BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Jacoby Brissett had other options, better choices. There were definitely more stable ones for a well-respected veteran quarterback. But Cleveland, with its penchant for chaos and controversy, didn’t scare Brissett. Just the opposite. The disorder around the Browns intrigued Brissett and actually made them more appealing. So much so that he signed a 1-year contract as a free agent in March despite no promise of playing time this season. “Cleveland was always in the media like for whatever,” Brissett said during a candid conversation inside the team’s facility following practice last week. “And I was like, ‘I’ll go there.’ So, yeah, I put myself here. I could have gone somewhere else and been OK with being whatever.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 34 MINUTES AGO