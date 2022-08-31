Age, Temperament & More: Inside The Downfall Of Sylvester Stallone & Jennifer Flavin's Marriage

Source: mega

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin appeared to be the picture perfect Hollywood couple — that was until the model filed for divorce from her famous husband earlier this month.

And while rumors swirled that they decided to end their 25-year marriage over a disagreement about their dog, it seems there were more than a few problems going on behind closed doors.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

Stallone, 76, and Flavin, 54, "are very different people, age-wise and in temperament," a Hollywood insider close to the couple pointed out. "What was once exciting and challenging is now routine and irritating."

A Flavin source also noted the Hollywood hunk "tends to do things on a whim without asking her before."

As OK! reported, Stallone confirmed he and the mother of his three daughters did butt heads over his new Rottweiler, Dwight, but maintained, “We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

Despite Stallone's insistence, the insider noted, "disagreements on little things add up after so many years together," with another source echoing: "It really wasn't just one issue that made her file for divorce. They have had lots of issues for years and she just had enough."

Flavin claimed in her divorce filing "intentional dissipation" of marital assets, which can include things like excessive spending, gambling, gift-giving or unnecessary borrowing by a spouse around the time of a split, according to Florida law. The brunette beauty requested that her estranged husband be prohibited from selling or spending their assets amid their divorce proceeding.

Article continues below advertisement

In response to Flavin's court filing, Stallone's legal team declared the Rocky actor "has not engaged" in the type of behavior in question.

Flavin also asked for sole use of their $35 million Palm Beach home, a request Stallone denied, as OK! reported.

The mother-of-three filed for divorce from Stallone on Friday, August 19, after first tying the knot in 1997. The ex couple shares daughters Sophia, 26, Scarlet, 20, and Sistine, 24.

Source: mega

In light of their split, Flavin released a statement that read: "I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters. I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward."