SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now just learned of a car crash on I-29 that is currently blocking traffic in the southbound lane near Madison. UPDATE: 6:06: According to Deputy Carl Brakke with the Moody County Sheriff’s Office, the crash began near the 109 Colman exit. Originally, a northbound car in the right lane was attempting to pass another car in the left lane and hit the vehicle, causing it to roll through the median and into the southbound I-29 lanes. The car that flipped came to rest on the shoulder, facing the oncoming traffic.

MADISON, SD ・ 22 HOURS AGO