kidnapping, assault with a weapon, aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, criminal endangerment and other offenses.
PLENTYWOOD, MT
WEHT/WTVW

58 fraud and theft charges pile up against Mt. Vernon woman

EVANSVILLE Ind. (WEHT) — A 44-year-old Mt. Vernon woman is in hot water after her boss accused her of defrauding the company of over $100,000. According to a court document, the manager of Mountain Glacier went to police saying they discovered one of their employees had been embezzling money over several years. Sources say Kimberly […]
MOUNT VERNON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bring Me The News

Man killed in St. Paul shooting Wednesday night

Gunfire left a man dead in St. Paul's North End neighborhood Wednesday night, marking the city's 24th death reported as a homicide this year. According to police, the shooting was reported around 10 p.m., with officers arriving in the area of Rice St. and Manitoba Ave. to find a man who had been shot. Saint Paul Fire medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
510K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy