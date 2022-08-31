Read full article on original website
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Thank you, Lord’: 100 Detroiters given back deeds to their homes with help of city program
DETROIT – Dozens of Detroiters no longer have to worry about losing their homes as 100 people were handed over their deeds Wednesday. They were all part of a City of Detroit program that allows people living in homes owned by the land bank to buy them back. The...
fox2detroit.com
Henry Ford Health internship for students of color introduces field of oncology
FOX 2 - The most recent census shows about 8 percent of practicing oncologists are Black or Hispanic - and a smaller fraction of that are women. But a new program is introducing young women of color to the field of radiation oncology. Dr. Eleanor Walker, the director of Breast...
Local woman sues Wendy's, lettuce supplier over alleged E.coli outbreak
A Redford woman is filing a lawsuit after she said a meal at Wendy's landed her in the hospital, and her case is now linked to a national E.coli outbreak.
fox2detroit.com
Neighbor dispute turns violent • Voting machine being sold on eBay • Uber hit by arrow in Harper Woods
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - Detroit police quickly resolved a barricaded gunman situation after a dispute between neighbors escalated into gunfire and one shooting victim. A suspect was taken into custody early Friday morning at a home near Colfax and Spokane Avenues, which is west of I-96 and east of Livernois.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Spot Named the Best for Cheeseburgers
We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
Job fair in Sterling Heights helping to fill over 400 positions
(CBS DETROIT) - Dany Antoon says he's back doing what energizes him to wake up in the morning.He says he wanted to find more meaningful work in social services and a call to the Chaldean Community Foundation led him on a path to serving his community."I came in, went through a couple of interviews and the rest is history," Antoon said."It was awesome. It's changed my life for the better big time because now I'm back to helping people which I used to do before, but it's just more very closely tied to the community that I grew up in and...
fox2detroit.com
Weed business applications in Detroit • Armed security at Anchor Bay schools • Nessel won't debate DePerno
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - Another milestone in Detroit's path toward opening the city up to recreational marijuana commerce is here with the process for applying for a business license in the city opening Thursday morning. A total of 60 business licenses including 40 for retail businesses and dispensaries will be...
fox2detroit.com
Mascot of Plymouth's Stella's Black Dog Tavern dies after cancer battle
PLYMOUTH, Mich. (FOX 2) - Stella, a Bernese Mountain Dog who was the mascot of Stella's Black Dog Tavern in Plymouth, died Thursday. She was almost 12 years old. Stella died after a battle with cancer. According to Stella's family, her last few weeks were spent doing what she loved,...
Low-cost flights direct to hot spots take off at Michigan airports
Regional airports are trying to take advantage of Michiganders eagerness to travel, but they are fighting headwinds from a national staff pilot and crew shortage. The shortage is a national problem, but regional airports are bearing the brunt of it, said Nino Sapone, CEO of Flint’s Bishop International Airport.
wdet.org
Detroit’s only city-run outdoor pool to close for season after Labor Day
Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer in many ways. In Detroit it denotes the final weekend that the pool at Brennan Recreation Facility in Rouge Park is open. It’s the only outdoor pool run by the city of Detroit. Brennan Pool is one of seven pools...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teen charged in 4-part shooting spree in Detroit ‘thought world was ending,’ family says
DETROIT – Multiple new developments are coming in the random shooting spree that left three people dead in Detroit. Detroit police now confirm one of the victims was just 16 years old. That comes as Local 4 learns new chilling information about the 19-year-old accused of pulling the trigger.
Detroit woman holds high rank in construction industry, encourages women to join
A Detroit woman who started out filling potholes in the city is now in a position of power becoming one of the only women in the country to be crowned Superintendent of Street Maintenance.
fox2detroit.com
4 Southeast Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories headed into Labor Day Weekend
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Headed into Labor Day Weekend, several Michigan beaches are closed or are under contamination advisories. As of Friday afternoon, eight beaches are closed or have advisories due to high bacteria levels, including four in Southeast Michigan, according to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.
An entitled letter from Detroit’s suburbs
Yes, we are metro Detroit, but Detroit hustles harder
The Abandoned Plaza Hotel: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This fourteen-story mammoth was built in the early 1970s and opened in 1974 as the Michigan Inn. It was a 410-room, 14-story hotel was also a convention center with numerous meeting rooms, a bar, pool area, and restaurant.
Family helps friend escape domestic violence, loses everything in firebombing
Six people had only seconds to get out after being firebombed at 2 am inside a home on Appoline on Detroit’s west side. A 3-year-old boy was burned on his arms, hands, and ears.
Detroit News
Detroit is losing a cop nearly every day: 'A lot of officers are saying: Screw it'
Detroit — During a summer of multiple mass shootings, an explosion in carjackings and random gun violence, dozens of Detroit cops are leaving the police force for neighboring agencies, despite the city's efforts to stem the blue flight to the suburbs. The Detroit Police Department has lost 223 sworn...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
State Police encourages residents to take action to prepare during Michigan’s Preparedness Month
LANSING, MICH. Emergencies can happen when we least expect them. That is why Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) is encouraging Michigan residents to take steps to prepare for emergencies during Michigan’s Preparedness Month. Throughout September, the MSP/EMHSD is joining federal, state and local governments,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
What inspectors found during follow-up safety inspection of Belle Isle giant slide
DETROIT – The Belle Isle giant slide made international headlines after riders were seen going airborne on the way down, but why was it allowed to open when it posed an apparent safety risk?. The viral videos of the giant slide, which is operated by the Michigan Department of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police break down how 2 women, 2 men in Metro Detroit helped move trash bags of drugs sold on dark web
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – Officials said two women and two men were part of a dark web operation in Metro Detroit that involved moving garbage bags full of drugs and mailing orders individually from a post office. ‘Large-scale dark web drug vendor’. Officials said they began an investigation in...
