tmpresale.com
Chris Flemings show in Boston, MA Dec 17, 2022 – presale code
WiseGuys has the Chris Fleming presale code! For a very limited time you can order great tickets before they go on sale!. This could be the last chance ever to see Chris Fleming live in Boston!!. Here are all the Chris Fleming show details:. Onsale to General Public. Start: Fri,...
thelocalne.ws
Twist again at Topsfield Fair
TOPSFIELD – The iconic, if somewhat old, entertainer Chubby Checker is set to perform at this year’s Topsfield Fair. Born Ernest Evans in 1941, Checker will play Oct. 5 — two days after his 81st birthday. Many of Checker’s songs are now rooted in popular culture with...
Lights, Camera, Action: There’s a New Movie & TV Studio Coming to Massachusetts
Is New England (kind-of) the New Hollywood? Hocus Pocus 2 and Don't Look Up are two of the latest movies to have been filmed in New England, with Finestkind filming right now in the Boston metro area. But the IMDb list is crazy long, and includes television shows like HBO's...
Brick Fest Live, which features life-size LEGO models, to come to Massachusetts in October
Calling all LEGO fans. Brick Fest Live is heading to Massachusetts. “Founded by a LEGO-loving Dad, Chad Collins, and inspired by his own children’s love of LEGO, Brick Fest Live allows families to enjoy mind‐blowing creations from all over the world made entirely of this timeless toy,” the Washington State Fair wrote about the event last month.
The Halal Guys Opening Soon at White Plaza in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY - The Halal Guys, an international chain dubbed as "the Authentic American Halal Food," is opening soon at White City Plaza in Shrewsbury. Started in 1990 by three Egyptian founders in a hot dog cart in New York City, The Halal Guys is one of the fastest-growing franchises in the world with nearly 100 locations across the globe, including dozens across the U.S. and international locations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Indonesia and South Korea.
This Popular Clam Shack in Maine Will Be on a ‘Big Network’ TV Show
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. The Clamshack in Kennebunk has been providing the masses with delicious seafood since 1968. The iconic restaurant and its adjacent seafood market has been an institution and can't-miss spot for locals, tourists, celebrities, and even presidents.
Boston Globe
‘I can’t wait to move’: Here’s why readers are leaving Boston to retire
"Save money, your freedom, and your sanity, and move out." When retirement comes calling, most Boston.com readers say they’ll be packing their bags and heading out of the city. Whether they’re excited to leave Boston or not, they’re aligned on one thing: This city is far too expensive for the average retiree.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best food truck in New Hampshire
We asked our viewers where to find the best food trucks in New Hampshire. Many viewers call the pizzas made in Buxton's Pizza's mobile brick oven are the real deal. Viewers say the smash burgers at the Rollin' Grille can't be beat. 3. The Spot To-Go in Manchester. Many people...
NECN
These 2 Boston Rooftop Bars Were Just Named Among the Very Best in the U.S.
If you're looking to grab a drink and also soak up some views of Boston's iconic skyline, a new compilation of rooftop bars has a couple spots in the Hub you may want to check out. Big 7, a travel website, has released a ranking of the top 50 rooftop...
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Chelmsford (MA)
In the Merrimack Valley, Chelmsford is a likable town crossed by Interstate 495, Boston’s outer beltway. Chelmsford was incorporated as long ago as 1655, and right on the Town Common is a cemetery founded that very year. The common is still integral to life in Chelmsford, hosting almost every...
WCVB
Black bear spends summer afternoon on Boxford family's porch
BOXFORD, Mass. — A Merrimack Valley bear spent the start of the Labor Day weekend on a Massachusetts family's back porch, enjoying some food intended for area birds. The Boxford family told WCVB's John Atwater that the bear came right up onto the deck while they were inside the home.
Time Out Global
50 Boston slang words and sayings you should know
Even to our fellow New Englanders, Bostonians can sometimes sound like we are speaking a different language. Whether you’re a college student with four years ahead of you, you just married a local or are simply here for a vacation, everyone new to Boston could use a crash course on our local lingo. From our colorful terms of endearment to the nicknames we’ve bestowed upon our favorite neighborhoods, there’s so much more to Boston slang than dropping your “Rs.” So, when you ask for directions to the Freedom Trail or to the best Irish pub in town, listen carefully and you may be able to translate a few of our favorite Boston sayings.
WCVB
High-speed internet without huge price tag now available in and around Boston
BOSTON — For decades, home internet has been delivered through a cable — a line physically running down a person's street and into their house. But now, that is about to change in the Greater Boston area. Verizon has now switched on its wireless home internet powered by...
whdh.com
That’s Grosser Than Gross
When we were kids (growing up in the Berkshires) we sometimes played a game called What’s Grosser Than Gross? The game often devolved into slinging insults about our cherished family members. Classy, I know…. I think today’s weather could be used to answer that question. Dang! it was hot...
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in New Hampshire
NEW HAMPSHIRE - New Hampshire is a hot dog lover's paradise. The state boasts several hot dog sanctuaries. Check out Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord, Dog Daze in Walpole, and Pat's World Famous in Hampton Beach. Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord. Puppy Love Hot Dogs is a Concord...
JustLuxe.com
Marriott's AC Hotel Downtown/Waterfront Sizzles with Style in Historic Portsmouth, New Hampshire
Are you seeking the historic charm of a coastal New England getaway yet craving accommodations where you can enjoy the latest trends, design and amenities? You will find just the right mix of American heritage, culture, cuisine and fresh sea air in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Accommodations. “Hotels should serve as...
14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making
Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
everettleader.com
Carlo DeMaria Attempted To Assault Me When I was 17
Did you know that Mayor Carlo DeMaria attempted to assault a 17-year-old boy nearly nineteen years ago? True story. This tale begins in 2003 when the author was working as a gas station attendant for Energy North Stores at 2 Shirley Street in Winthrop,. Massachusetts. Mr. DeMaria was a tenant...
Become Best Friends With Magical Miniature Horses at a Farm in New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. If you're looking to make a new best friend, there's a farm in Bow, New Hampshire, that just might be the place you're looking for. The Mocha Farm is home to miniature horses, and if you've never been up close and personal with these magical creatures, you've been missing out on a chance to make a memory that can last a lifetime.
nbcboston.com
Here Are the Richest Private Schools in Mass. — and What They Charge
With an endowment of more than $1 billion, Andover prep school Phillips Academy has wealth that most colleges would envy. It also has a tuition price to match: $66,290 for boarding students, a price that’s often largely offset by financial aid. Phillips Andover may be an outlier in the...
