Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
West Virginia crew responds to wildfires in western US
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia Division of Forestry crew has returned to the state after about three weeks helping contain fires in northern California. The agency said the crew included 11 division employees and nine trained for wildfire suppression. They left Aug. 11 and returned Thursday. The...
WacoTrib.com
Cities in Oregon break records for summer heat
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — At least a dozen Oregon cities experienced the hottest months of July and August on record, according to a state climatologist. Oregon State Climatologist Larry O’Neill studied average weather temperatures and focused on communities with at least 50 years of consistent data, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
WacoTrib.com
Swamp teen: Alabama youth bags giant gator for 17th birthday
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — It’s not the typical response one gets when asking their daughter how she wants to celebrate her 17th birthday, but high school junior Whitney Williams was ready with the answer. “I want to go gator hunting,” Williams said, recalling the answer she gave when...
WacoTrib.com
State resources sent to wildfire in remote northeast Oregon
IMNAHA, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday invoked the emergency conflagration act in response to a wildfire in remote northeastern Oregon that has grown rapidly and is prompting evacuations. The Double Creek Fire near the community of Imnaha in the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area grew to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WacoTrib.com
Hughes becomes first Black director of Alaska State Troopers
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Maurice “Mo” Hughes has been promoted to colonel of the Alaska State Troopers, becoming the force's first Black director. He succeeds Bryan Barlow, who was promoted to deputy commissioner of the state Department of Public Safety. The moves, announced this week, took effect Thursday. Barlow succeeds Leon Morgan as deputy commissioner. Morgan is retiring.
WacoTrib.com
Alaska state revenue commissioner resigning
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska state revenue commissioner Lucinda Mahoney is resigning for health and family reasons, Gov. Mike Dunleavy's office announced. Mahoney's resignation is effective Sept. 9. She has been in the role since 2020. Dunleavy has not yet announced an acting commissioner. Mahoney's expected departure marks the...
WacoTrib.com
Neil Sperry: Professional needs to examine live oak
DEAR NEIL: Several months ago we noticed bark splitting on a mature live oak in our yard. We figured it was the result of last year’s cold like some of the others we have seen you write about. However, recently we have seen swelling on the bark on the...
WacoTrib.com
Hobbs declines to meet Lake in live Arizona governor debate
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Katie Hobbs on Friday declined to agree to a televised debate with Republican Kari Lake as both seek the Arizona governor's office, instead proposing individual interviews with the moderator. The campaign manager for Hobbs, who is currently secretary of state, pointed to a raucous debate...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WacoTrib.com
Independent voter registration increasing in Kentucky
FRANKFORT. Ky. (AP) — The number of Kentucky residents registering to vote as independent is outpacing those who are registering with the two major political parties, Secretary of State Michael Adams said. The number of people who registered as “other” in July grew at more than double the rate...
WacoTrib.com
Gas prices continue to decline in NJ, around nation
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices have continued to decline in New Jersey and around the nation heading into the Labor Day weekend as lower oil prices offset increased demand and tightened supplies. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on...
WacoTrib.com
Texas woman pleads guilty to role in $2.6M romance scam
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Texas woman who played a role in internet romance scams that cheated victims out of a total of about $2.6 million pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud, federal prosecutors in Rhode Island said. Dominique Golden, 31, of Houston,...
WacoTrib.com
WVa governor appoints 2 men to State Board of Education
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has appointed two new members to the State Board of Education. They are Victor L. Gabriel and Christopher A. Stansbury. “Both of these men are extremely qualified to fill these roles,” Justice said in a news release Friday. “I know...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WacoTrib.com
Director of Nebraska prisons system announces retirement
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes, who has headed the state's embattled prison system for the past seven years, has announced he is resigning effective next month. The announcement was made Thursday in a news release, and Frakes said his last day will...
WacoTrib.com
S.C. prison to treat substance abuse with digital therapy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Department of Corrections will offer a new digital tracking service to support addiction therapy for inmates in the state's main prison for women. Eligible inmates will report their substance use, cravings and triggers on a smart device, and counselors will use the...
WacoTrib.com
Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 2
No. 5 Lorena (0-1) at No. 9 West (1-0) Breakdown: The highly anticipated matchup between state champion Lorena and regional finalist West is finally happening. For the second week in a row the Leopards will be playing a Top 10 opponent in another standing room only game, and head coach Ray Biles knows his team can’t sleep on the Trojans.
Comments / 0