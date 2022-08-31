ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TX

scttx.com

East Texas Poultry Festival Pageant Queen’s Court Welcome Party

2022 Queen’s Court (From left): Leah Watson, Joaquin High School – Escort, Luke Hernandez; Bella Alford, Timpson High School – Escort, Jase Lloyd; Braileigh McDaniel, Center High School – Escort, Jaxon Parker; Sayre Hall, Center High School – Escort, Mason Perry; Emilee Elliott, 2021 Senior Queen; Carly Gray, 2021 Junior Queen; Bethany Kilpatrick, Homeschool – Escort, Ryker Tomlin; Julie Bird, Center High School – Escort, Hagan Craig; Carson Crouch, Center High School – Escort, Colby Lout.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

Poultry Festival Entertainment Welcomes New Acts to the Stage

August 31, 2022 - Entertainment at the 46th East Texas Poultry Festival is proud to welcome these new acts to the stage including Dixie Rae an 11 year old East Texas Girl and The Blake Brothers Bluegrass Band form De Berry, Texas. The Blake Brothers: Saturday, October 8 on the...
DE BERRY, TX
KTAL

CPSO: Hwy 79 in Greenwood reopened

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff has reopened the portion of US Highway 79 that was closed early Saturday morning due to a fallen tree. Caddo 911 records show the incident was reported at 1:30 a.m. on Hwy 79 near Locust Hill Road and Button Road in Greenwood.
GREENWOOD, LA
KTBS

The Butterfly Man: 1934 crime that stunned Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. -- It was a crime that stunned Shreveport and made headlines across the nation. The year was 1934. Franklin Delano Roosevelt was President, the Great Depression was in full swing, and a bank robbing duo named Bonnie & Clyde were dominating headlines that year. But in Shreveport, a crime so shocking would soon create a national fascination and front-page headlines of its own.
SHREVEPORT, LA
scttx.com

City of Joaquin Council Notice of Meeting, Sept. 6 Agenda

September 1, 2022 - The City Council of Joaquin will meet for a Special Called Council Meeting on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. at The Joaquin City Hall located at 124 N. Preston Street, Joaquin, Texas. The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:. 1. Call...
JOAQUIN, TX
scttx.com

US 59 Expansion Project in Redland Set to Begin

September 1, 2022 – A pre-construction meeting was held in the Lufkin Area Office Tuesday, signaling the start of a major construction project in Angelina County that will widen a section of US 59 in Redland. Barricades will be set September 6 on US 59 in Redland from FM...
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
q973radio.com

HUGE Concert Announcement for Shreveport-Bossier

UPDATE: In case you missed the announcement.. KANE BROWN IS COMING –> https://bit.ly/3RnuCJP. This is going to be an exciting week for music fans in Shreveport-Bossier. It’s no secret that we are blessed when it comes to the live music scene in our neck of the woods. Every single week, venues all across our area are filled with talented musicians putting on a show. Of course, these performers range from local talent to world-renowned mega-stars.
SHREVEPORT, LA
scttx.com

Rider Varsity Tennis Team Defeats Lufkin 13-6 Official Matches, 19-8 Overall

September 1, 2022 - Center Varsity tennis team wins 13-6 over Lufkin when the two teams met in Lufkin on August 30, 2022. Great start leading 5-2 after doubles and gave the Riders momentum going into singles. Out of 12 singles matches, the team would win 8 with the Lady Riders leading the way completing a clean sweep again.
LUFKIN, TX
News Radio 710 KEEL

When Will the Shreveport Boil Advisory End?

Shreveport has been under a boil advisory since Wednesday afternoon due to repairs being made at some of the city's water towers. Shreveport Water & Sewer Director William Daniel told KEEL News Thursday morning the issue with the towers was discovered during a routine maintenance service check. Daniel said:. "We...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Marshall man identified as driver in fatal Broadmoor motorcycle crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texas who died after his motorcycle went off the road in Broadmoor early Wednesday was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner. The coroner says 33-year-old Micah D. Gehring of Marshall was driving his motorcycle in the 6300 block of Youree Drive just after 1 a.m. when the cycle veered off the road, struck the curb and jumped a cement ditch. Gehring was pronounced dead on the scene.
MARSHALL, TX
NewsBreak
lincolnparishjournal.com

Four drown in high waters of Sabine River

Emergency responders found the body of a young boy Monday miles from the Louisiana sandbar where he was playing on the Sabine River. Three men drowned Sunday trying to save him near Merryville, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford said. Sheriff Herford identified the three adults as Troy M. McCollough of...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Bartender Assaulted by Unidentified Man (VIDEO)

Some serious moments at a local bar, when a male suspect acts a fool and assaults a bartender. According to employees and patrons at Ernie's on Wall Street in Shreveport, two females and one male showed up at to the bar in a dark red Chrysler. Some time after these three showed up, an altercation flared-up between the male suspect and the bartender.
SHREVEPORT, LA
scttx.com

Shelbyville Safety, Security Committee Meets

August 30, 2022 - Shelbyville ISD hosted a meeting of its Safety and Security Committee meeting on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, in the Shelbyville ISD school board meeting room. The meeting began at 12-noon with a review of previous meeting minutes as recited by Catherine Duvon. A motion carried to...
SHELBYVILLE, TX

