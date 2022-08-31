ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch and Listen: Mississippi State vs. Memphis

Mississippi State opens the 2022 season on Saturday against Memphis at Davis Wade Stadium. The Bulldogs are coming off a 7-5 season in which the program played in a bowl game for the 12th consecutive season. The Bulldogs enter the third season under head coach Mike Leach and return a...
MEMPHIS, TN
