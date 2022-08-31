Read full article on original website
Related
Probation Violation Sends Rochester DUI Offender to Prison
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman with a long history of drunk driving offenses has had her probation revoked and is headed to prison. An Olmsted County judge today ordered 34-year-old Agol Mayen to serve a six-year prison sentence for a first-degree felony DWI conviction. When she entered a guilty plea to the charge back in May, the judge gave her another opportunity to avoid prison by giving her a stayed sentence and placing her on probation for five years.
Convicted Felon Facing New Charges for 100 mph Pursuit Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prosecutors have charged an Austin man with felony fleeing, accusing him of leading an Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy on a high-speed chase last month. 49-year-old Troy Ingalls made his first appearance in Olmsted County Court Thursday. The criminal complaint says a deputy identified Ingalls by...
Unusual 911 Call Leads to Guilty Pleas From Rochester Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has admitted to a first-degree drug charge involving methamphetamine and LSD discovered as a result of an unusual 911 call. 50-year-old David Gorham was arrested in December 2020 after Rochester police responded to a 911 call during which a dispatcher heard a conversation that included a reference to pointing a gun at a woman. The person who called 911 did not speak but kept the phone connection open while the police tracked the phone. It was located outside a Rochester motel, where police found two adult men and two adult women inside a vehicle.
KIMT
Austin man sent to prison for 145 grams of meth
AUSTIN, Minn. – 145 grams of methamphetamine is sending a Mower County man to prison. Robert Charles Anderson, 44 of Austin, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree drug possession and was sentenced Friday to four years and 10 months behind bars, with credit for 240 days already served.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Catalytic Converters Reported Stolen from Rochester Business
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police responded to the report of four catalytic converters being stolen from a Rochester business Tuesday. Police say the car parts were taken off of four Ford Econoline buses parked at a business in northwest Rochester. The converters are believed to have been ripped off sometime during the previous night.
Minnesota Sandwich Shop Scene Of Chaos After Size Of Sub Questioned
This is...odd. A chaotic scene broke out in a Minnesota Subway shop recently and the reason why is wild. This all went down in Rochester in late August. There have been some odd crime stories making headlines lately in Minnesota and Wisconsin. In August, a Minnesota man somehow made his way to Wisconsin, went into a stranger's home and tried to take a bath.
Rochester Felon Indicted For Federal Firearm Violation
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against a Rochester man for possession of a firearm as a felon. U.S Attorney Andrew Luger said 49-year-old Marcus Jackson was found in possession of a pistol in May 2022. Because Jackson has multiple prior felony convictions in three Minnesota counties, including Olmsted, he is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.
KAAL-TV
Marion Township man booked for second alleged trailer theft
(ABC 6 News) – Izaak Parker appeared in Olmsted County Court on charges of receiving or stealing a trailer valued at more than $10,000. Parker is already suspected of stealing an Eyota family’s popcorn trailer in July of this year. Parker is accused of taking a trailer belonging...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rice County warns of 'disturbing trend' after rash of motorcycle crashes
Rice County officials are warning motorcycle drivers to take caution amid an increase in serious crashes. In a Thursday announcement, the county – which includes Faribault and the surrounding areas south of the Twin Cities – highlighted what it called a "disturbing" trend in motorcycle crashes. So far...
Guilty plea for 107 MPH Drunk Driving Crash in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a guilty plea entered this morning in a criminal case stemming from an alcohol-involved fatal crash that claimed the life of a Rochester woman less than a week before Christmas back in 2020. 29-year-old Matthew Shaver admitted to a charge of criminal vehicular...
Murder Charge Filed Against Austin Woman For Fatal Drug Overdose
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Austin woman is facing a murder charge in connection with the drug overdose death of a 22-year-old Austin woman. A criminal complaint filed today in Mower County Court also charges 43-year-old Tashica Thomas with second-degree manslaughter and a count of second-degree drug sales related to the fatal overdose and three other felony drug charges stemming from a search warrant executed at her residence on Wednesday that resulted in the seizure of quantities of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl.
steeledodgenews.com
Local arrests lead to federal charges
State charges have been dropped against three men who were arrested after a traffic stop in Steele County allegedly turned up at least 30 pounds of methamphetamine – because they now face federal charges. Julie Forbes, assistant Steele County Attorney, dismissed all charges against Thomas Virgil Trumble, 60, of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KIMT
Man accused of following woman to her Rochester home is pleading not guilty
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of following a young woman and entering her home before being scared off is pleading not guilty. Martin William Danielson, 31 of Rochester, is charged with first-degree burglary and harassment. He was arrested on June 23. Rochester police say a 19-year-old woman at...
Dog mauling mother in front of daughter shot dead by police in Hastings
A dog was fatally shot after it attacked a mother and daughter at their home in Hastings on Tuesday. The two were treated for their injuries following the attack, though specific injuries have not been revealed by authorities. The Hastings Police Department says the dog attack happened at about 5:30...
Rochester Felon Jailed on Drug Charge Following Traffic Stop
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The warrant arrest of a Rochester man Wednesday morning led to the discovery of dozens of pills that police say are usually laced with fentanyl. A Rochester police spokesman says an officer on patrol spotted 24-year-old Devontae Wilson driving north on 11th Ave. Northeast shortly before noon on Wednesday. Aware of Wilson having an active arrest warrant, the officer pulled him over in the 1500 block of 11th Ave.
Roadway Debris Strikes Windshield, Causes Injury Crash in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Geneva, MN woman was hurt after debris struck her vehicle while she was traveling in the Rochester area Thursday evening. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 24-year-old Autumn Wright was traveling west on Hwy. 14 between Rochester and Byron when a westbound pick-up truck in front of her vehicle struck debris in the road. The debris then hit Wright’s windshield, causing a two-vehicle crash.
Abducted woman saved by strangers at convenience store
Workers at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls may have saved the life of a woman who was abducted by a stranger in the Twin Cities. Store workers offered the woman help when she was able to get away from the abductor.
KIMT
Road debris injures driver in Olmsted County accident
CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision sends one person to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 5 pm Thursday on Highway 14 in Olmsted County. Cynthia Carolina Gaytan, 39 of Claremont, and Autumn Brooke Wright, 24 of Geneva, were both driving west when Gaytan struck some debris in the road near mile marker 208. The State Patrol says the debris struck Wright’s windshield.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Cannon Falls police report that on Monday, Aug. 22, a vehicle left the road and collided with a guide wire on an Xcel pole. No further information was given. Police received a report of an accident on Wednesday,...
WEAU-TV 13
Buffalo County man accused of theft in a business setting
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Mondovi, Wis. man is accused of theft in a business setting. Court records show 45-year-old Ryan Popham is facing a charge of theft -business setting (>$10,000 -$100,000). According to a criminal complaint, on Nov. 17, 2020 authorities made contact with the owner of Erickson Auto...
1520 The Ticket
Rochester, MN
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1520theticket.com
Comments / 0