Food Safety

Chick-fil-A says some menu items contain an undeclared allergen. Here’s what to know

By Tanasia Kenney
The State
The State
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RfIWc_0hcVvt6V00

Chick-fil-A is alerting customers after an undeclared allergen was found in some of its menu items.

The national chicken chain, based in Atlanta, said it learned one of its suppliers accidentally added an undeclared dairy allergen to the recipes for the restaurant’s grilled filets and grilled nuggets, according to message posted on Chick-fil-A’s website.

It’s unclear if anyone has gotten sick or experienced an allergic reaction.

“We are actively working with the supplier so this doesn’t happen again and to ensure the allergen is removed,” the company said in a statement. “We understand and take seriously the trust our Guests place in us to make sure their food is how they expect it, and we apologize for this situation.”

“Our priority is that our impacted Guests can enjoy these products again soon,” the statement concluded.

Milk allergy is among the most common food allergies in infants and young kids and is often confused with lactose intolerance , according to the nonprofit Food Allergy Research & Education. An allergic reaction can occur minutes to hours after consuming milk, causing mild to severe, life-threatening symptoms.

Though it is more common in children, adults can also develop a milk allergy, according to MedicineNet.

IN THIS ARTICLE
