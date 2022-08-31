ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooking With Rania: Hot Dog Board

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is saying "Happy Labor Day" and also, sadly, "goodbye summer."

Hot Dog Board

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cxgt8_0hcVwDVY00
The hot dog board! Rania Harris

Ingredients:

  • 12 - 14 (4-ounce size) Kosher hot dogs
  • 12 - 14 top split hot dog rolls

Condiments for the Hot Dog Board

  • Fast and Easy Chili (see recipe below)
  • Queso
  • Guacamole
  • Pineapple Salsa
  • Pickled red onions
  • Ketchup
  • Yellow mustard
  • Spicy mustard
  • Relish
  • Pickles
  • Crispy Fries
  • Potato chips

Have your condiments ready in assorted sizes of ramekins before grilling the hot dogs.

Heat your grill to medium-high heat. Brush the grates with oil to keep the hot dogs from sticking. Parboil the dogs for 5 minutes first before grilling.  Remove the dogs from the water and grill them just long enough to make nice browned grill marks.  Brush the insides of the rolls with remaining oil and grill them, face down, on the grill until lightly toasted.

Directions:

Build your board with little bowls and ramekins of your favorite toppings, then add in buns and hot dogs, before filling in any empty gaps with salty sides like potato chips and crispy fries. Toppings can go way beyond ketchup and mustard; these are some of my favorites. It's up to you as to what you put on your board and how you build it, just be sure to add a ton of napkins and perhaps a bib or two!

Fast and Easy Chili

Ingredients:

  • ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 medium onion - chopped
  • 1 pound ground sirloin beef
  • 1 cup ketchup
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Directions:

Heat a skillet over medium heat and add 2 tablespoons of olive oil.  Add the onion and cook until soft and translucent.  Add the ground beef, breaking it up with the back of your spoon, and cook until browned - about 10 minutes.  Stir in the ketchup, chili powder, and mustard; simmer for 15 minutes until thick; season with salt and pepper.

