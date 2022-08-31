Read full article on original website
Dennis Johnson
3d ago
you hear these stories every time the power goes out , for years now , and yes it's there fault , there is no reason for this to happen these days , not to mention the big yellow stickers all over the generator that tell you how to use it .
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in the CountryTravel MavenMonroe, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
fox2detroit.com
Ecorse brothers rescue man from house fire
ECORSE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Earlier this week Darrius and Malachi Freeman of Ecorse had a day they won’t soon forget. "We thought about it for like a week now, we're still thinking about it. It was just crazy," Darrius said. Darrius, 21, and 19-year-old brother Malachi say had...
downriversundaytimes.com
Dearborn fire chief requests tougher fire watch ordinance
DEARBORN – Multiple fires at a local scrapyard sparked Fire Chief Joseph Murray’s intent to strengthen the city’s fire watch ordinance, especially after repeated fires damaged Fire Department equipment. Currently, the owner or operator of a business would be required to utilize a “fire watch” when hazardous...
Auto shop burns as firefighters battle late morning blaze in Macomb County
A vehicle service shop in Warren went up in flames Friday morning, blocking traffic in the area as fire crews rushed to extinguish the blaze.
Tens of thousands of Detroit residents, senior citizens, still without power
Over 53,000 DTE customers remain in the dark after Monday’s near hurricane-level winds brought more than 3,300 down power lines across Metro Detroit. Residents have now gone five days without power.
deadlinedetroit.com
Body Found in Oakland County Lake
The body of a man in his 20s was discovered floating in Williams Lake in Waterford Township. A Brightwood Court resident reported seeing the body just off shore shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, according to a Waterford Township Police press release. An officer went into the lake and retrieved the...
Resident finds man's body floating in Oakland County lake
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are trying to determine what happened after a man's body was found floating in an Oakland County lake early Thursday morning.According to Waterford Police, a resident found the body at around 9:45 a.m. just offshore from their property on Williams Lake. An officer entered the lake and pulled the body to shore.The victim has not been identified but is believed to be in his 20s. The cause of death was not immediately known.If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact Waterford Police at 248-674-0351.
13abc.com
Mother and two young children escape R.V. fire in Dundee, MI
DUNDEE, Michigan (WTVG) - A mother and her two young children are safe after they escaped an intense fire that burned through their motor home, destroying it within minutes. Video and pictures captured by Dundee Police Lieutenant Randy Sehl show the fire as it’s happening and the aftermath. The fire was reported to officers just before 4:00 PM Wednesday, August 30, 2022. It was in the back parking lot of the Citgo gas station off U.S. 23 in Dundee.
Tv20detroit.com
Residents in Ypsilanti community frustrated by continued outage
YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Power outages continue to frustrate residents throughout metro Detroit. Some have learned it could be Friday before they're out of the dark. As of 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, DTE said 90,000 customers have been restored. The company anticipates 130,000 will have their power restored by the end of the day Thursday. That's about half of the customers who lost power in this storm.
fox2detroit.com
Man found dead in Waterford's Williams Lake
WATERFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Waterford Police Department says the body of a man was found in Williams Lake on Thursday. According to a press release from Police Chief Scott Underwood, around 9:40 a.m., police were called to Brightwood Ct. after someone reported seeing a body just off-shore from their property on the lake.
fox2detroit.com
MSP: Detroit man, California woman caught with meth in northern Michigan
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing charges after authorities say he was caught with meth and heroin in northern Michigan. According to Michigan State Police, troopers stopped a vehicle on Lake Street near Cass in Cadillac around 1:40 a.m. June 19. Police said both the driver, John Evart Adair, 40, and the passenger, Rebecca Lea-Ann Hill, 30, from Santa Cruz, Calif. had methamphetamine.
candgnews.com
Firefighter injured fighting fire at Warren automotive facility
WARREN — A firefighter was the only person inured during a building fire on Van Dyke Avenue Sept. 2. At approximately 10:41 a.m. Sept. 2, Warren firefighters responded to a report of a fire at an automotive repair facility at 21457 Van Dyke Ave., near Meadow Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found a car inside the business “totally consumed” in flames and heavy black smoke coming from the building, Warren Fire Chief Skip McAdams said.
fox2detroit.com
DTE outage numbers - 50,000 homes still without power Friday
(FOX 2) - DTE has restored power to a majority of customers that lost power after Monday's storm. But, more than three days since power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of people in Metro Detroit tens of thousands still don't have electricty. According to DTE's outage map, on...
fox2detroit.com
'The right thing to do': Livonia teens who saved woman, son in house fire talk about rescue
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of teens are being hailed as heroes after saving a woman and her adult son from a house fire. The damage and the boarded windows only tell part of the story - incredible surveillance video shows a house on fire, and three high school students who jump into action after spotting it while driving by.
The Oakland Press
You may qualify for utility credit for power outage during storm
Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents who were without power for days after a storm on Monday, Aug. 29, can apply for a $25 credit from the utility companies. The Michigan Public Service Commission mandates the credit and sets the criteria to apply:. –An outage of more than 120 hours...
Crumbling West Road bridge causing mounting frustration Downriver
The West Road Viaduct in Trenton has been a sore spot for neighbors for years. “I’m scared every time I go over it,” said Lynn Weclowski, who lives near the bridge.
fox2detroit.com
Meijer bringing smaller convenience stores to Southeast Michigan
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Meijer plans to open two convenient stores offering a "simplified shopping experience" in Southeast Michigan next year, the grocery chain announced Thursday. The Meijer Grocery stores are expected to open in early 2023 in Orion Township and Macomb Township. "Our customers know they can...
fox2detroit.com
Uber driver's car hit by arrow while he was driving in Harper Woods
HARPER WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Metro Detroit Uber driver heard a noise, like maybe he’d hit a rock or something. Instead, Raymond Esho found a crossbow arrow lodged in his passenger side rear bumper. "Coming this way to open the trunk and I see something sticking out...
TFRD: Several pets dead in Wednesday fire in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Several pets died in a Wednesday evening fire in west Toledo. No people were injured, according to the Toledo Fire Department. Toledo fire crews were called to the home in the 2000 block of Jutland Street just before 7 p.m. The cause of the fire is...
fox2detroit.com
Video shows Livonia high schoolers drive past house fire, stop to save people inside
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ethan Morche, Chase Adams, and Colin Anderson didn't have to stop on Ellen Drive when they saw what looked like smoke coming from a home. But it's a great thing they did. The three teens are being credited with saving multiple people inside a home...
fox2detroit.com
Northville, Novi schools give key fobs to police for emergencies
NORTHVILLE TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - After last November's mass school shooting in Oxford and more recently in Uvalde, Texas, one suburban Detroit school district had come up with its own safety in case of emergency. Northville Township Schools is issuing key fobs for first responders in case of emergency.
