San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

As seen on SA Live - Friday, September 2, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, Labor Day burgers and dogs, fall planting tips, pizza and the inaugural Filipino & Pacific Islander Festival in Schertz. Dog Haus is serving over-the-top burgers and hot dogs perfect for Labor Day weekend. Wait ‘til you see their monster burger... Jen...
SCHERTZ, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'So scary that a cold did this': San Antonio boy hospitalized after common cold triggers asthma

SAN ANTONIO — Don't send your children to school sick. That's a plea from doctors and a San Antonio mother after her 6-year-old with severe asthma was put on life support, having also caught the common cold. He's been in the hospital for about two weeks and is now in the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) at The Children's Hospital of San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

OUTDOOR MOVIE SERIES – VIVO

Tonight’s free movie is Vivo! A musical adventure that will delight the whole family. Grab a lawn chair, bring snacks, or purchase from the food trucks, and enjoy an outdoor film. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
portisabelsouthpadre.com

Port Isabel officer put to rest after serving San Antonio

On August 22, Officer Justin Garcia was discovered deceased in his home in San Antonio by SAPD, appearing to have passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Washington Moscoso. The 30-year-old law enforcement officer began his career serving at the Port Isabel Police Department in 2015 before moving to and beginning work with San Antonio in 2016.
PORT ISABEL, TX
foxsanantonio.com

'Baby boxes' for parents wanting to anonymously turn over infants gaining support

SAN ANTONIO - Parents who want to leave their infants at Safe Haven locations might soon have more options. At least half of the San Antonio City Council members are pushing to expand the Safe Haven Program that allows parents to anonymously turn over their infants. By adding baby boxes at locations across the city, the goal is to reduce the number of infants that are abandoned by parents who may not want them or don't believe they can care for them.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Armed group says they will guard the Cenotaph

SAN ANTONIO — Volunteers with This is Texas Freedom Force say they are considering sending armed guards to stand watch at the Alamo Cenotaph, especially during overnight hours. The group has been advocating for increased protection at the monument after two graffiti attacks. One of its leaders said they...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
devinenews.com

Exploring a Treasure beneath the surface of Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY–When landowners stumbled upon a hidden sink hole with a small hole on the Seco Valley Ranch north of Hondo, they dropped a rock inside, “and it took a long time to hit bottom.” They knew then they had found something special, but had no idea just how truly extraordinary it would be. A neighbor who had grown up exploring the ranch knew of at least one sink hole on the property, the Davis family said, so they called out the local grotto. Little did he know as a young boy, there truly was a treasure beneath the surface of the family ranch.
MEDINA COUNTY, TX
sanantoniomag.com

Beloved Bakery Sol y Luna Closes This Weekend

A new cocktail spot is open on Houston Street downtown. Sojourn Trading Co. was created by Derik Cortez, who’s managed bars at Mixtli and Jazz, TX, along with restaurateur Andrew Carillo, of Armadillo’s Texas Style Burgers. It serves cold kitchen eats (think oysters, ceviche and tuna bits) plus a variety of cocktails. It has a tropical décor and is located to the west of the San Pedro Creek Culture Park. Mondays are industry nights, which means discounts for local hospitality workers.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

