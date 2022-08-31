ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
click orlando

Orange Public Schools to meet with state over school safety concerns

ORLANDO, Fla. – The superintendent for Orange County Public Schools is expected to meet next week with Florida Department of Education officials over concerns from a statewide grand jury that the district may have underreported incidents to the state. The director of the Office of Safe Schools sent a...
WSVN-TV

Teacher hits student in Orlando school

(WSVN) - A school employee was seen hitting a student at an elementary school, and parents are outraged. Brianna Blanton and her mother Kathleen were furious after they saw what went down at an elementary school near Orlando, earlier this week. “It’s scary,” said Brianna. Kathleen explained what...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Central Florida high school to increase security Friday after threat made on social media

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Security will be increased at Lake Howell High School Friday after a threat against Central Florida schools was made on social media. According to an email sent to Seminole County parents, the social media post did not mention a specific school, but appears to have been “reposted within the Lake Howell High School community.”
Oakland, FL
Oakland, FL
orangeobserver.com

Coffee with the Town Manager set for Sept. 8

Oakland Town Manager Steve Koontz welcomes the public for coffee and conversation from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center at the Town of Oakland. Coffee will be served at the center, located at 126 W. Petris Ave. Parking is available...
wogx.com

Florida parent claims students waiting more than an hour for bus

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County parents are frustrated with delays. One parent says her children are waiting more than an hour for the school bus to take them home. Orange County Public Schools (OCPS), like many other districts, are dealing with a shortage of bus drivers. Because of this, the district has had to put a double route system in place which means a driver will drop students off and then return to pick up or drop off other students after finishing that route. Right now, OCPS is short 100 drivers.
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Person of Interest: Jenn Clutts

Lake County’s new tourism marketing manager promises fresh approach to drawing people in with help from all new staff and her go-getter attitude. UCF graduate in Communications and Writing & Rhetoric. Former communications coordinator for the City of Clermont. Former on-campus recruiting assistant for UCF Football. What I love...
Bay News 9

Report accuses OCPS administrators of not reporting incidents

Grand jury findings that prompted Governor Ron DeSantis to suspend four school board members in Broward County, also include concerns about incidents within Orange County Public Schools. The report cites incidents at schools in the Apopka area involving a sexual assault between students, a sexual assault on a student by a teacher, and students attacking school resource officers.
click orlando

Lake Nona High School senior receives honor at National High School Musical Theatre Awards

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Lake Nona High School senior was awarded a big honor over the summer. Jackson Chase was recognized at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, also known as the Jimmy Awards, as Best Performer in an Ensemble. Chase was selected to go to New York City for the Jimmy Awards after winning the Applause Awards at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.
click orlando

Deltona moratorium pauses new developments as leaders update zoning codes

DELTONA, Fla. – As demand for housing across Central Florida continues to boom, one local city is pausing plans for construction of new subdivisions as leaders revamp zoning codes. Deltona Mayor Heidi Herzberg said the city is booming. [TRENDING: How much? Orlando International Airport raises parking prices | Win...
fox35orlando.com

FOX 35 Football Friday: Scores for Week 2

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Here are high school football scores for the second week of the regular season. Cardinal Gibbons 33, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian 0. North Florida Educational Instutitute 45, Stanton College Prep 8. North Marion 35, Dunnellon 0. Northside Christian 21, Saint Stephen's Episcopal 6. Oak Hall 49,...
orangeobserver.com

How safe is Horizon West?

Representatives from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office addressed a number of Horizon West residents’ concerns during a safety event, held Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Summerport Clubhouse. The event, organized by longtime Summerport resident Jeff Loeffert, addressed topics such as the Sheriff’s Office rezoning, population growth, school safety,...
