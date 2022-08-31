Read full article on original website
Art Exhibit in St. Lawrence County
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) View a solo exhibition by local artist Steven Cobb from September 3-10, on display at the Creative Spirit Community Arts Center. This exhibit will feature a series of twelve paintings of old barns found around the North Country. “With the onset of the pandemic, and moved...
Fish spawning projects complete, says state
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two projects to create new spawning habitats for native north country fish are complete. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced Friday that the projects in Chaumont Bay and in the Black River near Dexter will help walleye, lake sturgeon, lake whitefish and cisco.
Nominations open for ‘20 Under 40′
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s time to nominate emerging leaders for the annual “20 Under 40″ awards. NNY Magazines editor Holly Boname explained the process. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning. The awards are for people under 40 years old who...
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Weekend events, stormy weather & back to school
(WWNY) - It was a busy weekend in the north country. Mary Hammond shared some pics from the Norther New York Firemen’s Convention. Steve Anderson gave us a bird’s-eye look at the West Carthage block party. And Alexandra Buduson was at the Thousand Island Charity Poker Run!. That...
Nearly $3M awarded to help region’s homeless population
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Nearly $3 million in federal funding is headed to Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties to help homeless people. The American Rescue Plan money has been awarded to the North Country HOME Consortium. The group, which has been around since 1994, typically helps low- and moderate-income families in the tri-county region to fix up their homes.
St. Lawrence County turns to public to fill jail jobs
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office currently has a problem. There are not enough correctional officers to help operate the jail in Canton. “I’ve been here 36 years at the sheriff’s office and I’ve never seen where we have exhausted a civil service list. This is the first time in my career that I’ve seen this,” said Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe.
Dogs travel from North Carolina to find homes in north country
TOWN OF WATSON, New York (WWNY) - It was a dog day afternoon Friday in Lewis County as nearly a dozen four-legged friends made the 16-hour journey from North Carolina to the north country. The North Country Pet Adoption Service helps find homes for dogs and cats across Lewis and...
Needed: school bus drivers
TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - The New York Association for Pupil Transportation warns that school districts across the state are experiencing an unprecedented shortage of school bus drivers. We checked with one local school district to see how it’s handling the problem. “In a school system, any...
First ever mother-daughter duo pilot Hawaiian Airlines flight
HONOLULU (KHNL/KGMB/Gray News) - Two aviators from Hawaii made history while taking flight together. Kamelia and Maria Zarka were the first mother-daughter team to fly as a pilot and as a first officer of a Hawaiian Airlines flight. Mother Kamelia Zarka broke barriers in 1999 when she became the first...
Point taken: Pilot’s unique flight path appears to create a middle finger
SEATTLE (KPTV/Gray News) - A flight-tracking company revealed what appears to be an interesting flight path taken earlier this week in Washington state. FlightAware, a technology company that provides real-time flight tracking data, shared that a Piper Navajo aircraft flew for seven hours on Monday. The pilot’s flight path seemingly left a middle finger design from its tracked journey.
Judge allows new NY gun laws to take effect
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - A federal judge has rejected efforts to pause New York’s new gun laws before they take effect Thursday. The law prevents guns from being carried in many public areas considered “sensitive” places, such as parks, churches, and theaters. Among other things, the...
10-foot alligator that broke Mississippi’s state record could be 100 years old
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A 10-foot alligator broke the state record for the longest female alligator captured in Mississippi, and the reptile could be 100 years old. The creature was reportedly killed Aug. 28 on the Pearl River by two Mississippi alligator hunters, Jim Denson and Richie Denson. It’s...
Former Idaho lawmaker sentenced to 20 years in prison for rape
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A former Idaho lawmaker convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the crime. Aaron von Ehlinger must serve at least eight years before he will be eligible for parole, 4th District Judge Michael Reardon said during the sentencing hearing on Wednesday.
