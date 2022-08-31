A special program at the University of Central Florida is capitalizing on its mission to help first responders in need with the help of a new $1.4 million grant. UCF RESTORES, which includes the National Center of Excellence for First Responder Behavioral Health, is "a nonprofit clinical research center and treatment clinic established to change the way Posttraumatic Stress Disorder and other trauma-related concerns are understood, diagnosed and treated," according to the organization's website.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO