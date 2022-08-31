Dolly Parton is the epitome of the humble country girl who made it big. Raised in a two-room log cabin (a replica of which is displayed at Dollywood), Parton took her musical talents to the Grand Ole Opry at an early age, and from there she skyrocketed to a career of multiple hits and a staggering number of awards and honors (via Biography). At an age when most people are either enjoying retirement or contemplating it, Parton continues to wow fans with her music and other projects, such as her new Doggy Parton collection of dog accessories (what pup wouldn't want to wear a t-shirt reading "In a world full of Jolenes, be a Dolly?"). The star even has a Duncan Hines cake mix collection designed after her — how many other music icons can say that?

