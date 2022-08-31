Read full article on original website
Related
amazingmadison.com
Sioux Falls man sentenced in Lake County on felony charges
A Sioux Falls man was sentenced this week in Lake County Circuit Court on felony drug and aggravated eluding charges. 39-year-old Kelby Ross had earlier pleaded guilty to the two charges. On the Aggravated Eluding charge, Circuit Judge Pat Pardy sentenced Ross to serve two years in the state penitentiary, with credit for six days he’s already served.
amazingmadison.com
Madison woman sentenced on drug charge
A 47-year-old woman was sentenced on drug charges this week in Lake County Circuit Court. Heather Schwartz of Madison had earlier pleaded guilty to a felony charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance and a misdemeanor charge of Contributing to the Abuse, Neglect or Delinquency of a minor. Circuit Judge...
amazingmadison.com
Highway 81 to open north of Madison on Tuesday
The South Dakota Department of Transportation plans to re-open the section of U.S. Highway 81 north of Madison on Tuesday, September 6th. Highway 81 is opening approximately two weeks ahead of the originally scheduled mid-September date. The state DOT began this permanent grade raise on Highway 81 north of Madison...
amazingmadison.com
State FFA Association hosting Ag Adventure Center at SD State Fair
The South Dakota State Fair is going on throughout the weekend in Huron. One of the many attractions at this year’s State Fair is the Ag Adventure Center, sponsored and put together by the South Dakota FFA Association. State FFA Officer Megan Sanders said the Ag Adventure Center is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
amazingmadison.com
Madison Volleyball Sweeps West Central on Thursday
After losing in five sets in their home opener, the Madison Bulldogs Volleyball team went to West Central and got the match sweep Thursday night. The first set of the evening was hotly contested with neither team able to get much separation, and would end up extending the set. The Bulldogs pulled it out in the end though, winning the set 29-27.
amazingmadison.com
South Dakota State Fair kicks off Thursday; unveils new logo
The South Dakota State Fair kicks off today (Thursday) in Huron and goes through Labor Day on Monday. This year’s fair will include livestock shows, grandstand and free stage entertainment, a carnival, and more. Each day of the fair has a special sponsor and activities. Today is Value Added...
amazingmadison.com
Chester Area Sweeps McCook Central/Montrose in Three Sets
On Tuesday the Chester Area Volleyball team hosted McCook Central/Montrose, and took down the Fighting Cougars in three sets. The first set of the evening would end up being the closest set, though the Flyers were still able to handle the Fighting Cougars, winning it 25-16. Set two continued to...
amazingmadison.com
Madison Tennis Suffers First Loss of Season
Earlier this week, the Madison Girls Tennis suffered their first loss of the season in a hard fought matchup against Sioux Falls Washington, losing 5-4. Madison played five third set tie breaks, winning three of the five, however they were still missing Savannah Shipley at #2, and came up short in their 5-4 loss to Sioux Falls Washington.
RELATED PEOPLE
amazingmadison.com
Madison Bulldogs Grab First Season Win in Milbank
Wanting to avoid going 0-2, the Madison Bulldogs came out hot against Milbank, winning with a final score of 41-6. Madison got on the board early after QB Ben Brooks connected with WR Carson Wolf over the middle on their first offensive play for an 82 yard touchdown. Wolf ran in a score not long after to put Madison up 14-0.
Comments / 0