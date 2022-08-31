Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
From family-run roots to box office boom, Charleston's Terrace Theater marks 25 years
To get a sense of the trajectory of the Terrace Theater from its premiere to its present, you might think of it in Tom Cruise years. The life span of James Island’s independent movie theater is more or less from “Jerry Maguire,” which was released right before 1997, to “Top Gun: Maverick,” this summer’s blockbuster.
Weekend Rundown: What’s happening the first weekend in September
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – We made it to the Labor Day weekend! If you’ll be in town and need some plans, check out this list to see what to do in the next few days! Lowcountry Jazz Festival Just in time for the Labor Day weekend, Charleston’s popular Lowcountry Jazz Festival is back! Taking place […]
Charleston City Paper
10 barbecue joints to check out in Charleston
Barbecuing or smoking your own meats at home can be tough to beat, but Charleston’s pitmasters will give you a run for your money. You’ll find delicately smoked cuts of brisket, pork butt or chicken carefully paired with down-home sides like potato salad, collard greens and mac and cheese at the many barbecue spots in town. Each joint puts their own spin on these classic barbecue meals and fixins. Save yourself the at-home clean-up and try one of these local stops.
holycitysinner.com
3rd Annual Recovery Jam Announces Grammy-Nominated Headliner
Tickets are now on sale for the 3rd Annual Recovery Jam, a benefit concert and artist’s gallery to raise funds for Lowcountry recovery programs and to celebrate local artists in active, self-supporting recovery. The event will be held on at the Isle of Palms Exchange Club on Saturday, October 1st starting at 5 pm.
charlestondaily.net
Charleston Restaurant Week Returns – September 8-18, 2022
Charleston Restaurant Week returns to the Lowcountry from September 8 – 18, 2022. The next installment of Charleston Restaurant Week is set for September 8-18 2022! This culinary dream, executed by Explore Charleston, is one of the most highly anticipated culinary events in the Charleston area. It is an opportunity to enjoy the world-renowned cuisine of the Lowcountry as participating restaurants offer prix fixe lunch and dinner menus.
Selfie museum opening in South Carolina
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — An interactive “selfie museum” is opening Friday in Summerville. Selfie Addict Studio is the brain child of Kristina Knecht, Quista Demsey and Julie Sprankles. According to the the company’s website, the museum will “combines culture and entertainment in a way that fosters creativity, imagination, human connection, and most importantly, joy.” Guests […]
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Restaurant Closings (2022 Edition)
With new restaurants constantly opening in the Holy City, it’s easy to forget about the many businesses that have closed their doors for good. To help you keep things straight, Holy City Sinner has compiled a list of restaurants that shuttered in 2022 (click here to see lists from past years).
mountpleasantmagazine.com
Heavens Marketplace: A Place to Shop and Be Inspired
When Frank and Sonya Pacera opened Heavens Marketplace in Myrtle Beach mid-summer of 2020, they had their entire future riding on its success. Now, barely two years later, the husband-and-wife team just held a grand opening for a second location in Mount Pleasant. The new space is complete with more room for home décor, furnishings, whimsical beach signs and tons of unique gifts sourced by local artists. There is no shortage of that famous South Carolina flavor and feel.
The Post and Courier
New Charleston building with restaurant and living space proposed
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. 3-story structure planned on Charleston peninsula. A new three-story building is being proposed on an empty corner lot...
The Post and Courier
Firefly Distillery set to host food truck festival, barbecue sauce competition
Pop-Up Picks is a recurring series in The Post and Courier’s Food Section that previews an upcoming pop-up breakfast, lunch or dinner and the chefs behind it. In addition to offering a wide range of craft spirits, Firefly Distillery has become a go-to venue for concerts and events since its 2020 opening.
Halls Braggin’ Rights Bash expanding for fourth year
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The fourth annual Braggin’ Rights Bash held by Halls Signature Events is returning to Charleston September 21, with plans for a bigger celebration than ever before. The culinary and cocktail competition brings together chefs and mixologists from all nine of the Hall Family restaurants to raise money for the Bill Hall […]
charlestondaily.net
Grand Opening of Latin & South American Themed “Gingerline” in downtown Charleston, SC
Bringing a tropical retreat to the heart of Charleston’s Historic District, Gingerline is thrilled to announce its opening on Monday, August 29. Gingerline is a destination for vibrant cocktails and coastal-inspired dishes influenced by the flavors of Latin & South America. Boasting a 3,500-square-foot venue and an expansive outdoor...
The Post and Courier
Can a historic vacation spot for African Americans in Georgetown County be revitalized?
MCKENZIE BEACH — The abandoned and overgrown lot here is an anomaly, an undeveloped enclave nestled among the homes, shops and businesses along this densely populated stretch of U.S. Highway 17. It once bustled with activity. This was where many African American vacationers came during the Jim Crow era...
abcnews4.com
Dates announced for 50th Summerville Flowertown Festival
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Summerville Family YMCA is hosting and celebrating its 50th anniversary in the spring of 2023. The event brings an average of 200,000 people over three days, making it one of the largest arts and crafts festivals in the Southeast. There is free admission and parking...
abcnews4.com
Authentic British restaurant 'The Fish & Chippy' to open in Mount Pleasant on Thursday
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Frequenters of the Charleston-area restaurant scene will soon have a new place to enjoy. The Fish & Chippy, a restaurant featuring "authentic British fish 'n' chips and gourmet fare," will be opening its doors on Thursday, September 8 at 565 Belle Station Blvd., as reported by the Holy City Sinner.
Charleston City Paper
My Dream Dinner winner, 8/30
North Charleston resident Madelaine Mordenti wants an actor, a comedian and an NBA basketball player — all from South Carolina — to join her for a dream dinner. DREAM DINNER GUESTS: Khris Middleton, Aziz Ansari and the late Chadwick Boseman. DRINK: Tom Collins from the Cocktail Club. “The...
charlestonmag.com
Meet the husband-and-wife duo behind new Cannonborough-Elliotborough restaurant Vern’s
CM: You met in Charleston working at McCrady’s, right?. Exactly. We met in 2013. Dano had already been there [as chef de cuisine] for six years, and I was there [as bar manager] for three years more, until 2016. CM: That’s the year you decided to head west to...
Charleston City Paper
PHOTOS: Band of Horses and The Black Keys play Credit One Stadium
Band of Horses joined The Black Keys on their Dropout Boogie Tour at Credit One Stadium on Daniel Island Aug. 30. Dan Auerbach, guitarist and vocalist from The Black Keys, also made a surprise appearance Aug. 29 at The Royal American, playing a DJ set the night before the band’s Daniel Island show.
Vivian Howard to host monthly Vivian’s Book Club at SC restaurant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WNCT) – Vivian Howard is about to expand her library of responsibilities, literally. The award-winning chef, cookbook author and TV personality will start Vivian’s Book Club at Lenoir, which is the name of her restaurant in downtown Charleston, S.C. The first event will feature author and restaurateur Inez Ribustello of “Life after Windows.” […]
walterborolive.com
Lynn Carter Stroble invites you to drop in for a Meet & Greet
PRESS RELEASE - Lynn Carter Stroble, candidate for Colleton County School Board District 6, invites you to drop in for a Meet & Greet, Thursday, September 15, 2022 from 6 to 8 PM in the Social Hall of Salem United Methodist Church, located at 7191 Hendersonville Highway. Come and meet her and learn more about her passion for public education.
