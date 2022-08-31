ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDEL 1150AM

2022 Delaware High School Football season begins tonight

The first kickoffs of the 2022 Delaware High School Football season take place this evening throughout Delaware. The opening game will mark the beginning of Hodgson Head Coach Frank Moffett's 20th and final year guiding the Silver Eagles, as they face his alma mater Caesar Rodney at 4 p.m. Hodgson...
DELAWARE STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Roman Hemby cuts through Buffalo defense for 2nd TD of the day

Roman Hemby started the 2nd half against Buffalo the way he started the game. He now has 2 rushing touchdowns. Hemby already had a 35-yard rushing touchdown in the 1st half, and added a 70-yard touchdown just 40 seconds into the 3rd quarter. Hemby is making the most of his...
BUFFALO, NY

