Two Virginia Brothers Vanished In 1990. One Of Them Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond, VA
Richmond's Richest Family Has Given Away MillionsChannelocityRichmond, VA
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
5 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Kings Dominion reveals fall lineup of eventsCheryl E PrestonDoswell, VA
Residents at Virginia retirement community are time traveling to Renaissance
Caroline dresses up the seniors to look like they are living in the 1500s. The whimsical portraits have become a big hit with the residents.
NBC12
Richmond’s Confederate monuments to be part of Los Angeles art exhibit
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several of Richmond’s Confederate monuments are headed to California to be part of a new exhibit at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles. The exhibit “Monuments” will feature Jefferson Davis, Matthew Fontaine Maury, Williams Carter Wickham and Joseph Bryan. The Jefferson Davis monument is currently on display at The Valentine in Richmond.
NBC12
Richmond unveils potential design plans for Lee Circle
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond is giving the first look at how the city could change the Lee Circle land on Monument Avenue. The Urban Design Committee will review temporary plans to transform what activists have dubbed Marcus-David Peters Circle. The plan includes a lot of landscaping at the cost...
Design unveiled to fill Lee Circle with plants
The firm VHB submitted a proposal to plant small trees, shrubs, ornamental grass and perennials inside and around the area.
richmondmagazine.com
Richmond Food News: Sept. 1-7
Taking over the shuttered Billy Pie space on Patterson Avenue, chefs Lee Gregory and Bobo Catoe Jr. are back on the water. Next month the duo plan to introduce Odyssey Fish, a Chesapeake Bay-centric concept bearing a resemblance to sibling restaurants Alewife and the original Odyssey Fish in Manchester’s Hatch Local food hall. We can confirm frozen cocktails, plenty of chilled seafood and a little Sylvester Stallone in the mix. (Richmond magazine)
Meet Heather Hope, 8News’ newest anchor
You may have noticed a new anchor on the team at 8News. Heather Hope joined our team in August, bringing her love for reporting and her signature colorful style with her to Richmond.
Former Lee statue site could be filled with colorful plants, small trees
In the design plan, drafted by the design firm VHB, the circle will be filled with small trees, ornamental grasses, perennials and shrubs. According to the plan, the city identified a need to have temporary planting in the circle until a permanent design is determined that reflects the character and history of the site.
Why Richmond's iconic murals along the James River are about to be painted over
The Instagram-worthy murals on the Power Plant building along the Haxall Canal in downtown Richmond will soon be painted over. But don't worry art fans, new murals are in the works.
Rescheduled RVA Jerk Fest happening Sept. 3
The festival, which was scheduled to take place earlier in the summer, was rained out and had to be postponed. It is now taking place from noon to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3.
NBC 29 News
Inscription removed from Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A part of the Whispering Wall at the University of Virginia has officially been removed. The bricks on the wall that contained an inscription to confederate soldier Frank Hume are now gone. This removal has been in the works for a little more than a year.
VCU English professor retires after 50 years of teaching
A beloved English professor at Virginia Commonwealth University — Bryant Mangum — recently announced his retirement from teaching after a 50-year stint in the position.
‘They can’t keep up with it’: City of Richmond fights back against graffiti as vandalism spikes
Richmond's Department of Public Works said there's a rise in graffiti across the city. Now, the city is enlisting help from a local business owner to clean it up.
‘It’s still unbelievable he’s not with us’: Mother of Xavier Brown speaks out ahead of his special ceremony
Xavier Brown, the 23-year-old man killed in a Shockoe Bottom shooting in May, is being honored at Monacan High School Thursday, Sept. 1.
familydestinationsguide.com
25 Best Restaurants in Richmond, VA — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Richmond is, truthfully, a small city, compared to Chicago, D.C., or New York. Yet, surprisingly, it’s dotted with fine dining spots and wallet-friendly eateries that appease every palate. Whether you’re craving inventive plates or classic American food, you’ll find a joint to please your taste buds in Richmond....
NBC12
‘These people need to be taken care of’: Volunteers restore fountain at Woodland Cemetery
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the days go by, one of the most historic Black cemeteries in Richmond is starting to shape up. “These people need to be taken care of,” Marvin Harris, executive director of the Woodland Restoration Foundation, said. “[I] came across Woodland and Evergreen cemeteries back...
NBC 29 News
Friday Night Fury: High school football scores & highlights 9/2
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are the high school football scores & highlights from Friday Night Fury on September 2nd. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
cardinalnews.org
People are moving out of Lynchburg and Roanoke. Where are they going?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Day 1: More people are moving out of Northern Virginia than moving in. Day 2: Urban crescent sees people moving out; rural Virginia sees people moving in. Day 3: People are moving out of...
Richmond senior in need of dentures describes last months as a 'nightmare'
The Richmond resident is in need of a new set of dentures after having his teeth removed and not being able to use the dentures he was given.
Richmond holding free document shredding and e-cycle event in September
Richmond city residents can shred paper as well as recycle electronics and more household items at a free document shredding and e-cycling event in September.
