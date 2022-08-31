ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, SD

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Alibi Bar submits plans for new building

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular dive bar in eastern Sioux Falls has submitted plans for a new building. The Alibi Bar, Restaurant & Casino submitted paperwork with the Sioux Falls Planning Commission for a conditional use permit to allow on-sale alcoholic beverages to be built within 500 feet of a sensitive land use.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
amazingmadison.com

Highway 81 to open north of Madison on Tuesday

The South Dakota Department of Transportation plans to re-open the section of U.S. Highway 81 north of Madison on Tuesday, September 6th. Highway 81 is opening approximately two weeks ahead of the originally scheduled mid-September date. The state DOT began this permanent grade raise on Highway 81 north of Madison...
MADISON, SD
amazingmadison.com

Sioux Falls man sentenced in Lake County on felony charges

A Sioux Falls man was sentenced this week in Lake County Circuit Court on felony drug and aggravated eluding charges. 39-year-old Kelby Ross had earlier pleaded guilty to the two charges. On the Aggravated Eluding charge, Circuit Judge Pat Pardy sentenced Ross to serve two years in the state penitentiary, with credit for six days he’s already served.
LAKE COUNTY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, SD
Government
City
Madison, SD
sfsimplified.com

How local news in Sioux Falls is changing

Simplified: The local news landscape in Sioux Falls is seeing legacy, corporately-owned media outlets shrink as startup, locally-owned news outlets grow. The latest example is The Dakota Scout, a new print and digital newspaper that launched this week. Why it matters. The local news scene in Sioux Falls reflects what's...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
amazingmadison.com

Mitchell woman sentenced in Lake County

A Mitchell woman will serve time in the state penitentiary on a felony sixth offense Driving Under the Influence charge. 46-year-old Melissa Edwards was sentenced Tuesday in Lake County Circuit Court on a charge that she had earlier pleaded guilty to. Circuit Judge Pat Pardy sentenced Edwards to serve four...
MITCHELL, SD
amazingmadison.com

State FFA Association hosting Ag Adventure Center at SD State Fair

The South Dakota State Fair is going on throughout the weekend in Huron. One of the many attractions at this year’s State Fair is the Ag Adventure Center, sponsored and put together by the South Dakota FFA Association. State FFA Officer Megan Sanders said the Ag Adventure Center is...
HURON, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Levy#Levies#General Obligation Bond#More Than Two#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#The Lake County Auditor
dakotanewsnow.com

Inflation & rising costs force Avera to reduce staff

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rising costs and inflation are impacting everyone these days, including healthcare organizations. Avera Health said Tuesday it will be restructuring its workforce. It says staff reductions will take place in non-clinical areas. “We are resizing our organization with an even greater focus on...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Rock County Tractor Ride visits South Dakota Veterans Cemetery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seventy-seven tractors drove 30 miles from Luverne City Park to the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery to honor veterans who have lost their lives. The Rock County Tractor Ride began as a conversation at a coffee shop six years ago between Rodger Ossenfort and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

Prison population crisis drives new construction

Prison populations have overwhelmed existing structures. That is what interim study committees have heard this summer. According to the Secretary of Corrections, the solution lies in more and better prisons, and solutions need a lot of money. DOC Secretary Kellie Wasko addressed her concerns before the Legislative Task Force on...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

South Dakota’s 10 Cheapest Towns to Live In

South Dakota is consistently ranked as one of the most affordable states to live in the entire country. A recent study done by Homesnacks ranked the Mount Rushmore State at number five in terms of affordability among the 50 U.S. states. While the state as a whole is generally budget-friendly...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
740thefan.com

Prosecutor asks that man charged in 1974 be civilly committed

WILLMAR, Minn. – Kandiyohi County prosecutors are asking a judge to civilly commit an elderly Sioux Falls, S.D. man until he’s able to stand trial in the 1974 murder of Mae Herman of Willmar. In November, Kandiyohi County Judge Steve Wentzell ruled that 80-year-old Algene Vossen was not...
WILLMAR, MN
amazingmadison.com

South Dakota State Fair kicks off Thursday; unveils new logo

The South Dakota State Fair kicks off today (Thursday) in Huron and goes through Labor Day on Monday. This year’s fair will include livestock shows, grandstand and free stage entertainment, a carnival, and more. Each day of the fair has a special sponsor and activities. Today is Value Added...
HURON, SD
amazingmadison.com

Berdell Christensen

Berdell Harriet Christensen passed way peacefully at Dakota Sun Assisted Living in Volga, SD on August 30, 2022 at the age of 103. Berdell was born on June 1, 1919 to Delos and Dora Smith. She grew up and attended school in DeSmet and was an active member of Spring Lake Covenant Church and community.
VOLGA, SD
KELOLAND TV

Thousands of animals take shelter in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The area in the name “Sioux Falls Area Humane Society” is true. Executive director Kori J. Baade said the society provides service to Sioux Falls but also has 21 outside contracts. Those contracts include Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties. So, in counties or...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy