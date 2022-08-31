Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
click orlando
Orange Public Schools to meet with state over school safety concerns
ORLANDO, Fla. – The superintendent for Orange County Public Schools is expected to meet next week with Florida Department of Education officials over concerns from a statewide grand jury that the district may have underreported incidents to the state. The director of the Office of Safe Schools sent a...
click orlando
Parents react after Orange County Public Schools accused of underreporting safety incidents
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Apopka parents are standing behind Orange County Public Schools after the district came under fire for violating state laws concerning school safety, according to the Florida Department of Education. A letter sent Monday by the department is calling for an in-person meeting sometime next week...
WSVN-TV
Teacher hits student in Orlando school
(WSVN) - A school employee was seen hitting a student at an elementary school, and parents are outraged. Brianna Blanton and her mother Kathleen were furious after they saw what went down at an elementary school near Orlando, earlier this week. “It’s scary,” said Brianna. Kathleen explained what...
Central Florida high school to increase security Friday after threat made on social media
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Security will be increased at Lake Howell High School Friday after a threat against Central Florida schools was made on social media. According to an email sent to Seminole County parents, the social media post did not mention a specific school, but appears to have been “reposted within the Lake Howell High School community.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County School Board attorney earns low score in evaluation
The Volusia County School Board evaluated its attorney on Tuesday, Aug. 30, and gave him a total score of 45 out of 95. School Board Chair Ruben Colon, who gave Attorney Ted Doran an overall score of 9 out of 19, called the results "concerning." "You should be given the...
orangeobserver.com
Coffee with the Town Manager set for Sept. 8
Oakland Town Manager Steve Koontz welcomes the public for coffee and conversation from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center at the Town of Oakland. Coffee will be served at the center, located at 126 W. Petris Ave. Parking is available...
wogx.com
Florida parent claims students waiting more than an hour for bus
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County parents are frustrated with delays. One parent says her children are waiting more than an hour for the school bus to take them home. Orange County Public Schools (OCPS), like many other districts, are dealing with a shortage of bus drivers. Because of this, the district has had to put a double route system in place which means a driver will drop students off and then return to pick up or drop off other students after finishing that route. Right now, OCPS is short 100 drivers.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Person of Interest: Jenn Clutts
Lake County’s new tourism marketing manager promises fresh approach to drawing people in with help from all new staff and her go-getter attitude. UCF graduate in Communications and Writing & Rhetoric. Former communications coordinator for the City of Clermont. Former on-campus recruiting assistant for UCF Football. What I love...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Citing parental rights law, schools say some kids can't be treated with Band-Aids, ice packs
Students whose families do not "opt in" to medical services with their school districts will not be given Band-Aids, ice packs or other minor medical care, according to announcements and statements from Volusia and Palm Beach County School District officials, among others. Palm Beach County school officials say that's because...
WESH
Osceola County leaders to dedicate new funding toward development of NeoCity
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration awarded Osceola County $50.8 million as one of 21 recipients of the Build Back Better Regional Challenge. On Friday, Osceola County leaders discussed updates on NeoCity. Osceola County has plans of bringing new innovations and technological...
Bay News 9
Report accuses OCPS administrators of not reporting incidents
Grand jury findings that prompted Governor Ron DeSantis to suspend four school board members in Broward County, also include concerns about incidents within Orange County Public Schools. The report cites incidents at schools in the Apopka area involving a sexual assault between students, a sexual assault on a student by a teacher, and students attacking school resource officers.
click orlando
Lake Nona High School senior receives honor at National High School Musical Theatre Awards
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Lake Nona High School senior was awarded a big honor over the summer. Jackson Chase was recognized at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, also known as the Jimmy Awards, as Best Performer in an Ensemble. Chase was selected to go to New York City for the Jimmy Awards after winning the Applause Awards at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
‘Deeply regret this mistake:’ Teresa Jacobs contacts Ethics Commission over campaign emails
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County School Board Chair Teresa Jacobs released a letter on Friday she sent to the Florida Commission on Ethics in which she said her campaign “may have inadvertently used a portion of an email list from Orange County Public Schools.”. Jacobs, who won re-election...
Apopka, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Ocoee High School football team will have a game with Wekiva High School on September 02, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
click orlando
Brevard Supervisor of Elections announces resignation 66 days before Election Day
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County’s supervisor of elections announced Friday she is resigning from her position. “It is with a heavy heart I share the bittersweet news that I submitted my letter of resignation to Governor DeSantis,” Lori Scott said in a Facebook post. [TRENDING: When...
click orlando
Deltona moratorium pauses new developments as leaders update zoning codes
DELTONA, Fla. – As demand for housing across Central Florida continues to boom, one local city is pausing plans for construction of new subdivisions as leaders revamp zoning codes. Deltona Mayor Heidi Herzberg said the city is booming. [TRENDING: How much? Orlando International Airport raises parking prices | Win...
click orlando
Osceola County getting more than $50M in federal money for NeoCITY development
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County is receiving a huge influx of money from the federal government after it was awarded a grant to help with semiconductor production at the planned NeoCITY development. The U.S. Economic Development Administration has awarded $50.8 million to the Building Central Florida’s Semiconductor Cluster...
fox35orlando.com
FOX 35 Football Friday: Scores for Week 2
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Here are high school football scores for the second week of the regular season. Cardinal Gibbons 33, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian 0. North Florida Educational Instutitute 45, Stanton College Prep 8. North Marion 35, Dunnellon 0. Northside Christian 21, Saint Stephen's Episcopal 6. Oak Hall 49,...
orangeobserver.com
How safe is Horizon West?
Representatives from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office addressed a number of Horizon West residents’ concerns during a safety event, held Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Summerport Clubhouse. The event, organized by longtime Summerport resident Jeff Loeffert, addressed topics such as the Sheriff’s Office rezoning, population growth, school safety,...
Orange County votes to extend emergency rental assistance program
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County commissioners have voted to extend the county’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The program was scheduled to close on Sept. 30. But now, more money will become available through Emergency Rental Assistance 2. That program is scheduled to begin Oct. 1. For the...
Comments / 0