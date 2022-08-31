Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A day trip to Massachusetts' North ShoreCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerMarblehead, MA
Aggie-Eagle is back on Labor Day weekendThe Triangle TribuneWinston-salem, NC
Disrupt: The Massachusetts' AnarchopunksTyler Mc.Lynn, MA
Barry Goudreau former guitarist of BOSTON inducted The New England Music Hall of Fame. Sept.3rd. Hampton Beach CasinoES NEWS PRHampton, NH
Sudbay Automotive Makes $100,000 Gift To Sawyer Free 2025 CampaignGloWEST Communications, LLCGloucester, MA
Related
tmpresale.com
Chris Flemings show in Boston, MA Dec 17, 2022 – presale code
WiseGuys has the Chris Fleming presale code! For a very limited time you can order great tickets before they go on sale!. This could be the last chance ever to see Chris Fleming live in Boston!!. Here are all the Chris Fleming show details:. Onsale to General Public. Start: Fri,...
Lights, Camera, Action: There’s a New Movie & TV Studio Coming to Massachusetts
Is New England (kind-of) the New Hollywood? Hocus Pocus 2 and Don't Look Up are two of the latest movies to have been filmed in New England, with Finestkind filming right now in the Boston metro area. But the IMDb list is crazy long, and includes television shows like HBO's...
thelocalne.ws
Twist again at Topsfield Fair
TOPSFIELD – The iconic, if somewhat old, entertainer Chubby Checker is set to perform at this year’s Topsfield Fair. Born Ernest Evans in 1941, Checker will play Oct. 5 — two days after his 81st birthday. Many of Checker’s songs are now rooted in popular culture with...
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Massive Western Mass. Estate Owned by the Founder of Yankee Candle
This estate boasts a two-story arcade, an indoor water park, and a professional concert venue where the likes of Hall & Oates have played. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. 113 Juggler Meadow Rd.,. Price: $23,000,000. Size: 120,000 square...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tewksburycarnation.org
Code 1 BBQ Makes Its Tewksbury Community Market Debut Today
The Tewksbury Community Market is scheduled to host 30 vendors and community groups at Livingston Street Park (288 Livingston Street), behind the Recreation Center, today from 4 – 7 p.m. The September 1 market lineup includes:. – Meta Microgreens (microgreens) – Pleasant Valley Gardens Farm (fresh veggies) – Tewksbury...
How Much Does It Cost to Play The International Golf Club, Site of the LIV Golf Boston Event?
A look at membership costs for the International Golf Club in suburban Boston, site of the fourth LIV Golf event. The post How Much Does It Cost to Play The International Golf Club, Site of the LIV Golf Boston Event? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best food truck in New Hampshire
We asked our viewers where to find the best food trucks in New Hampshire. Many viewers call the pizzas made in Buxton's Pizza's mobile brick oven are the real deal. Viewers say the smash burgers at the Rollin' Grille can't be beat. 3. The Spot To-Go in Manchester. Many people...
NECN
These 2 Boston Rooftop Bars Were Just Named Among the Very Best in the U.S.
If you're looking to grab a drink and also soak up some views of Boston's iconic skyline, a new compilation of rooftop bars has a couple spots in the Hub you may want to check out. Big 7, a travel website, has released a ranking of the top 50 rooftop...
RELATED PEOPLE
Boston Globe
‘I can’t wait to move’: Here’s why readers are leaving Boston to retire
"Save money, your freedom, and your sanity, and move out." When retirement comes calling, most Boston.com readers say they’ll be packing their bags and heading out of the city. Whether they’re excited to leave Boston or not, they’re aligned on one thing: This city is far too expensive for the average retiree.
everettleader.com
Its Only Major Supermarket, Everett Loses Stop & Shop
Call it the end of a supermarket era in the city of Everett. Call it what you will. The closing down of the Stop and Shop on the Revere Beach Parkway on the cusp of a titanic size wave of new residential units going up, leaves the city without a major super market.
WCVB
Black bear spends summer afternoon on Boxford family's porch
BOXFORD, Mass. — A Merrimack Valley bear spent the start of the Labor Day weekend on a Massachusetts family's back porch, enjoying some food intended for area birds. The Boxford family told WCVB's John Atwater that the bear came right up onto the deck while they were inside the home.
whdh.com
Princess Diana’s donation to Boston lives on 25 years after her death
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston nonprofit is reflecting on a special donation tied to Princess Diana 25 years after her death, carrying on her legacy in the Bay State. David Waters, CEO of Community Servings, is grateful for the generosity. The nonprofit is a nutrition program for people struggling with chronic illnesses who are struggling to feed themselves or their families. They feed almost 2,500 people daily.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in New Hampshire
NEW HAMPSHIRE - New Hampshire is a hot dog lover's paradise. The state boasts several hot dog sanctuaries. Check out Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord, Dog Daze in Walpole, and Pat's World Famous in Hampton Beach. Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord. Puppy Love Hot Dogs is a Concord...
14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making
Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
Time Out Global
50 Boston slang words and sayings you should know
Even to our fellow New Englanders, Bostonians can sometimes sound like we are speaking a different language. Whether you’re a college student with four years ahead of you, you just married a local or are simply here for a vacation, everyone new to Boston could use a crash course on our local lingo. From our colorful terms of endearment to the nicknames we’ve bestowed upon our favorite neighborhoods, there’s so much more to Boston slang than dropping your “Rs.” So, when you ask for directions to the Freedom Trail or to the best Irish pub in town, listen carefully and you may be able to translate a few of our favorite Boston sayings.
Video: Smiling Horse Swimming in New Hampshire Brings Giggles to Lake Goers
What a fun video to run across. It's not like we don't know horses enjoy swimming, it's just pretty rare that we actually see it happening. Just like watching any animal having fun and playing in the water, it's an adorable sight to see. Of course, seeing it live would be so incredible, especially for someone like me who has never really been around horses, but this video is the next best thing for sure.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumnews1.com
Fans, protestors come to Bolton for first day of LIV Golf tournament at The International
BOLTON, Mass. - For most fans at The International in Bolton, it’s their first time at a LIV Golf tournament, and they say so far, so good. "Listen, you need to come here,” said John Connolly, a local fan. “I got a first bump from Phil [Mickelson]."
haverhillcommunitytv.org
The City of Haverhill: Public Meeting and Hearing for TV Cable License – Breezeline
The City of Haverhill by and through the Office of the Mayor, as Cable Television Issuing Authority will hold a Public Hearing, pursuant to M.G.L. c. 166A, secs. 4 – 6 and in accordance with 207 CMR 3.03, regarding: (i) the License Application and Amended Application of Cogeco US (NH-ME), LLC d/b/a Breezeline, (ii) an assessment of the qualifications of the applicant, and (iii) and the issuance of a Cable License pursuant thereto.
Coyote incidents getting close to home ~ One Bedford dog’s close encounter
Coyotes have been in the news recently, with separate attacks on dogs in Wayland, Sudbury, and Concord. All are fairly close to home but still remain somewhat abstract. But this past Sunday a coyote incident became real when Dunkin, a chocolate Labrador retriever, had his own encounter and found himself surrounded by at least two coyotes.
WCVB
Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom
NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
Comments / 0