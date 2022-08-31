Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Person on scooter hit by vehicle in Fond du Lac, officers seek information
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A person who was on a scooter was struck by a vehicle in Fond du Lac on Friday, and was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, they are still trying to identify the person who was driving the scooter.
Fox11online.com
Two separate Fond du Lac crashes hospitalize two people
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Two people have been hospitalized following two separate crashes in Fond du Lac. The first crash happened Friday night around 9:15 p.m. in the area of Scott and Mill Streets. Police say it appears a person riding a scooter was trying to cross Scott Street,...
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac officers perform life-saving efforts on man who crashed moped
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 51-year-old Fond du Lac man was found face down on the terrace of an intersection with no pulse when officers arrived around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the man was found at the intersection of...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Jonah O. Carrico, 22, Two Rivers, Deliver Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of park on 2/9/18, Guilty due to no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of six (6) years. That is three (3) years initial confinement, followed by three (3) years extended supervision, concurrent with all sentences presently being served. The defendant is found eligible for both the Challenge Incarceration Program and the Substance Abuse Program. The defendant has credit for 603 days. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) pay court costs; 2) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 3) any other counseling, treatment, assessments as recommended by the agent; 4) assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 5) AODA assessment and follow through; 6) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, work search or combination; 7) Maintain absolute sobriety; 8) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fond du Lac man faces homicide charge, allegedly shot victim four times
Timothy Brown faces one charge of first-degree homicide and one charge of possession of a firearm by a felon for allegedly shooting Brandon Johnson four times on Aug. 20.
radioplusinfo.com
9-3-22 fdl man charged in connection with family dollar parking lot shooting
A Fond du Lac man has been charged in connection with a shooting incident in the Family Dollar parking lot that injured a Fond du Lac woman. Twenty one year old Christopher Bell made his initial Fond du Lac Court appearance Friday on multiple charges including attempted first degree intentional homicide, recklessly endangering safety, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting and six counts of bail jumping, all as a repeat offender. Bail was set at $500,000 cash. Police chief Aaron Goldstein says Bell had gotten into an argument the day before the August 27 shooting, and by happenstance ran into the same group the next day at the Family Dollar store. Goldstein says store employees say the group tried the de-escalate the situation and leave in their vehicles, when the suspect started shooting. The victim , a 32 year old Fond du Lac woman, received a non life-threatening gunshot wound in her lower extremities. Goldstein says two officers on patrol witnessed the shooting, chased the suspect and took him into custody at gunpoint. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 11.
wearegreenbay.com
Grand Chute man receives sentence for killing his grandparents
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The man responsible for killing his own grandparents received his prison sentence on Friday. The Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office tells Local 5 that 20-year-old Alexander Kraus received two life sentences and will have parole eligibility after 40 years. Kraus was found guilty...
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac man charged with homicide, victim shot while celebrating birthday
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fond du Lac man appeared in court on Wednesday, and was charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide in the death of 40-year-old Brandon Johnson. Johnson, who was out celebrating his birthday on August 19, was shot and killed near 290 Marquette Street...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBAY Green Bay
Two hurt in accidental shooting in Grand Chute; Florida man arrested
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Grand Chute police say two people were wounded Friday evening in an accidental shooting. According to police, a 70-year-old man from Grand Chute and a 67-year-old woman from St. Augustine, Florida, were both struck when a .22 caliber rifle was accidentally fired at about 7:15 P.M. on the 800-block of W. Northstar Dr.
wearegreenbay.com
Grand Chute PD: Florida man accidentally fires gun, injures two
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – One man from Florida had charges referred after he allegedly fired a gun while intoxicated and injured two. According to the Grand Chute Police Department, on September 2 around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of West Northstar Drive for an incident involving an accidental firing of a firearm. Police arrived and found two people with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 killed in Milwaukee during planned gun robbery, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - Russell McDade, 19, of Milwaukee faces two counts of felony murder after two men ended up dead on Saturday, Aug. 27 after prosecutors say McDade and three others planned a gun robbery. According to a criminal complaint, police responded to the area near 40th and Silver Spring around...
88-year-old Sheboygan woman dies in Manitowoc crash
Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash involving an 88-year-old woman from Sheboygan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearings Held For Three People Arrested In Manitowoc Drug Bust
Three people charged following their arrests Wednesday at a Manitowoc residence on drug charges appeared in Manitowoc County Circuit Court this afternoon for bail hearings. 29-year-old Tessie Wells and 30-year-old Daniel Wagner of Manitowoc, along with 30-year-old Tyler Hoffman of Two Rivers are charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Drug Paraphernalia and being the Keeper of a drug house.
wearegreenbay.com
Wanted homicide suspect arrested in Green Bay, total in custody climbs to 3
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The third wanted suspect for a Green Bay homicide that happened back in April has reportedly been arrested. According to Brown County arrest records, 31-year-old Alejandro Cantu was arrested on September 1. He was arrested on eight charges. Those charges are:. Probation Violation. Maintain...
wearegreenbay.com
Man charged with stealing from Green Bay U-Haul unit, falsely says items were at his parents
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Algoma is facing six charges after allegedly stealing items from a storage unit in Green Bay and was found with multiple bolt cutters, a broken lock, wire snips and other items. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac fatal shooting; man accused had 'little argument' with victim
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A 32-year-old Fond du Lac man faces multiple charges associated with a homicide in downtown Fond du Lac on Aug. 20. The accused is Timothy Brown – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree intentional homicide. Possession of a firearm by a felon.
CBS 58
2nd man found dead inside Brown Deer home
BROWN DEER, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The body of a second deceased person was found inside a home in Brown Deer, near 62nd and Tower. Brown Deer police on Thursday, Sept. 1, reported an 18-year-old man -- identified as Amarion Brown -- was found dead inside the same home. Brown...
wearegreenbay.com
De Pere teenager dies after crash in Calumet County
CHARLESTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash in Calumet County killed a 16-year-old De Pere girl and required a 17-year-old boy from Green Bay to be airlifted. According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, on September 1 around 7:45 p.m., authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash on Lemke Road in the Town of Charlestown. The vehicle reportedly left the roadway and hit a tree.
hometownbroadcasting.com
9/2/22 Man Wanted By Green Lake County Authorities Arrested
A 28-year-old Kingston man wanted by Green Lake County authorities since March for failing to make a court appearance on narcotics possession charges has been arrested. Jordan Kahn was wanted on a felony warrant. The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office Thursday posted information on their Facebook page saying Kahn was arrested. Any information regarding any crime can be reported anonymously to the Green Lake County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-438-8436 or by texting GETTHEM at 847411. Tips may be eligible for a cash reward for any information leading to arrest of any suspects.
radioplusinfo.com
9-1-22 fdl man charged with homicide
A Fond du Lac man has been charged in the shooting death of a Fond du Lac man last month. Thirty two year old Timothy Brown made his initial court appearance Wednesday on charges of first degree intentional homicide and felon in possession of a firearm in the August 20 shooting death of 40 year old Brandon Johnson. Johnson was found dead in the 200 block of Marquette Street with multitple gunshot wounds. Bail was set at $1 million cash. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 9. Brown was arrested August 22 following the execution of a search warrant at a West Cotton Street residence.
Comments / 0