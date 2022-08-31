ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Saturday, September 3rd is International Bacon Day!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. If you're the kinds of person who thinks everything tastes better with bacon..you're in for a real treat! Saturday September 3rd is International Bacon Day! On Friday Food and Lifestyle Contributor, Parker Wallace stopped by to share some bacon inspired advice to help you, celebrate what she calls her "favorite holiday".
CHARLOTTE, NC
restaurantclicks.com

Charlotte Breakfast Spots to Try This Week

Warm weather, relaxation, new memories, and more await you. Get off your feet and enjoy some of the finest local eateries to enhance your vacation experience. These locations let you capture the experience of the area and are all unique to Charlotte, North Carolina, with tasty and hearty meals you won’t find anywhere else.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mooresville, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
Mooresville, NC
Business
WCNC

Matthews Alive Festival road closures and safety tips

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Alive Labor Day Festival is just around the corner. In preparation for the fun four-day festival ahead, the Matthews Police Department announced some road closures and is encouraging taking safety precautions. ROAD CLOSURES. Starting Friday, Sept. 2, at 9 a.m., South Trade St. will...
MATTHEWS, NC
qcitymetro.com

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library to give away 20,000 free laptops

Between now and next summer, 20,000 adults in Mecklenburg County will get free laptop computers, courtesy of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library. The giveaway is a part of the MeckTech Computer Kit Program, an initiative to help county residents access digital resources. The Emergency Connectivity Fund will pay for the refurbished computers.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Picking#Apple Trees#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Carrigan Farms#Amazon Fire Tv
WCNC

DaBaby concert canceled over ticket sales

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte rapper DaBaby is trending online after one of his concerts was canceled. DaBaby was set to hit the stage in New Orleans Friday night, but promoters scrapped the show because he didn't sell enough tickets. According to local media, he was able to sell a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Area Walgreens Offering Updated COVID Boosters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Friday, Walgreens will begin scheduling COVID-19 Pfizer and Moderna updated boosters in the Charlotte area. Officials say these updated boosters come as the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants are now the dominant virus strains in the U.S. Scheduling an appointment is preferred and is available...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Google
WCNC

QC Happenings: 10 events happening in Charlotte this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Look forward to near-perfect weather this Labor Day weekend as you attend awesome events in the Queen City. See what's happening!. Start your weekend with good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday and University City Food Truck Friday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

More than 5,000 runners to take over I-277 this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 5,000 runners are set to take over I-277 Labor Day weekend as they take part in the Around the Crown 10K in Charlotte, North Carolina. Race organizers said the Around The Crown 10K is the largest 10K race in the state. "National trends show...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Thousands to flock to Charlotte for Duke Mayo Classic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chats of "eagles soar” and “aggie pride” will ring out all over the Queen City this weekend as the two largest Historically Black Universities face off in their now century-long rivalry. North Carolina Central, located in Durham has the second largest enrollment of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Want to work in reality TV? Netflix is hiring in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you've always dreamed of being on a reality TV show, here's some great news: A casting company that partners with Netflix is looking to make your dream come true. The company said it is casting for the hit Netflix series "The Ultimatum," which is about...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

‘Bar Rescue’ filming underway at NC bar and grill

HICKORY, N.C. (WGHP) — Filming for the reality show “Bar Rescue” is currently underway in Hickory, according to the News & Record. The Corner Pocket II Bar and Grill in Hickory, located on U.S. Highway 70 SW, confirmed on Tuesday that the bar will be featured on the show. “Bar Rescue’s” Jon Taffer offers tips […]
HICKORY, NC
FOX8 News

Here’s everything being filmed in NC

(WGHP) — Lights! Camera! Action! Three movies and two TV shows are currently filming in North Carolina. Lauded actor Michael Shannon makes his directorial debut with “Eric Larue.” The film is being made in the Wilmington area and tells the story of a mother of a teen who killed three of his classmates during a […]
WILMINGTON, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy