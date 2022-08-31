Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Zillow study shows now is the time to buy a home in Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE — A new Zillow study shows that housing prices are slowly leveling out but homebuyers need to strike now, as expert says prices in and around the Queen City could be on their way back up. Reporter Erika Jackson spoke to Marine Corps veteran Shane Harden who said...
New report: Charlotte second only to Raleigh as best city to start an online business
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In a recent report released by internet provider Century Link, Charlotte is second only to Raleigh as the best city to start an online business. The telecom company looked at five factors: quality of life, tax rank, economic rank, average internet speed and broadband access percentage, and government technology.
WCNC
Saturday, September 3rd is International Bacon Day!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. If you're the kinds of person who thinks everything tastes better with bacon..you're in for a real treat! Saturday September 3rd is International Bacon Day! On Friday Food and Lifestyle Contributor, Parker Wallace stopped by to share some bacon inspired advice to help you, celebrate what she calls her "favorite holiday".
restaurantclicks.com
Charlotte Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Warm weather, relaxation, new memories, and more await you. Get off your feet and enjoy some of the finest local eateries to enhance your vacation experience. These locations let you capture the experience of the area and are all unique to Charlotte, North Carolina, with tasty and hearty meals you won’t find anywhere else.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Matthews Alive Festival road closures and safety tips
MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Alive Labor Day Festival is just around the corner. In preparation for the fun four-day festival ahead, the Matthews Police Department announced some road closures and is encouraging taking safety precautions. ROAD CLOSURES. Starting Friday, Sept. 2, at 9 a.m., South Trade St. will...
qcitymetro.com
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library to give away 20,000 free laptops
Between now and next summer, 20,000 adults in Mecklenburg County will get free laptop computers, courtesy of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library. The giveaway is a part of the MeckTech Computer Kit Program, an initiative to help county residents access digital resources. The Emergency Connectivity Fund will pay for the refurbished computers.
These are the 68 best restaurants in North Carolina
The question on everyone's mind is where to go and get it, mindlessly googling phrases like "food near me" and scrolling through countless Yelp reviews until finding a satisfying option to quell our hunger.
License plate mismatch turns into frustration for Huntersville woman who parked at Music Factory
CHARLOTTE — A Huntersville woman who attended a show at the AvidXchange Music Factory says she was issued a $75 parking ticket even though she paid for her parking spot at the venue’s designated lot. It all stems from a disagreement over a license plate. Hillary Walker went...
IN THIS ARTICLE
DaBaby concert canceled over ticket sales
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte rapper DaBaby is trending online after one of his concerts was canceled. DaBaby was set to hit the stage in New Orleans Friday night, but promoters scrapped the show because he didn't sell enough tickets. According to local media, he was able to sell a...
North Carolina Woman 'Screamed A Little Bit' After Huge Lottery Win
The lucky player scored a six-figure jackpot in a recent lottery drawing.
This Is The Best Breakfast Sandwich In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best breakfast sandwiches around the country, including this hearty favorite in North Carolina.
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Area Walgreens Offering Updated COVID Boosters
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Friday, Walgreens will begin scheduling COVID-19 Pfizer and Moderna updated boosters in the Charlotte area. Officials say these updated boosters come as the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants are now the dominant virus strains in the U.S. Scheduling an appointment is preferred and is available...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
QC Happenings: 10 events happening in Charlotte this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Look forward to near-perfect weather this Labor Day weekend as you attend awesome events in the Queen City. See what's happening!. Start your weekend with good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday and University City Food Truck Friday.
More than 5,000 runners to take over I-277 this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 5,000 runners are set to take over I-277 Labor Day weekend as they take part in the Around the Crown 10K in Charlotte, North Carolina. Race organizers said the Around The Crown 10K is the largest 10K race in the state. "National trends show...
Charlotte company starts apprenticeship program to help fill openings
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — People who have been in the trades are leaving, so now the heating and air industry needs new talent to continue servicing the ongoing demand for service. A Charlotte-based company, Sky HVAC, is now offering an earn-to-learn opportunity to attract and keep skilled workers. According to...
Thousands to flock to Charlotte for Duke Mayo Classic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chats of "eagles soar” and “aggie pride” will ring out all over the Queen City this weekend as the two largest Historically Black Universities face off in their now century-long rivalry. North Carolina Central, located in Durham has the second largest enrollment of...
Want to work in reality TV? Netflix is hiring in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you've always dreamed of being on a reality TV show, here's some great news: A casting company that partners with Netflix is looking to make your dream come true. The company said it is casting for the hit Netflix series "The Ultimatum," which is about...
‘Bar Rescue’ filming underway at NC bar and grill
HICKORY, N.C. (WGHP) — Filming for the reality show “Bar Rescue” is currently underway in Hickory, according to the News & Record. The Corner Pocket II Bar and Grill in Hickory, located on U.S. Highway 70 SW, confirmed on Tuesday that the bar will be featured on the show. “Bar Rescue’s” Jon Taffer offers tips […]
Here’s everything being filmed in NC
(WGHP) — Lights! Camera! Action! Three movies and two TV shows are currently filming in North Carolina. Lauded actor Michael Shannon makes his directorial debut with “Eric Larue.” The film is being made in the Wilmington area and tells the story of a mother of a teen who killed three of his classmates during a […]
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 0