ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
fox2detroit.com

DTE outage numbers - 50,000 homes still without power Friday

(FOX 2) - DTE has restored power to a majority of customers that lost power after Monday's storm. But, more than three days since power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of people in Metro Detroit tens of thousands still don't have electricty. According to DTE's outage map, on...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Inkster apartment residents remain without power after Monday storms

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three days after a strong storm ripped through Metro Detroit, folks living at Thompson Tower Apartments are waiting for their lights to come back on. "We are trying to stick together but every day is getting rougher and rougher," said Chris Johnson. "Now you have to throw away everything in your refrigerator because today everything must go. It doesn’t matter what it is, it has to go to the garbage."
INKSTER, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
Monroe County, MI
Business
County
Calhoun County, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Ingham County, MI
Industry
Calhoun County, MI
Industry
Local
Michigan Industry
County
Eaton County, MI
County
Monroe County, MI
Ingham County, MI
Business
County
Ingham County, MI
Calhoun County, MI
Business
fox2detroit.com

Heat and humidity blanket Southeast Michigan this weekend with possible storms as well

(FOX 2) - There is so much going on around town this weekend! While the weather will hold up for the most part, there are some details to be aware of - so let's go!. Friday starts warmer and muggier which is a trend for the day. High temperatures will climb to about 87 degrees but with the humidity it will likely feel a little warmer than that. The skies will remain cloudy most of the day though despite the heat.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Meijer bringing smaller convenience stores to Southeast Michigan

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Meijer plans to open two convenient stores offering a "simplified shopping experience" in Southeast Michigan next year, the grocery chain announced Thursday. The Meijer Grocery stores are expected to open in early 2023 in Orion Township and Macomb Township. "Our customers know they can...
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
fox2detroit.com

North Pole Express won't run with Perre Marquette 1225 in 2022

OWOSSO, Mich. (FOX 2) - The 2022 North Pole Express will run as this fall and winter but it won't be with the nostalgic steam-powered Pere Marquette 1225. Instead, this year's version will be pulled by a diesel engine. In a press release from the Steam Railroading Institute, the Pere...
OWOSSO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dte#Consumers Energy
fox2detroit.com

MSP: Detroit man, California woman caught with meth in northern Michigan

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing charges after authorities say he was caught with meth and heroin in northern Michigan. According to Michigan State Police, troopers stopped a vehicle on Lake Street near Cass in Cadillac around 1:40 a.m. June 19. Police said both the driver, John Evart Adair, 40, and the passenger, Rebecca Lea-Ann Hill, 30, from Santa Cruz, Calif. had methamphetamine.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
fox2detroit.com

Northville, Novi schools give key fobs to police for emergencies

NORTHVILLE TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - After last November's mass school shooting in Oxford and more recently in Uvalde, Texas, one suburban Detroit school district had come up with its own safety in case of emergency. Northville Township Schools is issuing key fobs for first responders in case of emergency.
NORTHVILLE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Ecorse brothers rescue man from house fire

ECORSE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Earlier this week Darrius and Malachi Freeman of Ecorse had a day they won’t soon forget. "We thought about it for like a week now, we're still thinking about it. It was just crazy," Darrius said. Darrius, 21, and 19-year-old brother Malachi say had...
ECORSE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman hit, killed by semi-truck while walking on US-23 in Washtenaw County

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was walking on US-23 in Washtenaw County when she was hit and killed by a semi-truck Thursday morning. The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said the road was closed at 2:15 a.m. for a traffic incident, and Michigan State Police reported just before 9 a.m. that they were investigating the death in York Township. Police said the victim was on the southbound side of the freeway near Willis Road.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit, Gateway Classic Cars team up at adoption event

DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - For the first time, Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit is partnering with Gateway Classic Cars to showcase their fur babies in a fun setting. Petunia is looking for a forever home. She's had a tough little life so far - the 3-year-old was found wandering the streets by the Rouge Steel plant. And then there's Meadow at 6 months, she too was rescued from the streets and is looking for a forever family.
PETS
fox2detroit.com

Anchor Bay schools votes to bring in armed private security

CASCO TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - The Anchor Bay school district has greenlit more security - the plan allows for five guards right now with plans to expand to eight. Three of the guards are retired or former police officers, one is a current military police officer, and another is a retired Detroit Fire captain with experience in school and corporate security.
CASCO TOWNSHIP, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy