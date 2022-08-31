(FOX 2) - There is so much going on around town this weekend! While the weather will hold up for the most part, there are some details to be aware of - so let's go!. Friday starts warmer and muggier which is a trend for the day. High temperatures will climb to about 87 degrees but with the humidity it will likely feel a little warmer than that. The skies will remain cloudy most of the day though despite the heat.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO