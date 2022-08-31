ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA authorizes Pfizer, Moderna's updated COVID vaccine boosters

By CBS Boston
 6 days ago
The US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized updated Covid-19 vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Pfizer. This is the first time updated Covid-19 vaccines have received emergency use authorization in the United States.

Both are bivalent vaccines that combine the companies' original vaccine with one that targets the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sublineages. Both companies submitted applications to the FDA for emergency use authorization for their updated vaccines last week.

Pfizer's updated vaccine is a 30-microgram dose authorized for people age 12 and older. Moderna's updated vaccine is a 50-microgram dose authorized for people age 18 and older.

The shots can be administered only after they're recommended by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC's vaccine advisory group is scheduled to vote Thursday on whether to support recommending the boosters for use.

WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall expects the CDC to take quick action.

"Assuming they vote favorably, the CDC Director will then have to formally sign off," she said. "When that happens, which she is likely to do rather quickly, these boosters could become available within the next week or so."

Dr. Mallika says boosters could be an important tool in preventing another wave of COVID cases.

"Even those of us who are fully vaccinated and have received one or even two boosters are not optimally protected against getting infected with the Omicron variant, even though we're still well protected against severe illness," she said. "But preliminary data on these newly formulated boosters have shown that they can trigger a strong antibody response not only to the original coronavirus but to the Omicron subvariants, which have been responsible for the vast majority of cases in recent months. So, if we can immunize millions of Americans in the coming weeks, we could reduce the number of infections and help curb the surge in cases expected this winter."

Related
Daily Mail

CDC says that people exposed to COVID-19 no longer have to isolate! Agency recommends just masking indoors and testing after five days for people 'up-to-date' on their vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has further rolled back COVID-19 guidance, announcing Thursday that it no longer recommends people with a known exposure to the virus to enter isolation if they are up-to-date with their vaccines. Instead, the agency recommends wearing a mask in indoor public places and testing for the virus after five days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Linus Covid#General Health#Wbz Tv
nypressnews.com

Popular drink may increase risk of cancer by 78% – it’s not alcohol

Although more studies would be needed to determine the factors and mechanisms behind the linkage, researchers said that higher sugar-sweetened beverage consumption might increase the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes, which are in turn risk factors for liver cancer. These beverages also can contribute to insulin resistance and...
DRINKS
Verywell Health

Do You Need a Polio Booster Shot?

A recently confirmed polio case in Rockland County, New York has sparked concerns about whether people need a polio booster vaccine. The polio case was found in an unvaccinated, previously healthy young adult who developed leg paralysis. Since the case was identified, health officials said they've also found evidence of poliovirus in wastewater samples, including in New York City.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
NBC News

CDC recommends Pfizer's and Moderna's new Covid boosters

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday signed off on updated versions of Pfizer-BioNTech’s and Moderna’s Covid boosters, allowing vaccinations to begin. The final endorsement, from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, came shortly after the members of the agency's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHYY

FDA authorizes updated COVID boosters targeting newest variants

The U.S. on Wednesday authorized its first update to COVID-19 vaccines, booster doses that target today’s most common omicron strain. Shots could begin within days. The move by the Food and Drug Administration tweaks the recipe of shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna that already have saved millions of lives. The hope is that the modified boosters will blunt yet another winter surge.
PUBLIC HEALTH
contagionlive.com

Infectious Diseases Update: September 3, 2022

Catch up on all the important news and clinical care topics you may have missed this week. This past week has had some very important infectious disease news, especially with the mRNA bivalent vaccine boosters getting authorized. Come see what is happening with the news you may have missed from this past week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TIME

The CDC's Booster Recommendations May Not Provide Optimal Protection

Michael Daignault, MD, is an emergency physician at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, CA. Dr. Gandhi MD, MPH is Professor of Medicine; Associate Division Chief of the Division of HIV, Infectious Diseases, and Global Medicine; Director of the Ward 86 HIV Clinic at San Francisco General Hospital; and Director of the Center for AIDS Research at UCSF.
HEALTH
msn.com

New COVID-19 boosters could soon roll out

With the end of summer nearing, and Labor Day around the corner, U.S. health officials are preparing to roll out millions of new COVID-19 boosters as health experts grow concerned over a potential viral resurgence in the fall and winter. The Food and Drug Administration is expected, as soon as...
PHARMACEUTICALS
foodsafetynews.com

FDA looking into new outbreak, along with 10 other ongoing investigations

The FDA has 11 open outbreak investigations with a total of more than 1,350 people sickened. A new outbreak of Salmonella Mississippi accounts for 99 of those patients. The new outbreak, announced Aug. 31, has not yet been posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Food and Drug Administration has begun traceback efforts to find the as yet unknown source of the pathogen, but the agency has not reported what food or foods are being traced.
FLORIDA STATE
MedPage Today

CDC: Handful of Swine Flu Cases Detected in Humans in Multiple States

Five cases of human infection with flu variants normally spread only in pigs were reported to CDC in August, the agency announced in a Health Alert Network advisory on Tuesday. Cases were detected in West Virginia, Oregon, and Ohio, and all of the individuals have since recovered. According to the...
OHIO STATE
