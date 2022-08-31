Read full article on original website
New Mexican Restaurant From Albuquerque Now OpenGreyson FAlbuquerque, NM
A Blaze Displaced 31 Residents at Southeast Albuquerque ApartmentsDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
A Police Dog Is Recovering after Being Stabbed in the Neck While on DutyDaniella CressmanBernalillo County, NM
Millions in Cash & Fentanyl Has Been Seized during a Thursday Raid in Albuquerque, New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The BioPark Baby Gorilla Has Just Been Named—She's a Girl!Daniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
rrobserver.com
Zozobra: Burn, baby, burn!
Old Man Gloom went up in flames on Friday night at Santa Fe’s Fort Marcy Park. Thousands showed up to watch the show, which included a fire dancer, gloomies and fireworks. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Zozobra had a lot to answer for this year. On top of the fact we’re...
KRQE News 13
Zozobra: New Mexico families keeping the tradition alive
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 98th burning of Zozobra is a special event because it’s the first year the event is back in full swing after two years of modified celebrations due to COVID. This year’s theme is celebrating the 90s with performances of famous 90s hits and 90s trivia all leading up to the main event.
Old Man Gloom goes up in flames once again
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Old Man Gloom once again went up in flames Friday evening taking everyone’s hardships and struggles with him. Thousands attended the 98th burning of Zozobra in Santa Fe. The 50-foot tall marionette was stuffed with things that go wrong in life like divorce papers and other personal notes. Each one hoping for […]
newmexiconewsport.com
Blind Drunk: A Missing Ingredient
Alcohol is killing New Mexicans at a higher rate than anywhere else in the country — yet the state has largely neglected the growing crisis. In this seven-part series from News Port partner New Mexico In Depth, journalist Ted Alcorn investigates the state’s blind spots and shines a light on solutions.
Ankle GPS tracking device found cut and abandoned in Albuquerque neighborhood
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lots of strange reports are listed on the city’s 311 website, but one reported Thursday just after 5 p.m. has some residents near Candelaria and San Pedro concerned. The ankle monitor which had been cut off and ditched on a sidewalk, was then tossed into a nearby drain, leaving neighbors worried. “You […]
rrobserver.com
Traffic Alert: Lane changes coming on US 550 & NM 347 (Paseo del Volcan)
RIO RANCHO – The New Mexico Department of Transportation said Friday that on US 550 between NM 528 and NM 347 (Paseo del Volcan), it will be installing deceleration lanes along US 550 in addition to changing the Paseo del Volcan northbound right lane movement. The project will begin...
rrobserver.com
Crash at 528 and Northern Blvd.
A two-car crash was holding up rush hour traffic at the intersection of NM 528 and Northern Blvd. Friday afternoon. On site were several Rio Rancho PD cruisers, a firetruck and ambulance. It was unclear whether there were injuries. We will update as we learn more.
KRQE News 13
PHOTOS: Old Man Gloom throughout the years
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The burning of Zozobra has been a favorite New Mexico tradition since 1924. The marionette stands 50 ft. tall and is said to be the physical representation of all the negative energy that humans put out into the world, which eventually gets destroyed in a fire that represents the crowd’s positive energy. The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe puts on the annual event the weekend before Labor Day at Fort Marcy Park.
New Mexico woman pleads guilty after leading police on dangerous chase
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gabriela Wanderingspirit, the woman who led police on a wild chase by car and foot, has pled guilty in multiple cases. Police say Wanderingspirit led the Albuquerque Police Department on a chase reaching speeds of 80 miles per hour until they crashed into a car off Lomas and Broadway. That happened after […]
Thieves hit Albuquerque non-profit and steal equipment
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A non-profit organization in Albuquerque is the latest victim of theft. Youth Development Incorporated or YDI was burglarized this past weekend. Now, they’re asking the public for help in finding the thieves. “Being an agency that helps families and children and our staff who work with the children, they just can’t believe that it […]
Son of suspect in Muslim murders wants trial moved
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Shaheen Syed, the son of Muhammad Syed, was arraigned in federal court Thursday. He is charged with lying on documents to purchase guns and the feds believe he helped his father kill three Muslim men. Now, his attorney wants his federal trial moved out of New Mexico into Colorado. His attorney says […]
pinonpost.com
APD makes likely biggest drug bust in NM history
On Friday, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) announced it had made a massive drug bust Thursday that included $10 million worth of drugs, cash, and other assets. According to the Department, “APD conducted a joint investigation with partnering agencies into a Drug Trafficking Organization throughout Albuquerque.”. The Albuquerque Journal...
KOAT 7
'We were shocked': Couple hit with problem while trying to sell land in Edgewood
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Vast nothingness for miles is what makes Edgewood New Mexico so serene. “We used the property sometimes on the weekends. Just go by and enjoy nature,” said Celia Namvar. But sometimes in the quietest places, peace doesn't seem to exist. “We were shocked,” Namvar said....
VIDEO: Woman bolts from police at Route 66 Casino
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Lapel and dash cam footage from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office shows a hectic scene outside Route 66 Casino Hotel, as a woman refuses to leave the property, rams police vehicles with her car, speeds off, and ends up driving off a roadway. On August 4, deputies were called out to the […]
KRQE News 13
Video shows moments after crash involving New Mexico senator
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly released video shows the aftermath of a violent crash caused by a New Mexico senator behind the wheel. When police saw the destruction, they said it was a miracle no one was severely hurt. Officers tried to piece together how a Chevy SUV ended...
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico September 2 – September 8
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 2 – Sept. 8 around New Mexico. Aug. 26 – Sept. 2 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
The BioPark Baby Gorilla Has Just Been Named—She's a Girl!
"It’s a girl! But don’t expect her to be swaddled in pink. The gender of the baby gorilla born at the ABQ BioPark Zoo on Aug. 10 is now known, and so is her name — Mashika — which in the African Swahili language means 'born during the rainy season.'" —Rick Nathanson.
rrobserver.com
FBI leads multiple raids in South Valley
This is an ongoing operation working jointly with every single agency you can imagine here in our local area — FBI Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda. Agents from more than a dozen law enforcement organizations served 16 federal search warrants in multiple raids before dawn Thursday in Albuquerque’s South Valley, FBI officials announced at an early morning news conference.
Albuquerque woman accused of multiple burglaries to stay in jail
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kellie Shugart, the woman police believe removed window panes to rob businesses, will stay behind bars until trial. Shugart is accused of burglarizing 17 businesses in Albuquerque. Altogether, she is charged with 69 counts from the robberies and tampering with evidence. The state filed a pretrial detention motion Friday to keep her […]
Work set to begin on Tramway bridge signs
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation announced crews will begin replacing signs on all pedestrian bridge locations on Tramway. The work will be September 6 – 9, overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. NMDOT says all work will be weather permitting. Crews will be replacing the overhead signs northbound and southbound […]
