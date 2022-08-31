ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Charleston City Paper

10 barbecue joints to check out in Charleston

Barbecuing or smoking your own meats at home can be tough to beat, but Charleston’s pitmasters will give you a run for your money. You’ll find delicately smoked cuts of brisket, pork butt or chicken carefully paired with down-home sides like potato salad, collard greens and mac and cheese at the many barbecue spots in town. Each joint puts their own spin on these classic barbecue meals and fixins. Save yourself the at-home clean-up and try one of these local stops.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

3rd Annual Recovery Jam Announces Grammy-Nominated Headliner

Tickets are now on sale for the 3rd Annual Recovery Jam, a benefit concert and artist’s gallery to raise funds for Lowcountry recovery programs and to celebrate local artists in active, self-supporting recovery. The event will be held on at the Isle of Palms Exchange Club on Saturday, October 1st starting at 5 pm.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston, SC
Society
City
Charleston, SC
City
Edisto Island, SC
charlestondaily.net

Charleston Restaurant Week Returns – September 8-18, 2022

Charleston Restaurant Week returns to the Lowcountry from September 8 – 18, 2022. The next installment of Charleston Restaurant Week is set for September 8-18 2022! This culinary dream, executed by Explore Charleston, is one of the most highly anticipated culinary events in the Charleston area. It is an opportunity to enjoy the world-renowned cuisine of the Lowcountry as participating restaurants offer prix fixe lunch and dinner menus.
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Selfie museum opening in South Carolina

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — An interactive “selfie museum” is opening Friday in Summerville. Selfie Addict Studio is the brain child of Kristina Knecht, Quista Demsey and Julie Sprankles. According to the the company’s website, the museum will “combines culture and entertainment in a way that fosters creativity, imagination, human connection, and most importantly, joy.” Guests […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
holycitysinner.com

Charleston Restaurant Closings (2022 Edition)

With new restaurants constantly opening in the Holy City, it’s easy to forget about the many businesses that have closed their doors for good. To help you keep things straight, Holy City Sinner has compiled a list of restaurants that shuttered in 2022 (click here to see lists from past years).
CHARLESTON, SC
mountpleasantmagazine.com

Heavens Marketplace: A Place to Shop and Be Inspired

When Frank and Sonya Pacera opened Heavens Marketplace in Myrtle Beach mid-summer of 2020, they had their entire future riding on its success. Now, barely two years later, the husband-and-wife team just held a grand opening for a second location in Mount Pleasant. The new space is complete with more room for home décor, furnishings, whimsical beach signs and tons of unique gifts sourced by local artists. There is no shortage of that famous South Carolina flavor and feel.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Person
Robert Glasper
The Post and Courier

New Charleston building with restaurant and living space proposed

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. 3-story structure planned on Charleston peninsula. A new three-story building is being proposed on an empty corner lot...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Halls Braggin’ Rights Bash expanding for fourth year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The fourth annual Braggin’ Rights Bash held by Halls Signature Events is returning to Charleston September 21, with plans for a bigger celebration than ever before. The culinary and cocktail competition brings together chefs and mixologists from all nine of the Hall Family restaurants to raise money for the Bill Hall […]
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Dates announced for 50th Summerville Flowertown Festival

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Summerville Family YMCA is hosting and celebrating its 50th anniversary in the spring of 2023. The event brings an average of 200,000 people over three days, making it one of the largest arts and crafts festivals in the Southeast. There is free admission and parking...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Charleston City Paper

My Dream Dinner winner, 8/30

North Charleston resident Madelaine Mordenti wants an actor, a comedian and an NBA basketball player — all from South Carolina — to join her for a dream dinner. DREAM DINNER GUESTS: Khris Middleton, Aziz Ansari and the late Chadwick Boseman. DRINK: Tom Collins from the Cocktail Club. “The...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

PHOTOS: Band of Horses and The Black Keys play Credit One Stadium

Band of Horses joined The Black Keys on their Dropout Boogie Tour at Credit One Stadium on Daniel Island Aug. 30. Dan Auerbach, guitarist and vocalist from The Black Keys, also made a surprise appearance Aug. 29 at The Royal American, playing a DJ set the night before the band’s Daniel Island show.
CHARLESTON, SC
WNCT

Vivian Howard to host monthly Vivian’s Book Club at SC restaurant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WNCT) – Vivian Howard is about to expand her library of responsibilities, literally. The award-winning chef, cookbook author and TV personality will start Vivian’s Book Club at Lenoir, which is the name of her restaurant in downtown Charleston, S.C. The first event will feature author and restaurateur Inez Ribustello of “Life after Windows.” […]
CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Lynn Carter Stroble invites you to drop in for a Meet & Greet

PRESS RELEASE - Lynn Carter Stroble, candidate for Colleton County School Board District 6, invites you to drop in for a Meet & Greet, Thursday, September 15, 2022 from 6 to 8 PM in the Social Hall of Salem United Methodist Church, located at 7191 Hendersonville Highway. Come and meet her and learn more about her passion for public education.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

