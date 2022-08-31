Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Alibi Bar submits plans for new building
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular dive bar in eastern Sioux Falls has submitted plans for a new building. The Alibi Bar, Restaurant & Casino submitted paperwork with the Sioux Falls Planning Commission for a conditional use permit to allow on-sale alcoholic beverages to be built within 500 feet of a sensitive land use.
amazingmadison.com
Highway 81 to open north of Madison on Tuesday
The South Dakota Department of Transportation plans to re-open the section of U.S. Highway 81 north of Madison on Tuesday, September 6th. Highway 81 is opening approximately two weeks ahead of the originally scheduled mid-September date. The state DOT began this permanent grade raise on Highway 81 north of Madison...
sfsimplified.com
Harrisburg voters will decide the fate of a $30 million bond to build a new elementary school
Simplified: The Harrisburg School District is asking voters to pass a $30 million bond to fund construction of a new elementary school, as well as some updates to South Middle School. Here's what you need to know. Why it matters. The Harrisburg School District is one of the fastest growing...
amazingmadison.com
Sioux Falls man sentenced in Lake County on felony charges
A Sioux Falls man was sentenced this week in Lake County Circuit Court on felony drug and aggravated eluding charges. 39-year-old Kelby Ross had earlier pleaded guilty to the two charges. On the Aggravated Eluding charge, Circuit Judge Pat Pardy sentenced Ross to serve two years in the state penitentiary, with credit for six days he’s already served.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hubcityradio.com
Gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith comments on pay raises for correctional officers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem approved immediate raises for correctional officers, from twenty dollars an hour to twenty-three dollars and as much as twenty eight dollars an hour. That was to plug the growing number of vacancies. Democratic Governor candidate Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls says it’s...
sfsimplified.com
How local news in Sioux Falls is changing
Simplified: The local news landscape in Sioux Falls is seeing legacy, corporately-owned media outlets shrink as startup, locally-owned news outlets grow. The latest example is The Dakota Scout, a new print and digital newspaper that launched this week. Why it matters. The local news scene in Sioux Falls reflects what's...
amazingmadison.com
Mitchell woman sentenced in Lake County
A Mitchell woman will serve time in the state penitentiary on a felony sixth offense Driving Under the Influence charge. 46-year-old Melissa Edwards was sentenced Tuesday in Lake County Circuit Court on a charge that she had earlier pleaded guilty to. Circuit Judge Pat Pardy sentenced Edwards to serve four...
amazingmadison.com
State FFA Association hosting Ag Adventure Center at SD State Fair
The South Dakota State Fair is going on throughout the weekend in Huron. One of the many attractions at this year’s State Fair is the Ag Adventure Center, sponsored and put together by the South Dakota FFA Association. State FFA Officer Megan Sanders said the Ag Adventure Center is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dakotanewsnow.com
Inflation & rising costs force Avera to reduce staff
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rising costs and inflation are impacting everyone these days, including healthcare organizations. Avera Health said Tuesday it will be restructuring its workforce. It says staff reductions will take place in non-clinical areas. “We are resizing our organization with an even greater focus on...
dakotanewsnow.com
Rock County Tractor Ride visits South Dakota Veterans Cemetery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seventy-seven tractors drove 30 miles from Luverne City Park to the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery to honor veterans who have lost their lives. The Rock County Tractor Ride began as a conversation at a coffee shop six years ago between Rodger Ossenfort and...
sdpb.org
Prison population crisis drives new construction
Prison populations have overwhelmed existing structures. That is what interim study committees have heard this summer. According to the Secretary of Corrections, the solution lies in more and better prisons, and solutions need a lot of money. DOC Secretary Kellie Wasko addressed her concerns before the Legislative Task Force on...
South Dakota’s 10 Cheapest Towns to Live In
South Dakota is consistently ranked as one of the most affordable states to live in the entire country. A recent study done by Homesnacks ranked the Mount Rushmore State at number five in terms of affordability among the 50 U.S. states. While the state as a whole is generally budget-friendly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Persons of interest in South Dakota double homicide located
Two females wanted for questioning in connection to an Aug. 20 double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls, according to a release form the U.S. Marshall Service.
Will Bed Bath & Beyond In South Dakota, Minnesota Close?
After seeing a remodeling of the Sioux Falls Bed Bath & Beyond earlier this year shoppers were getting a good vibe that all was well with the home goods retailer. Now it seems not. News reports indicate that Bed Bath & Beyond will close up to 150 stores and cut...
740thefan.com
Prosecutor asks that man charged in 1974 be civilly committed
WILLMAR, Minn. – Kandiyohi County prosecutors are asking a judge to civilly commit an elderly Sioux Falls, S.D. man until he’s able to stand trial in the 1974 murder of Mae Herman of Willmar. In November, Kandiyohi County Judge Steve Wentzell ruled that 80-year-old Algene Vossen was not...
amazingmadison.com
South Dakota State Fair kicks off Thursday; unveils new logo
The South Dakota State Fair kicks off today (Thursday) in Huron and goes through Labor Day on Monday. This year’s fair will include livestock shows, grandstand and free stage entertainment, a carnival, and more. Each day of the fair has a special sponsor and activities. Today is Value Added...
VIDEO: Sioux Falls Diverging Diamond Interchange Project Update
Work is moving along on the Sioux Falls 41st Street and I-29 Diverging Diamond project. The expansion of 41st Street to the west of the interstate interchange is really taking shape in the latest drone video below. Pouring of concrete is done for nearly half of what will become the new roadbed for West 41st Street.
amazingmadison.com
Berdell Christensen
Berdell Harriet Christensen passed way peacefully at Dakota Sun Assisted Living in Volga, SD on August 30, 2022 at the age of 103. Berdell was born on June 1, 1919 to Delos and Dora Smith. She grew up and attended school in DeSmet and was an active member of Spring Lake Covenant Church and community.
KELOLAND TV
Thousands of animals take shelter in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The area in the name “Sioux Falls Area Humane Society” is true. Executive director Kori J. Baade said the society provides service to Sioux Falls but also has 21 outside contracts. Those contracts include Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties. So, in counties or...
sdstandardnow.com
Abortion is the issue that turns SD politics fiery, as Gov. Noem just discovered during a campaign stop in Sioux Falls
South Dakota politics are normally rather sedate. It’s part of our stoic Midwestern nature, along with the ever-present desire to be polite. The Republicans and Democrats disagree here as much as they do in other states, but they usually do so without shouting. It’s just not nice. But...
Comments / 0