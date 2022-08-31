Read full article on original website
amazingmadison.com
Madison Police report alerts from new cameras led to three arrests this week
While the Madison Police Department continues to have Flock Safety install automated license plate reading cameras throughout the city, the ones in place currently have already been doing their job. Police made a total of three arrests earlier this week in connection with two stolen vehicles that were in the city of Madison. Police Chief Justin Meyer said that the cameras scan the license plates of vehicles passing by them to see if they match information in a national database.
brookingsradio.com
Sheriff’s Office investigating rural Volga home invasion
The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion at a rural residence west of Volga on 460th Avenue near 212th Street. Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says a 15-year-old male was home alone when, shortly before 9:00 o’clock Thursday night, an unknown male entered the residence. The suspect demanded that the juvenile hand over his wallet and phone and get on the floor.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls police looking for suspect who asked kids to get in his truck
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police said officers are investigating after two boys were asked to get into a stranger’s car on their walk home from the bus stop. Officer Sam Clemens said police received a report at 2:42 p.m. on Thursday saying that a...
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Multiple cars continued to crash on I-29 near Madison
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now just learned of a car crash on I-29 that is currently blocking traffic in the southbound lane near Madison. UPDATE: 6:06: According to Deputy Carl Brakke with the Moody County Sheriff’s Office, the crash began near the 109 Colman exit. Originally, a northbound car in the right lane was attempting to pass another car in the left lane and hit the vehicle, causing it to roll through the median and into the southbound I-29 lanes. The car that flipped came to rest on the shoulder, facing the oncoming traffic.
dakotanewsnow.com
Brookings Police Department warn continued reports of loosened lug nuts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a Facebook post from the Brookings Police Department, officers say people are continuing to report the lug nuts that secure a car’s wheels have been tampered with. Authorities say the most recent incident happened on Aug. 27, while the vehicle...
amazingmadison.com
Sioux Falls man sentenced in Lake County on felony charges
A Sioux Falls man was sentenced this week in Lake County Circuit Court on felony drug and aggravated eluding charges. 39-year-old Kelby Ross had earlier pleaded guilty to the two charges. On the Aggravated Eluding charge, Circuit Judge Pat Pardy sentenced Ross to serve two years in the state penitentiary, with credit for six days he’s already served.
brookingsradio.com
Brookings County Sheriff’s Office investigating after suspicious man reportedly approached child
The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating suspicious activity by an unknown man at a residence west of Brookings. Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says it was reported late Friday afternoon and had happened between 3:45 and 4:15 pm that day at a residence on Highway 14 near 468th Avenue.
KELOLAND TV
SFPD: One person hurt in overnight shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police were called to a shooting Tuesday night. Authorities say it happened at a residence and the shooting was accidental. It happened around 9:30 last night in southeast Sioux Falls. Police say one man was showing another man a hand gun when it went off, hitting the other man in the leg. Police say he is expected to be ok.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Two teens in hospital after shots fired in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say two minors were reluctant to give information regarding the incident that led up to their non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said officers received several calls reporting gunshots in northeast Sioux Falls. As officers arrived, a couple of...
newscenter1.tv
Double homicide person of interest taken into custody in Sioux Falls
The Rapid City Police Department announced the arrest Wednesday morning in a tweet. The RCPD would also like to thank the public for their help and to all assisting law enforcement agencies. The investigation into the double homicide in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive is ongoing.
KELOLAND TV
Overnight shooting; Man arrested for groping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday! Here’s a look at what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. A 52-year-old man has been released from jail – after being accused of inappropriately touching a student in the Augustana University commons.
KELOLAND TV
Attempted school kidnapping prompts authorities to stress ‘See something, Say something’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Staff at Laura B. Anderson Elementary in Sioux Falls spotted a man they had never seen before talking to kids on Friday. So they called the police. Now a 54-year-old man is behind bars. Police arrested Anthony Vincent Lewis yesterday, charging him with three...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls vigilante takes matters into his own hands
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls vigilante took matters into his own hands Tuesday when he stopped a thief who had just robbed one of the vehicles in his driveway. He not only caught the thief, but his security camera also caught some of it on video and now the 18 year old woman is facing a long list of charges.
740thefan.com
Prosecutor asks that man charged in 1974 be civilly committed
WILLMAR, Minn. – Kandiyohi County prosecutors are asking a judge to civilly commit an elderly Sioux Falls, S.D. man until he’s able to stand trial in the 1974 murder of Mae Herman of Willmar. In November, Kandiyohi County Judge Steve Wentzell ruled that 80-year-old Algene Vossen was not...
amazingmadison.com
Madison woman sentenced on drug charge
A 47-year-old woman was sentenced on drug charges this week in Lake County Circuit Court. Heather Schwartz of Madison had earlier pleaded guilty to a felony charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance and a misdemeanor charge of Contributing to the Abuse, Neglect or Delinquency of a minor. Circuit Judge...
dakotanewsnow.com
Deuel County Sheriffs report an overturned semi on Hwy 28
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office reported a semi rolled off SD Hwy 28. According to the Deuel County sheriff’s Facebook post, the accident happened around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of 471st Ave. The semi was westbound and went across the eastbound lane of traffic, into a south ditch, and rolled.
amazingmadison.com
Mitchell woman sentenced in Lake County
A Mitchell woman will serve time in the state penitentiary on a felony sixth offense Driving Under the Influence charge. 46-year-old Melissa Edwards was sentenced Tuesday in Lake County Circuit Court on a charge that she had earlier pleaded guilty to. Circuit Judge Pat Pardy sentenced Edwards to serve four...
KELOLAND TV
Missing Rapid City child found in Sioux Falls
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A missing 15-year-old from Rapid City has been located in Sioux Falls, according to a Facebook post from the RCPD. The child in question, Rochelle Janis, was safely taken into custody and the RCPD expressed gratitude to the public for its help, both in locating Janis and in investigating the August 20 double homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.
Persons of interest in South Dakota double homicide located
Two females wanted for questioning in connection to an Aug. 20 double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls, according to a release form the U.S. Marshall Service.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls woman charged for meth, more
LARCHWOOD—A 41-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was arrested about 2:10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, near Larchwood on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open container of alcohol, and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
