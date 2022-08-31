ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MA

tmpresale.com

Chris Flemings show in Boston, MA Dec 17, 2022 – presale code

WiseGuys has the Chris Fleming presale code! For a very limited time you can order great tickets before they go on sale!. This could be the last chance ever to see Chris Fleming live in Boston!!. Here are all the Chris Fleming show details:. Onsale to General Public. Start: Fri,...
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Twist again at Topsfield Fair

TOPSFIELD – The iconic, if somewhat old, entertainer Chubby Checker is set to perform at this year’s Topsfield Fair. Born Ernest Evans in 1941, Checker will play Oct. 5 — two days after his 81st birthday. Many of Checker’s songs are now rooted in popular culture with...
TOPSFIELD, MA
tewksburycarnation.org

Code 1 BBQ Makes Its Tewksbury Community Market Debut Today

The Tewksbury Community Market is scheduled to host 30 vendors and community groups at Livingston Street Park (288 Livingston Street), behind the Recreation Center, today from 4 – 7 p.m. The September 1 market lineup includes:. – Meta Microgreens (microgreens) – Pleasant Valley Gardens Farm (fresh veggies) – Tewksbury...
TEWKSBURY, MA
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best food truck in New Hampshire

We asked our viewers where to find the best food trucks in New Hampshire. Many viewers call the pizzas made in Buxton's Pizza's mobile brick oven are the real deal. Viewers say the smash burgers at the Rollin' Grille can't be beat. 3. The Spot To-Go in Manchester. Many people...
DERRY, NH
everettleader.com

Its Only Major Supermarket, Everett Loses Stop & Shop

Call it the end of a supermarket era in the city of Everett. Call it what you will. The closing down of the Stop and Shop on the Revere Beach Parkway on the cusp of a titanic size wave of new residential units going up, leaves the city without a major super market.
EVERETT, MA
WCVB

Black bear spends summer afternoon on Boxford family's porch

BOXFORD, Mass. — A Merrimack Valley bear spent the start of the Labor Day weekend on a Massachusetts family's back porch, enjoying some food intended for area birds. The Boxford family told WCVB's John Atwater that the bear came right up onto the deck while they were inside the home.
BOXFORD, MA
whdh.com

Princess Diana’s donation to Boston lives on 25 years after her death

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston nonprofit is reflecting on a special donation tied to Princess Diana 25 years after her death, carrying on her legacy in the Bay State. David Waters, CEO of Community Servings, is grateful for the generosity. The nonprofit is a nutrition program for people struggling with chronic illnesses who are struggling to feed themselves or their families. They feed almost 2,500 people daily.
BOSTON, MA
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in New Hampshire

NEW HAMPSHIRE - New Hampshire is a hot dog lover's paradise. The state boasts several hot dog sanctuaries. Check out Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord, Dog Daze in Walpole, and Pat's World Famous in Hampton Beach. Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord. Puppy Love Hot Dogs is a Concord...
CONCORD, NH
Q97.9

14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making

Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
MAINE STATE
Time Out Global

50 Boston slang words and sayings you should know

Even to our fellow New Englanders, Bostonians can sometimes sound like we are speaking a different language. Whether you’re a college student with four years ahead of you, you just married a local or are simply here for a vacation, everyone new to Boston could use a crash course on our local lingo. From our colorful terms of endearment to the nicknames we’ve bestowed upon our favorite neighborhoods, there’s so much more to Boston slang than dropping your “Rs.” So, when you ask for directions to the Freedom Trail or to the best Irish pub in town, listen carefully and you may be able to translate a few of our favorite Boston sayings.
BOSTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Video: Smiling Horse Swimming in New Hampshire Brings Giggles to Lake Goers

What a fun video to run across. It's not like we don't know horses enjoy swimming, it's just pretty rare that we actually see it happening. Just like watching any animal having fun and playing in the water, it's an adorable sight to see. Of course, seeing it live would be so incredible, especially for someone like me who has never really been around horses, but this video is the next best thing for sure.
haverhillcommunitytv.org

The City of Haverhill: Public Meeting and Hearing for TV Cable License – Breezeline

The City of Haverhill by and through the Office of the Mayor, as Cable Television Issuing Authority will hold a Public Hearing, pursuant to M.G.L. c. 166A, secs. 4 – 6 and in accordance with 207 CMR 3.03, regarding: (i) the License Application and Amended Application of Cogeco US (NH-ME), LLC d/b/a Breezeline, (ii) an assessment of the qualifications of the applicant, and (iii) and the issuance of a Cable License pursuant thereto.
HAVERHILL, MA
WCVB

Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom

NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
NASHUA, NH

