– Alex McCarthy with Inside The Ropes spoke to Rhea Ripley of today’s WWE Clash at the Castle Event. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Rhea Ripley on why she dominates Dominik Mysterio every week: “I think because people just love it. It’s something about a woman being so dominant. I don’t know what it is, but people gravitate towards it. I’m living for it. How can I be a menace this week? How can I break people’s dreams?”

WWE ・ 4 HOURS AGO