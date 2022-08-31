Read full article on original website
WCIA
Proposed multi-state pipeline causes concern for county
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County is getting involved in a fight over a private carbon capture pipeline that ends in central Illinois. Navigator Heartland Greenway filed a plan with the Illinois Commerce Commission in July to build a pipeline that transports liquid carbon dioxide through five states, including 13 counties in Illinois. The company said the pipeline would capture carbon dioxide and benefit the environment.
foxillinois.com
Local restaurants take bold steps to retain employees
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — There's been a major shift in the workforce. The pandemic lead people to re-evaluate their careers, and that's left restaurant owners desperately searching for help. As businesses fight for prospective employees, restaurant owners like Emily Lewis are trying to lure people with higher wages. "Since...
WAND TV
Decatur designated a Dementia Friendly Community
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur has been designated a Dementia Friendly Community by the Dementia Friendly Network of America. A Dementia Friendly Community is one that is informed, safe and respectful of people living with the condition. Dementia Friendly Decatur’s mission is to educate people and increase awareness and understanding...
wmay.com
District 186 Hopes To Reinstate COVID Dashboard Next Week
District 186 officials hope to restore the COVID dashboard to the district’s website by early next week. The district had been posting updates on the number of students and staff who have tested positive for the virus since in-person instruction resumed in 2021. The COVID dashboard was operated in conjunction with the City of Springfield and Sangamon County, through a grant obtained by the city. But the contract for that dashboard expired on July 1st of this year. District 186 says it is working to develop its own listing of student and staff cases by school, and hopes to go live with it next week.
nprillinois.org
Springfield festivals in September
September is traditionally one of the busiest months in Springfield, and after two years with canceled or pared-down festivals due to COVID-19, 2022 has a full slate of events on tap this month. Springfield Oyster and Beer Festival (Sept. 3) The event will feature over 50 brands of craft beers...
nowdecatur.com
Decatur AFL-CIO to Host Downtown Labor Day Parade and Picnic
September 1, 2022 – In a tradition of celebrating the achievements of working families and celebrating everyday people in Decatur, Illinois – Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly, a central labor council of the AFL-CIO, is hosting the annual Labor Day Parade at 10:00 a.m. on September 5 in downtown Decatur.
Herald & Review
Watch now: New executive director and new year changes at Lutheran School Association
DECATUR – Brian Booth and his family came to Decatur from the Chicago area, where they'd lived for 15 years. “We really felt God calling us to come here and serve at this school,” said Booth, the new executive director of the Lutheran School Association. His job is...
wmay.com
Langfelder Tries Again For Referendum To Dissolve Townships Within Springfield
Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder is once again looking to put an advisory referendum on the ballot that would dissolve that portion of any and all townships falling within the Springfield city limits… including virtually all of Capital Township. Langfelder had earlier tried to put the referendum on the November...
Central Illinois Proud
Is the Tazewell County Health Department moving to Pekin?
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Board is taking further steps on moving the health department to downtown Pekin, that’s if plans for the area even meet the criteria for the facility. On Wednesday night, the board approved Farnsworth Group to take over the plans for the...
WAND TV
Sangamon Co. Community Resources announces start of energy assistance program
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Community Resources is announcing funds are available to help income-eligible households with their natural gas, propane and electric bills and furnace assistance. The program will begin September 1 for all income-eligible households. Applications will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis through...
Decatur man starts bike drive, reaching all 50 states
DECATUR, Ill., (WCIA) — One man in Central Illinois is preparing for the holidays, even in September. James Bond lives in Decatur. He wants to continue helping the community after he worked to update a bus stop at Maryland Street and Airport Plaza Drive just a few weeks ago. After making connections with people taking […]
wmay.com
Sangamon County Seeks To Intervene In CO2 Pipeline Permit Process
Sangamon County is seeking to intervene in the state permit process for a proposed underground carbon dioxide pipeline that would run through a portion of the county. Environmental groups and some homeowners are objecting to the Navigator Heartland Greenway project, which would take CO2 emissions from plants in North and South Dakota and carry them to a sequestration facility in Christian County. The opponents say the risk of leaks from the pipeline could threaten public health and harm property values. A docket entry with the Illinois Commerce Commission says the county wants to be a party to the permit process, so that it can offer input on the pipeline’s potential impact on the economy, infrastructure, and public safety. It’s not clear when the ICC might rule on the county’s request to intervene.
wlds.com
Gillham House to Offer Local Burgeoning Businesses a Shared Storefront
What once was a longtime funeral home is on the way to becoming the home of burgeoning small businesses in Downtown Jacksonville. Colleen Flinn, owner of Nothing Fancy Supply in Jacksonville is acquiring the former Gilliam Buchanan Funeral Home Building located at 326 West State Street next to the Morgan County Courthouse.
wmay.com
Funeral Home Operator Seeks Liquor License, But Alderman Opposes Request
A Springfield funeral home operator is still pressing for the city to grant her a liquor license… but the alderman for her ward continues to oppose the request. Ruby Davis operates Ruby Funeral Services on East Washington, and is expanding the business to include an adjacent reception hall and community center. Davis would like to be able to serve alcohol during receptions and other events at the facility. But Ward 2 Alderman Shawn Gregory opposes granting the license, saying the neighborhood has been hit by pop-up parties and other problems, and adding another liquor establishment to the area could just add to those problems.
Clear bags for high school football: what fans need to know
SPRINGFIELD, Ill., (WCIA) — Many schools are adding more rules at sporting events, including Friday night football. If you’ve been to any concert or professional sporting event, you’ve probably encountered a clear bag policy. Fans will now have to follow the same rules at the high school level. Fans in Springfield, Champaign and Danville will […]
rejournals.com
Friedman Real Estate leases office space in Springfield
Friedman Real Estate recently leased a 7,300-square-foot office space located at 605 West Jefferson St., in Springfield, Illinois. Help at Home is a leading national provider of care and support solutions and assists with the activities of daily living, assistance after returning home from the hospital or direct support, and community-based services to live independently.
WAND TV
New FedEx Ground center bringing jobs to Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new FedEx Ground center is coming to Decatur. FedEx Ground has entered into a lease agreement on a new, 317,000 square-foot distribution center located on North Brush College Road. It is expected to be operational in October with a mix of full and part-time workers.
wmay.com
Springfield Looks To Take Over Control Of Part Of MacArthur Boulevard — After Improvements
Springfield is seeking to take over control of a portion of MacArthur Boulevard from the state… but only after the state spends millions to upgrade the road. A newly-introduced ordinance calls for the city to deliver a letter of intent to the Illinois Department of Transportation, signaling the city’s desire to accept “future jurisdiction” for MacArthur from Junction Circle north to South Grand Avenue. The city already has some cost-sharing responsibility for that stretch of road.
hoiabc.com
Bloomington man uses property for homeless encampment, neighbors express concern
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Bloomington man is working to help an encampment of homeless people as they have been pushed out of the place they were staying for almost a year. That man is using his land to offer them a safe space, but neighbors are extremely concerned.
kchi.com
Illinois Man Injured In Accident And Arrested
An Illinois man was injured in a rollover accident in Linn county and later arrested by state troopers. At about 12:01 am Saturday (today), 58-year-old Robert B Grieme of Taylorville, IL was injured when he ran off the road. State Troopers report Grieme was northbound on Jewel Drive, north of Brookfield, when he ran off the road and went down an embankment, causing his vehicle to overturn into a ravine. Grieme was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital and later to a Columbia hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was also arrested by troopers for alleged DWI and Careless and Imprudent Driving.
