Sangamon County is seeking to intervene in the state permit process for a proposed underground carbon dioxide pipeline that would run through a portion of the county. Environmental groups and some homeowners are objecting to the Navigator Heartland Greenway project, which would take CO2 emissions from plants in North and South Dakota and carry them to a sequestration facility in Christian County. The opponents say the risk of leaks from the pipeline could threaten public health and harm property values. A docket entry with the Illinois Commerce Commission says the county wants to be a party to the permit process, so that it can offer input on the pipeline’s potential impact on the economy, infrastructure, and public safety. It’s not clear when the ICC might rule on the county’s request to intervene.

SANGAMON COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO