Read full article on original website
Related
fox2detroit.com
DTE outage numbers - 50,000 homes still without power Friday
(FOX 2) - DTE has restored power to a majority of customers that lost power after Monday's storm. But, more than three days since power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of people in Metro Detroit tens of thousands still don't have electricty. According to DTE's outage map, on...
fox2detroit.com
Ann Arbor considers breaking with DTE, setting up own utility in wake of power outages
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Following the most recent series of power outages across Southeast Michigan, the city of Ann Arbor says its considering breaking with the region's utility provider completely in search of a more reliable service for providing power, a release said this week. The city council...
fox2detroit.com
Inkster apartment residents remain without power after Monday storms
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three days after a strong storm ripped through Metro Detroit, folks living at Thompson Tower Apartments are waiting for their lights to come back on. "We are trying to stick together but every day is getting rougher and rougher," said Chris Johnson. "Now you have to throw away everything in your refrigerator because today everything must go. It doesn’t matter what it is, it has to go to the garbage."
fox2detroit.com
Detroit's University District makes due amid power outage as 126K DTE customers remain in dark
DETROIT (FOX 2) - There are about 126,000 DTE customers still without power as of Wednesday night as crews swarm the area working to restore service. In Detroit people living in the University District have been without power since severe weather ripped through the area Monday night. One resident, Ava...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox2detroit.com
Heat and humidity blanket Southeast Michigan this weekend with possible storms as well
(FOX 2) - There is so much going on around town this weekend! While the weather will hold up for the most part, there are some details to be aware of - so let's go!. Friday starts warmer and muggier which is a trend for the day. High temperatures will climb to about 87 degrees but with the humidity it will likely feel a little warmer than that. The skies will remain cloudy most of the day though despite the heat.
fox2detroit.com
4 Southeast Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories headed into Labor Day Weekend
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Headed into Labor Day Weekend, several Michigan beaches are closed or are under contamination advisories. As of Friday afternoon, eight beaches are closed or have advisories due to high bacteria levels, including four in Southeast Michigan, according to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.
fox2detroit.com
Meijer bringing smaller convenience stores to Southeast Michigan
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Meijer plans to open two convenient stores offering a "simplified shopping experience" in Southeast Michigan next year, the grocery chain announced Thursday. The Meijer Grocery stores are expected to open in early 2023 in Orion Township and Macomb Township. "Our customers know they can...
fox2detroit.com
North Pole Express won't run with Perre Marquette 1225 in 2022
OWOSSO, Mich. (FOX 2) - The 2022 North Pole Express will run as this fall and winter but it won't be with the nostalgic steam-powered Pere Marquette 1225. Instead, this year's version will be pulled by a diesel engine. In a press release from the Steam Railroading Institute, the Pere...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
MSP: Detroit man, California woman caught with meth in northern Michigan
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing charges after authorities say he was caught with meth and heroin in northern Michigan. According to Michigan State Police, troopers stopped a vehicle on Lake Street near Cass in Cadillac around 1:40 a.m. June 19. Police said both the driver, John Evart Adair, 40, and the passenger, Rebecca Lea-Ann Hill, 30, from Santa Cruz, Calif. had methamphetamine.
fox2detroit.com
Weed business applications in Detroit • Armed security at Anchor Bay schools • Nessel won't debate DePerno
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - Another milestone in Detroit's path toward opening the city up to recreational marijuana commerce is here with the process for applying for a business license in the city opening Thursday morning. A total of 60 business licenses including 40 for retail businesses and dispensaries will be...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police Motor Trooper injured in crash on Dixie Highway
FOX 2 - A Michigan State Police trooper was injured in a motorcycle crash on northbound Dixie Highway at Perrysville Road on Friday. The Motor Trooper was traveling northbound on Dixie Hwy and didn't see a vehicle stopped in the left lane, rear-ending it, in Groveland Township at 5:25 p.m.
fox2detroit.com
Neighbor dispute turns violent • Voting machine being sold on eBay • Uber hit by arrow in Harper Woods
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - Detroit police quickly resolved a barricaded gunman situation after a dispute between neighbors escalated into gunfire and one shooting victim. A suspect was taken into custody early Friday morning at a home near Colfax and Spokane Avenues, which is west of I-96 and east of Livernois.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox2detroit.com
Northville, Novi schools give key fobs to police for emergencies
NORTHVILLE TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - After last November's mass school shooting in Oxford and more recently in Uvalde, Texas, one suburban Detroit school district had come up with its own safety in case of emergency. Northville Township Schools is issuing key fobs for first responders in case of emergency.
fox2detroit.com
Ecorse brothers rescue man from house fire
ECORSE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Earlier this week Darrius and Malachi Freeman of Ecorse had a day they won’t soon forget. "We thought about it for like a week now, we're still thinking about it. It was just crazy," Darrius said. Darrius, 21, and 19-year-old brother Malachi say had...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan woman plans to live 'worry-free' after winning $1.18 million lottery jackpot
NEW ERA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 55-year-old woman said she will be "living worry-free" after winning $1.18 million from the Michigan Lottery. The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the winning Jackpot Slots ticket from a Wesco gas station at 4667 1st Street in New Era, about 30 miles north of Muskegon.
fox2detroit.com
Woman hit, killed by semi-truck while walking on US-23 in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was walking on US-23 in Washtenaw County when she was hit and killed by a semi-truck Thursday morning. The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said the road was closed at 2:15 a.m. for a traffic incident, and Michigan State Police reported just before 9 a.m. that they were investigating the death in York Township. Police said the victim was on the southbound side of the freeway near Willis Road.
fox2detroit.com
Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit, Gateway Classic Cars team up at adoption event
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - For the first time, Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit is partnering with Gateway Classic Cars to showcase their fur babies in a fun setting. Petunia is looking for a forever home. She's had a tough little life so far - the 3-year-old was found wandering the streets by the Rouge Steel plant. And then there's Meadow at 6 months, she too was rescued from the streets and is looking for a forever family.
PETS・
fox2detroit.com
Uber driver's car hit by arrow while he was driving in Harper Woods
HARPER WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Metro Detroit Uber driver heard a noise, like maybe he’d hit a rock or something. Instead, Raymond Esho found a crossbow arrow lodged in his passenger side rear bumper. "Coming this way to open the trunk and I see something sticking out...
fox2detroit.com
Anchor Bay schools votes to bring in armed private security
CASCO TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - The Anchor Bay school district has greenlit more security - the plan allows for five guards right now with plans to expand to eight. Three of the guards are retired or former police officers, one is a current military police officer, and another is a retired Detroit Fire captain with experience in school and corporate security.
fox2detroit.com
The Big House bag policy: What's allowed, what's prohibited at Michigan Football games
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan Football season starts Saturday against Colorado State in Ann Arbor. If you're headed to the Big House, there's some things you need to know. Bag policy. Bags are not allowed inside Michigan Stadium. This includes fanny packs and purses. If you have...
Comments / 0