Parents react after Orange County Public Schools accused of underreporting safety incidents
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Apopka parents are standing behind Orange County Public Schools after the district came under fire for violating state laws concerning school safety, according to the Florida Department of Education. A letter sent Monday by the department is calling for an in-person meeting sometime next week...
Coffee with the Town Manager set for Sept. 8
Oakland Town Manager Steve Koontz welcomes the public for coffee and conversation from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center at the Town of Oakland. Coffee will be served at the center, located at 126 W. Petris Ave. Parking is available...
Orange Public Schools to meet with state over school safety concerns
ORLANDO, Fla. – The superintendent for Orange County Public Schools is expected to meet next week with Florida Department of Education officials over concerns from a statewide grand jury that the district may have underreported incidents to the state. The director of the Office of Safe Schools sent a...
Pam Gould Provides Free Medical Services to the Uninsured
For over 30 years, Pam Gould has created community partnerships and programs to improve daily life for Central Floridians. As CEO of Shepherd’s Hope, she is powering the non-profit’s impact, providing free life-saving medical services to uninsured and under-insured individuals and families in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties. In 2021, through Shepherd’s Hope, $17 million of healthcare services were provided to individuals in the healthcare crisis.
Sinkhole at end of driveway has neighborhood on edge in The Villages
A large sinkhole at the end of a driveway has a neighborhood on edge in The Villages. The sinkhole has formed at the home at 3180 Abana Path in the Village of Fernandina. The Villages has taken the precautionary step of setting up barriers to keep traffic out of the cul-de-sac.
UCF RESTORES receives $1.4 million grant to help first responders in need
A special program at the University of Central Florida is capitalizing on its mission to help first responders in need with the help of a new $1.4 million grant. UCF RESTORES, which includes the National Center of Excellence for First Responder Behavioral Health, is "a nonprofit clinical research center and treatment clinic established to change the way Posttraumatic Stress Disorder and other trauma-related concerns are understood, diagnosed and treated," according to the organization's website.
Windermere Tree Board holding special meeting
The Windermere Tree Board is hosting a special meeting this morning. The board members will meet at the site of the Downtown Redevelopment Project, the 500 block of Main Street, to meet with the developer's landscape team to review landscape plans in relation to tree root zones and spacing. The...
Townhouses lining up in Volusia County
The Cupola at Oceanside is a pride project for the Lohman family and an example of another growing housing option in Volusia County – townhouses. The Cupola is just one of many townhouse projects in the county. After selling the funeral homes and cemeteries bearing their name, the family...
Bay News 9
Report accuses OCPS administrators of not reporting incidents
Grand jury findings that prompted Governor Ron DeSantis to suspend four school board members in Broward County, also include concerns about incidents within Orange County Public Schools. The report cites incidents at schools in the Apopka area involving a sexual assault between students, a sexual assault on a student by a teacher, and students attacking school resource officers.
Central Florida high school to increase security Friday after threat made on social media
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Security will be increased at Lake Howell High School Friday after a threat against Central Florida schools was made on social media. According to an email sent to Seminole County parents, the social media post did not mention a specific school, but appears to have been “reposted within the Lake Howell High School community.”
Brevard Supervisor of Elections announces resignation 66 days before Election Day
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County’s supervisor of elections announced Friday she is resigning from her position. “It is with a heavy heart I share the bittersweet news that I submitted my letter of resignation to Governor DeSantis,” Lori Scott said in a Facebook post. [TRENDING: When...
Teacher hits student in Orlando school
(WSVN) - A school employee was seen hitting a student at an elementary school, and parents are outraged. Brianna Blanton and her mother Kathleen were furious after they saw what went down at an elementary school near Orlando, earlier this week. “It’s scary,” said Brianna. Kathleen explained what...
Independent seniors quickly fill Buena Vida cottages
Leonard A. Zeiler, 90, decided to downsize from living alone in a four-bedroom, four-bath house, and Buena Vida’s cottages were his perfect option. “It was just too large. After my wife died, I looked around and decided that apartment living wasn’t for me. This was the perfect size with no maintenance, all new and the people are all my age.”
Orange County getting electric buses
Florida is expanding its purchase of electric transit and school buses statewide through funding made available from a national 2016-era EPA Volkswagen settlement. Of the state’s $166 million allotment, more than $68 million was awarded to 13 counties to purchase electric transit buses. More than $57 million was awarded to purchase 218 electric school buses in seven counties.
2 found dead in murder-suicide at Orlando home, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was killed and a man was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at an Orlando home Friday night, according to the Orlando Police Department. The department said officers responded to a home on Savannah River Way around 6:30 p.m. to perform a well-being check.
‘It has to happen today:’ Orlando woman dedicates retirement to Second Harvest Food Bank
ORLANDO, Fla. – Ever since Wendy Wing found out about Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, she said it’s been rewarding to get results in her community. “I heard about it, but I didn’t know about it. So, I had to go and find out about it,” Wing recalled, “just being able to be a servant and do this again. I was so used to doing that it was very natural for me to do that.”
Deer Island home tops Winter Garden sales from Aug. 13 to 19
A home on Deer Island topped all Winter Garden-area residential real-estate transactions from Aug. 13 to 19. The home at 255 Deer Isle Drive, Winter Garden, sold Aug. 16, for $1.1 million. Built in 1987, it has four bedrooms, two-and-one-half baths and 3,041 square feet of living area. Days on market: 15.
This new restaurant is headed to I-Drive
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Kavas Tacos + Tequila, a new restaurant concept from Meraki Food Group, is coming to International Drive’s Pointe Orlando entertainment complex this fall. Co-owner...
28-year-old Altamonte Springs man killed in Seminole County crash, troopers say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old Altamonte Springs man died from his injuries in an early morning crash on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on U.S. Highway 17-92 and Golden Birch Lane in Seminole County when the man’s 2009 Infinity G37 struck a 2012 Ford F-350 pulling a trailer.
News 6 helps paralyzed woman get working hospital bed after yearlong fight
APOPKA, Fla. – Alma Fletcher turned to News 6 and Make Ends Meet for help securing a working electric hospital bed for her 25-year-old paralyzed daughter, when she had already been waiting for Medicaid assistance for more than a year. “It doesn’t mean anything to them,” she said. “No...
