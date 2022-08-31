Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Tasting Food As It Should Be: Meadow EateryJoshua H.San Antonio, TX
These 3 employers were rated the best to work for in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
Police investigating San Antonio high school football teamAsh Jurberg
Related
KSAT 12
As seen on SA Live - Friday, September 2, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, Labor Day burgers and dogs, fall planting tips, pizza and the inaugural Filipino & Pacific Islander Festival in Schertz. Dog Haus is serving over-the-top burgers and hot dogs perfect for Labor Day weekend. Wait ‘til you see their monster burger... Jen...
KSAT 12
Cali-Style Burritos in SA, New Restaurant at the Pearl & Huge Cinnamon Rolls
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to New Braunfels for some of the best seafood you can find in Central Texas at McAdoo’s Seafood Company.
KSAT 12
‘We Like Big Mutts’ adoption special will offer heavy discounts for big dogs this weekend
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Pets Alive! is offering a discount for anyone who adopts a big dog this weekend. The “We Like Big Mutts” special will offer potential new owners the option to adopt any dog weighing more than 35 pounds for just $10. “We Like...
'We're being invaded': Neighbors make a stink over toilet stench
SAN ANTONIO — 89-year-old Doloris "Mama Dee" Williams said in the 1940s at her childhood home, they would sit on the porch and count the different colored cars that passed as a game. She said she would like to sit outside now and enjoy the evenings and wave to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'So scary that a cold did this': San Antonio boy hospitalized after common cold triggers asthma
SAN ANTONIO — Don't send your children to school sick. That's a plea from doctors and a San Antonio mother after her 6-year-old with severe asthma was put on life support, having also caught the common cold. He's been in the hospital for about two weeks and is now in the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) at The Children's Hospital of San Antonio.
Kitchen fire damages home being rented out as Airbnb near JBSA-Lackland
SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters say a kitchen fire is to blame for a fire that damaged a home on the west side near JBSA-Lackland that was being rented out as an Airbnb to some folks in town for their son's graduation. It happened around 9 a.m. on the 5400...
KSAT 12 introduces San Antonio to the station's newest reporter
KSAT 12's new hire is already getting a warm welcome from viewers.
KSAT 12
Two San Antonio lakes will be restocked with catfish ahead of Labor Day weekend
SAN ANTONIO – Two popular fishing spots in San Antonio are going to be restocked with catfish ahead of the Labor Day weekend. The Inland Fisheries San Antonio District of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced that Southside Lions Park and Miller’s Pond will both be stocked.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sanantoniothingstodo.com
OUTDOOR MOVIE SERIES – VIVO
Tonight’s free movie is Vivo! A musical adventure that will delight the whole family. Grab a lawn chair, bring snacks, or purchase from the food trucks, and enjoy an outdoor film. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to...
Badly beaten San Antonio boy finally laid to rest
SAN ANTONIO — More than six months ago, 12-year-old Danilo Coles died a tragic death in northwest San Antonio. In an arrest affidavit for an injury to a child case, police say evidence suggests the child was punished to death. Now, 208 days later, the boy is finally being...
portisabelsouthpadre.com
Port Isabel officer put to rest after serving San Antonio
On August 22, Officer Justin Garcia was discovered deceased in his home in San Antonio by SAPD, appearing to have passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Washington Moscoso. The 30-year-old law enforcement officer began his career serving at the Port Isabel Police Department in 2015 before moving to and beginning work with San Antonio in 2016.
San Antonio man creates 6-foot spooky wood knives for Halloween season
The Joker and Chucky are some characters on the knives.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxsanantonio.com
'Baby boxes' for parents wanting to anonymously turn over infants gaining support
SAN ANTONIO - Parents who want to leave their infants at Safe Haven locations might soon have more options. At least half of the San Antonio City Council members are pushing to expand the Safe Haven Program that allows parents to anonymously turn over their infants. By adding baby boxes at locations across the city, the goal is to reduce the number of infants that are abandoned by parents who may not want them or don't believe they can care for them.
Armed group says they will guard the Cenotaph
SAN ANTONIO — Volunteers with This is Texas Freedom Force say they are considering sending armed guards to stand watch at the Alamo Cenotaph, especially during overnight hours. The group has been advocating for increased protection at the monument after two graffiti attacks. One of its leaders said they...
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Roach infestation forces closure of South Park Mall food court business
SAN ANTONIO – An infestation of roaches forced the temporary closure of a South Park Mall food court vendor in July. A health inspector suspended Pretzelmaker’s license on July 27 “due to unsanitary conditions and a roach infestation.”. Live roaches were found under sinks, inside the ice...
devinenews.com
Exploring a Treasure beneath the surface of Medina County
MEDINA COUNTY–When landowners stumbled upon a hidden sink hole with a small hole on the Seco Valley Ranch north of Hondo, they dropped a rock inside, “and it took a long time to hit bottom.” They knew then they had found something special, but had no idea just how truly extraordinary it would be. A neighbor who had grown up exploring the ranch knew of at least one sink hole on the property, the Davis family said, so they called out the local grotto. Little did he know as a young boy, there truly was a treasure beneath the surface of the family ranch.
sanantoniomag.com
Beloved Bakery Sol y Luna Closes This Weekend
A new cocktail spot is open on Houston Street downtown. Sojourn Trading Co. was created by Derik Cortez, who’s managed bars at Mixtli and Jazz, TX, along with restaurateur Andrew Carillo, of Armadillo’s Texas Style Burgers. It serves cold kitchen eats (think oysters, ceviche and tuna bits) plus a variety of cocktails. It has a tropical décor and is located to the west of the San Pedro Creek Culture Park. Mondays are industry nights, which means discounts for local hospitality workers.
KSAT 12
Festivals, fairs and other things to do in the San Antonio area this September
September is one of my favorite months because it’s the start of fall, which kicks off the holiday season. Technically fall doesn’t officially start until the autumnal equinox on Sept. 22 but pumpkin-flavored goodies have already hit the shelves and the ever-coveted pumpkin spice latte is back at Starbucks.
KSAT 12
Travelers at San Antonio airport experiencing delays, cancellations ahead of holiday weekend
SAN ANTONIO – The travel industry is trying to get back on track as the Labor Day holiday weekend kicks off. Fifty-five thousand flights in the U.S. since the Friday before Memorial Day and nearly a quarter of U.S. flights overall have been delayed this summer, according to FlightAware.
Union calls out Bexar County leaders over alleged 'deplorable conditions' at jail
SAN ANTONIO — A group representing personnel within the Bexar County Sheriff's Office is pushing for transparency regarding an audit of the county jail that was "initially expected" to be conducted months ago. Within hours after the DSABC released their statement Friday, a BCSO spokesperson said that report "is...
Comments / 2