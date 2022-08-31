Read full article on original website
Hallmark Star Lacey Chabert Reveals Her Favorite New Co-Star
If you're a fan of the Hallmark Channel, you definitely know Lacey Chabert. If you're not, you almost certainly recognize Lacey Chabert's face and even her voice. You may know her from her role as Claudia Salinger on "Party of Five" or as the famous Gretchen Wieners in "Mean Girls", but you also may recognize her voice from some of her voice acting roles, like "The Wild Thornberrys" or "Family Guy," among others.
Popculture
Jennie Garth 'Shocked' by Medical Diagnosis She Thought She Wasn't 'Old Enough' to Have
Jennie Garth is opening up about her life with arthritis. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, opened up to PEOPLE Thursday about the "shocking" moment she received an osteoarthritis diagnosis – a diagnosis she thought she was too young to have until she began feeling pain in her day-to-day life.
General Hospital's Tabyana Ali Is Ready For A Surprising New Creative Venture
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. When actress Sydney Mikayla left "General Hospital" in early 2022, Tabyana Ali took over the role of teenager Trina Robinson on the soap. The talented young star has been acting since 2012, having previously appeared on kids shows "A Kid Called Mayonnaise," "Shimmer and Shine," and "The Big Show Show," among other projects.
Ted Nugent Speaks Out About Ozzy Osbourne’s Decision to Relocate From ‘Hellhole’ Los Angeles
Following the news that Ozzy Osbourne was officially leaving the U.S. due to gun violence throughout the country, fellow musician Ted Nugent had a few choice words about the rock legend’s decision. As previously reported, Ozzy Osbourne spoke to The Guardian about the reason behind him leaving the U.S....
An OG Real Housewife Has Harsh Words For Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle is seemingly everywhere these days, with one major agenda item on her mind — trashing the royal family. From her revealing interview in The Cut, which prompted Nelson Mandela's grandson to issue a curt response, to the early episodes of her highly-anticipated podcast "Archetypes," the Duchess of Sussex has not held back in discussing her time as a working royal. Spoiler alert: She didn't love it.
The Heartbreaking Death Of Soap Star Richard Roat
On Friday, August 5, prolific actor Richard Roat died at 89 years old. In his obituary published by the Los Angeles Times, his family mourned his loss and reminisced on his decades-long career in the entertainment industry. "His greatest love was his family, with whom he shared his incredible sense of humor, intelligence, and unmatched zest for life," the obituary read in part.
The Reason Dolly Parton's New Song Has Fans Divided
Dolly Parton is the epitome of the humble country girl who made it big. Raised in a two-room log cabin (a replica of which is displayed at Dollywood), Parton took her musical talents to the Grand Ole Opry at an early age, and from there she skyrocketed to a career of multiple hits and a staggering number of awards and honors (via Biography). At an age when most people are either enjoying retirement or contemplating it, Parton continues to wow fans with her music and other projects, such as her new Doggy Parton collection of dog accessories (what pup wouldn't want to wear a t-shirt reading "In a world full of Jolenes, be a Dolly?"). The star even has a Duncan Hines cake mix collection designed after her — how many other music icons can say that?
Psychic Medium Matt Fraser On Why Talking To The Dead Is A '24-Hour Job' - Exclusive
Some jobs let you set clear boundaries between your work and your personal life. If you're a massage therapist or airline pilot, for instance, once you're done for the day, you're done; no one's going to expect you to bring your work home with you. But other careers will demand more of your personal bandwidth — teachers, entrepreneurs, and researchers regularly work from home on nights and weekends, and they know this when embarking on their careers. For those who choose these paths, their work isn't just a paycheck, but a vocation.
Meghan Markle's Admission About Race Has Don Lemon Reeling
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has hit gold with the "Archetypes" podcast on Spotify. She's even giving Joe Rogan a run for his money; her podcast knocked Rogan out of the top spot on Spotify during the premiere week, according to Variety. "Archetypes" was No. 1 in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. In addition to the pod, the royal family is reportedly reeling after Meghan's eye-opening interview.
Reporter Believes The Coverage Of Meghan Markle Is Taking A Turn In The Wrong Direction
It's been an eventful couple of weeks for the Duchess of Sussex. The royal family is reportedly reeling after Meghan Markle's eye-opening interview with The Cut, during which she opened up even further about how tough it was for herself and Prince Harry to exist under their thumb. Among other things, Meghan hinted she'll shortly be returning to social media, and expressed her hope that Prince Charles will someday make peace with his son.
Kat Graham Shares The Important Lesson She Learned From Netflix's Love In The Villa - Exclusive
Kat Graham is incredibly busy, and she somehow manages to balance an illustrious acting career alongside her work as a musician. The multi-hyphenate is known for her work on "The Vampire Diaries" and for starring in movies like "Honey 2" and "Operation Christmas Drop," among many other projects. With Netflix's "Love in the Villa," Graham takes the lead once again, this time playing a school teacher embarking on her dream vacation to Verona in Italy after she's dumped by her long-term boyfriend.
‘Master Gardener’ Review: A Brooding Joel Edgerton Can’t Make Paul Schrader’s Belabored Allegory Bloom
On paper, Paul Schrader’s latest, Master Gardener, has all the elements to be a continuation of the writer-director’s recent renaissance with First Reformed and The Card Counter. Another solitary man tormented by a violent past seeks regeneration, penning detailed journals about the obsession — in this case, horticulture — that keeps his darkest thoughts at bay. Joel Edgerton’s haunted central performance as former white supremacist Narvel Roth fits the essential Schrader mold of a troubled soul hiding from his demons. But little else rings true in a drama curiously lacking in texture, which misses the mark in lifeless scene after...
People Are Sharing The Most Useless "Hacks" That Actually Make Cooking Way Harder Than It Needs To Be
Sure, you *can* do it this way, it just calls for more effort and takes basically forever.
Prince Charles' Friend Reveals His True Feelings Toward Meghan And Harry
The royal family is reportedly reeling after Meghan Markle's eye-opening interview with The Cut, which exposed further details of her overwhelmingly negative experience with them, including how Meghan was expected to continue working after learning of a fire in Archie's nursery during a royal tour of South Africa. Elsewhere, the Duchess of Sussex discussed how difficult it was dealing with the constant onslaught of racist and sexist coverage from the British tabloids.
The Stunning Transformation Of Milly Alcock
When HBO's "Game of Thrones" came to an end in 2019, it's safe to say we all assumed we were bidding farewell to the TV world of Westeros. However, in 2022, the prequel series, "House of the Dragon," has brought us straight back into George R. R. Martin's fantasy world — and so far, it's been better than ever. One of the standouts in the show is Milly Alcock's Rhaenyra Targaryen, the only daughter and heir of King Viserys. Like her great-great-great-and-add-a-few-more-greats-granddaughter Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke in "Game of Thrones"), Rhaenyra is fiercely determined, coldly ambitious, and deeply passionate. And thanks to Alcock's captivating, layered performance, she seems to be all fans are talking about.
The Truth About Elliot Page's Sexuality
Elliot Page first burst onto the acting scene at just 10 years old, starring in a Canadian television show, according to Time. Of course, the actor — who uses the pronouns he/they, per his Twitter — might be best known for his role in the 2006 cult hit "Juno," penned by the master of the awkward-meets-heartfelt comedy, screenwriter Diablo Cody.
How To Pull Off A Disney-Themed Nursery
We simply can't get enough of Disney (we even made a list of Disney characters who need their own live-action movie.) If you're also a Disney super-fan and happen to have a baby on the way, you will absolutely love creating a Disney-themed nursery for your incoming little one. What...
The Documentary You Never Knew Oprah Winfrey Narrated
Out of everything she has done in her career, Oprah Winfrey will forever be synonymous with producing "The Oprah Winfrey Show." First airing in 1986, the talk show ran for 25 years (via Britannica) and changed the landscape of television forever, becoming the highest-rated show of its kind in the process (via Forbes).
How Kat Graham's Real-Life Love Story Is Even More Dramatic Than Love In The Villa
In the new Netflix movie "Love in the Villa," Kat Graham plays Julie Hutton, a hopeless romantic teacher. Julie embarks on a dream trip to Verona, Italy with her boyfriend Brandon, played by Raymond Ablack. However, the dream come true vacation turns into a nightmare when Brandon breaks up with her right before the trip.
Why HGTV's Tiffany Brooks Needed A Kidney Transplant
Tiffany Brooks is fast becoming one of the most talked-about stars of the home renovation network HGTV. Following her "HGTV Design Star" win in 2013, Brooks made her mark on the likes of "Design at your Door," "Rock the Block," and "Smart Home 2020," per House Beautiful. The Chicago-based interior designer was finally tapped to front her own show, "$50K Three Ways," in 2021 — and not a moment too soon, either.
