ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westland, MI

Comments / 4

Dennis Johnson
3d ago

you hear these stories every time the power goes out , for years now , and yes it's there fault , there is no reason for this to happen these days , not to mention the big yellow stickers all over the generator that tell you how to use it .

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Ecorse brothers rescue man from house fire

ECORSE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Earlier this week Darrius and Malachi Freeman of Ecorse had a day they won’t soon forget. "We thought about it for like a week now, we're still thinking about it. It was just crazy," Darrius said. Darrius, 21, and 19-year-old brother Malachi say had...
ECORSE, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Dearborn fire chief requests tougher fire watch ordinance

DEARBORN – Multiple fires at a local scrapyard sparked Fire Chief Joseph Murray’s intent to strengthen the city’s fire watch ordinance, especially after repeated fires damaged Fire Department equipment. Currently, the owner or operator of a business would be required to utilize a “fire watch” when hazardous...
DEARBORN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
City
Westland, MI
City
Detroit, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Body Found in Oakland County Lake

The body of a man in his 20s was discovered floating in Williams Lake in Waterford Township. A Brightwood Court resident reported seeing the body just off shore shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, according to a Waterford Township Police press release. An officer went into the lake and retrieved the...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Resident finds man's body floating in Oakland County lake

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are trying to determine what happened after a man's body was found floating in an Oakland County lake early Thursday morning.According to Waterford Police, a resident found the body at around 9:45 a.m. just offshore from their property on Williams Lake. An officer entered the lake and pulled the body to shore.The victim has not been identified but is believed to be in his 20s. The cause of death was not immediately known.If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact Waterford Police at 248-674-0351.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Mother and two young children escape R.V. fire in Dundee, MI

DUNDEE, Michigan (WTVG) - A mother and her two young children are safe after they escaped an intense fire that burned through their motor home, destroying it within minutes. Video and pictures captured by Dundee Police Lieutenant Randy Sehl show the fire as it’s happening and the aftermath. The fire was reported to officers just before 4:00 PM Wednesday, August 30, 2022. It was in the back parking lot of the Citgo gas station off U.S. 23 in Dundee.
DUNDEE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Residents in Ypsilanti community frustrated by continued outage

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Power outages continue to frustrate residents throughout metro Detroit. Some have learned it could be Friday before they're out of the dark. As of 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, DTE said 90,000 customers have been restored. The company anticipates 130,000 will have their power restored by the end of the day Thursday. That's about half of the customers who lost power in this storm.
YPSILANTI, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monoxide#Carbon Monoxide Poisoning#Southeast Michigan#Fox
fox2detroit.com

Man found dead in Waterford's Williams Lake

WATERFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Waterford Police Department says the body of a man was found in Williams Lake on Thursday. According to a press release from Police Chief Scott Underwood, around 9:40 a.m., police were called to Brightwood Ct. after someone reported seeing a body just off-shore from their property on the lake.
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
fox2detroit.com

MSP: Detroit man, California woman caught with meth in northern Michigan

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing charges after authorities say he was caught with meth and heroin in northern Michigan. According to Michigan State Police, troopers stopped a vehicle on Lake Street near Cass in Cadillac around 1:40 a.m. June 19. Police said both the driver, John Evart Adair, 40, and the passenger, Rebecca Lea-Ann Hill, 30, from Santa Cruz, Calif. had methamphetamine.
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

Firefighter injured fighting fire at Warren automotive facility

WARREN — A firefighter was the only person inured during a building fire on Van Dyke Avenue Sept. 2. At approximately 10:41 a.m. Sept. 2, Warren firefighters responded to a report of a fire at an automotive repair facility at 21457 Van Dyke Ave., near Meadow Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found a car inside the business “totally consumed” in flames and heavy black smoke coming from the building, Warren Fire Chief Skip McAdams said.
WARREN, MI
fox2detroit.com

DTE outage numbers - 50,000 homes still without power Friday

(FOX 2) - DTE has restored power to a majority of customers that lost power after Monday's storm. But, more than three days since power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of people in Metro Detroit tens of thousands still don't have electricty. According to DTE's outage map, on...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Health Services
The Oakland Press

You may qualify for utility credit for power outage during storm

Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents who were without power for days after a storm on Monday, Aug. 29, can apply for a $25 credit from the utility companies. The Michigan Public Service Commission mandates the credit and sets the criteria to apply:. –An outage of more than 120 hours...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Meijer bringing smaller convenience stores to Southeast Michigan

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Meijer plans to open two convenient stores offering a "simplified shopping experience" in Southeast Michigan next year, the grocery chain announced Thursday. The Meijer Grocery stores are expected to open in early 2023 in Orion Township and Macomb Township. "Our customers know they can...
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
fox2detroit.com

Northville, Novi schools give key fobs to police for emergencies

NORTHVILLE TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - After last November's mass school shooting in Oxford and more recently in Uvalde, Texas, one suburban Detroit school district had come up with its own safety in case of emergency. Northville Township Schools is issuing key fobs for first responders in case of emergency.
NORTHVILLE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy