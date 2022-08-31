Read full article on original website
Related
Are Harfoots the same as Hobbits? What's the difference?
We explain just who the Harfoots are
Polygon
The Stranger in Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power isn’t who you think
Ever since its announcement, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been a subject of mass debate. It’s based on the appendices of Tolkien’s trilogy, as opposed to the trilogy itself, and set during the Second Age, an era for which we have a detailed chronology of historical events but far less knowledge of how said events transpired. And alongside well-loved characters like Elrond and Galadriel, it is introducing its own original players with Arondir, Bronwyn, and more.
Jeff Bezos Revealed His Son Told Him 'Don't Eff Up' New 'Lord Of The Rings' Prequel
The pressure is on for the Amazon founder.
‘The Rings of Power’ Episode Guide: How Many Episodes are in Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ Show?
Amazon’s long-awaited, much-hyped The Lord of the Rings series The Rings of Power is finally here. The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiered on Prime Video last night, introducing us to new characters in Tolkien‘s world like Elanor “Nori” Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh), Disa (Sophia Nomvete), and star-crossed lovers Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) and Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi). So what comes next in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power? Will Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) discover Sauron before its too late? What is the offer Elrond (Robert Aramayo) made friend Durin IV (Owain Arthur)? And who discovers Galadriel and Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) at sea? We need to watch the next episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to find out!
RELATED PEOPLE
What Time Will ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Be on Prime Video?
Welcome back to Middle-earth. Amazon’s long-awaited Lord of the Rings series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, is about to premiere. Set during J.R.R. Tolkien‘s Second Age, this new Lord of the Rings show will introduce us to younger versions of Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo), as well as brand new characters like harfoot Elanor “Nori” Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) and star-crossed lovers Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) and Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi). But when will The Lord of the Rings premiere on Prime Video? Back in 2017, Amazon made headlines when they paid $250 million to the Tolkien...
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episodes 1&2 review: "This could be the one fantasy show to rule them all"
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will change television forever. That’s not hyperbole – there’s simply that much weighing on the series’ metaphorical shoulders. Much has been made of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos spending almost $1 billion on the first season alone. Should this adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s work not become a water-cooler sensation, it’s unlikely any streamer will risk spending that much money on a...
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power recap episodes one and two – like no TV you’ve seen before
Amazon’s hugely anticipated take on Tolkien finally arrives – and it’s so packed with scale and ambition it’s only matched by Marvel’s biggest budget offerings
A new ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel quietly confronts an uncomfortable legacy
J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels are often seen as a rebuke to fascism. But like other fascist rebukers of his day, Winston Churchill for example, his “Middle-earth” fantasy world is not free from racist philosophy. The new Amazon Prime series, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” which is based on Tolkien’s work, makes a deliberate effort to quietly confront that uncomfortable legacy through its casting choices. It’s an admirable decision, but it’s limited by the deeply ingrained ideas of racial difference and racial determinism in Tolkien’s world.
IN THIS ARTICLE
HBO celebrates The Rings of Power premiere by releasing an entire House of the Dragon episode on YouTube
House of the Dragon is now available for free on YouTube. Thanks, Amazon!
IGN
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Producers on Making the Series Accessible
Spoilers ahead for the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power!. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a prequel story in an age that is filled with other such prequels as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars: Andor, Better Call Saul, and so many others. While prequels can fill in important gaps in the universe of the stories we love, they also must deal with the fact that we simply know a lot of what comes next in regards to the fate of characters, the world, etc. and must find new ways to surprise and engage us.
Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ Series Is Absolutely Stunning—and Puts ‘House of the Dragon’ to Shame
Amazon spent the equivalent of a small nation’s GDP to revive The Lord of the Rings, and the fruits of that expenditure ($465 million for its first season alone) are suitably magnificent. An original saga set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s beloved epics (based on the author’s Rings appendices), Prime Video’s The Rings of Power is a kindred aesthetic spirit to Peter Jackson’s film trilogies, even as it charts an all-new prequel path designed to play out over multiple sprawling seasons. It’s fantasy writ exhilaratingly large, although at the start, what’s so impressive about showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay’s streaming effort (September 2) is its balance between the glorious and the vile, the romantic and the brutal, the euphoric and the despairing, and the grand and the intimate.
thedigitalfix.com
One Harry Potter villain scared Stephen King, and it’s not Voldemort
The fifth Harry Potter book – Order of the Phoenix – was delivered into the hungry arms of a rabid fanbase in the summer of 2003. And Entertainment Weekly asked one of the other most successful authors of all time – Stephen King – to review it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
How to Watch The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power – Release Date and Cast
Amazon's highly anticipated, big-budget Lord of the Rings series is nearly here. This cinematic return to Middle-earth doesn't merely retell J.R.R. Tolkien's beloved stories, rather it builds on the author's legacy with an all-new tale set thousands of years before The Lord of the Rings. "It’s a bold approach," reads our Rings of Power premiere review, "and here fortune has favored it. The two-episode premiere marks a strong start, with breathtaking cinematography, excellent acting, and a story that – after a somewhat labored set-up – shows some serious promise and intrigue."
IGN
Every Major Player in the Premier Episodes of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Galadriel - Morfydd Clark A brave elven warrior with a thirst for vengeance burning in her heart, Galadriel is a powerful fighter and determined leader. Though she longs for peace, she's driven by a greater purpose, one that goes back to a terrible loss. Her impressive combat skills make her a force to be feared, but it's her self belief and confidence that make her a true force to be reckoned with. These first two episodes reveal a new side to the enigmatic character fans first met in Fellowship of the Ring. These are the years and the fight that shaped who she would become.
IGN
A Detailed Look At The New Cenobites in Hulu's Hellraiser - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Hulu’s Hellraiser premieres on October 7th, but before we get this new reimagining of Pinhead and his demonic minions, we get our first clear look at the new Pinhead and a brand new Cenobite. #Hellraiser on Hulu will be a reimagining of the original horror first seen in the series of Clive Barker horror movies. The exclusive images from Entertainment Weekly give us our first glimpse of Jamie Clayton’s Pinhead and a new Cenobite named The Masque. In other news, Rick and Morty showrunner assures fans that the award-winning adult animated series will seemingly never come to an end, as the Rick and Morty team are currently working on Rick and Morty season 7 and Rick and Morty season 8, along with Rick and Morty season 6 set to air on Adult Swim. And NHTSA’s message about how you can be a hero by preventing drunk driving.
IGN
How to Watch Rick and Morty Season 6 Online - Release Date and Streaming
Rick and Morty is one of the most popular adult cartoons you can watch right now. The animated series has had 5 great seasons so far and left us with a few unanswered questions leading into season 6. With co-creator Justin Roiland promising that season 6 will be amazing, the latest installment of Rick and Morty is shaping up to be one worth watching.
‘The Rings of Power’ Arrives Online: Here’s How to Stream the New ‘Lord of the Rings’ Series for Free
More than 20 years ago, the original Lord of the Rings saga hit theaters. Fans were enraptured by the fantasy/adventure series led by a star-studded cast that included the likes of Orlando Bloom, Ian McKellen and Elijah Wood. Now, the famous trilogy gets a long-awaited reboot in the form of a Prime Video exclusive TV show. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiered September 1st and brings an entirely new cast to our TV (and computer) screens. Here’s everything you need to know about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, including plot details and...
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, Discovery+ and more this weekend (September 2)
After a quiet week last week, things amp up significantly this week with the long, long awaited unveiling of Prime Video's new take on Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power. With a budget of over $700 million for the show's first season and a second season already locked in, Amazon will be hoping for a huge opening weekend as the series took its bow last night (September 1) with two episodes now live on Prime Video.
‘The Lord of the Rings’ Is Headed to TV: Everything to Know About the Cast, Release Date and More
One ring to rule them all — again. More than 20 years after The Fellowship of the Ring hit theaters, J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings is getting another adaptation. Unlike Peter Jackson's film trilogy, however, the latest take on the beloved fantasy series will be coming to TV rather than the big screen. […]
‘Rings of Power’ cast reveal secrets, details about new show
Amazon Studios has launched “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” a series is based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s writings which take place long before “Lord of the Rings” and “Hobbit” films and books. It’s a television production of epic proportions, with...
Comments / 0