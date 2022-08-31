Read full article on original website
Sami Zayn Clarifies Why He Didn’t Hit Kevin Owens On WWE Raw
Sami Zayn held back from attacking Kevin Owens on this week’s WWE Raw, and Zayn has taken to social media to explain why. There has been speculation that Zayn and Owens might reunite as friends in Owens’ current feud against the Usos, and that speculation intensified when Zayn refused to hit Owens with a chair during the latter’s match with Jey Uso on Raw, which Owens ultimately won.
Backstage Notes on WWE Clash at the Castle, Match Order, Allotted Time for Main Event (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
– Fightful Select has an update with some backstage notes on today’s WWE Clash at the Castle event, including the expected bout order, which is as follows:. * Kickoff Show: Madcap Moss & Street Profits vs. Theory & Alpha Academy: This match was not announced or advertised beforehand, but it happening right now on the Kickoff show.
Swerve Strickland Talks About The Rest Of Hit Row In WWE And His Move To AEW
Swerve Strickland spoke to the Grapsody podcast recently to discuss his former NXT group Hit Row and where all its members have landed after being released last November (h/t to Fightful). Strickland himself was signed to AEW, while B-Fab, Top Dolla, and Ashante “Thee” Adonis eventually found a home back at WWE. You can read a couple highlights from the interview below.
More Notes From WWE Clash at the Castle, Who Is Backstage
– PWInsider has some backstage notes from today’s ongoing WWE Clash at the Castle event in Cardiff, Wales. Adrian Street and wife Miss Linda are backstage visiting at the event. Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil and WWE Superstar Natalya are also backstage. NXT Superstar Solo Sikoa is another name...
WWE News: Sami Zayn’s Top 10 Best Bloodline Moments, More Battle of the Brands on UUDD, Final NXT UK Lineup & Preview Video
– WWE Top 10 showcased Sami Zayn’s Top 10 Best Bloodline moments:. – Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze played some more WWE 2K22 for Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown:. – Today’s NXT UK will feature Tyler Bate vs. Trent Seven for the NXT UK Championship in the final episode of the show. Here is the lineup and preview video for tonight’s show:
Drew McIntyre Discusses WWE Possibly Splitting Up the Universal & WWE Championships
– During are recent interview with Alex McCarthy for Inside The Ropes, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre discussed WWE potentially splitting up the Universal and World Heavyweight Championship. Below are some highlights:. Drew McIntyre on not knowing about plans to split up the titles: “I mean, there’s no talk to me...
Solo Sikoa Reportedly Getting Called Up In Immediate Future
Solo Sikoa’s days in NXT are reportedly at an end, with a main roster call-up coming very soon for him. PWInsider reports that Sikoa, who is the brother of The Usos, will be called up “ASAP” according to one source who noted he will be joining the Smackdown roster.
Drew McIntyre on How He Plans to Represent the WWE Titles as Champion
– Ahead of today’s WWE Clash at the Castle event, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre spoke to The Independent on his main event title matchup against Roman Reigns, his plan on taking the titles to defend them on all the shows, and more. Below are some highlights:. On how Clash...
Rhea Ripley on Why People Love Seeing Her Beat Up Dominik Mysterio
– Alex McCarthy with Inside The Ropes spoke to Rhea Ripley of today’s WWE Clash at the Castle Event. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Rhea Ripley on why she dominates Dominik Mysterio every week: “I think because people just love it. It’s something about a woman being so dominant. I don’t know what it is, but people gravitate towards it. I’m living for it. How can I be a menace this week? How can I break people’s dreams?”
Ronda Rousey Gets WWE Suspension Lifted, Attacks Adam Pearce On Smackdown
Ronda Rousey’s WWE suspension was lifted on Smackdown, after which she immediately attacked Adam Pearce. On Friday’s show, Pearce and Rousey were in the ring when Pearce read a message from the WWE Board of Directors saying that Rousey’s suspension for attacking a referee at SummerSlam had been lifted.
Triple H Addresses Brock Lesnar Walking Out On Smackdown, His Past Issues & Current Relationship With Brock
In an interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sports, Triple H addressed the backstage situation where Brock Lesnar reportedly walked out of Smackdown after hearing that Vince McMahon had retired from WWE, and that Triple H had to convince Brock to come back. Triple H said the story had “some truth to it.” Highlights of his comments are below.
Gunther Hopes to Eventually Get in the Ring With Brock Lesnar
– During an interview with Gorilla Position ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle, Intercontinental Champion Gunther was asked about a potential matchup with Brock Lesnar. Gunther would like to see it happen. Gunther said on Lesnar (via Fightful), “It would be great. I think he’s a fantastic wrestler, and...
Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation Special Saturday Lineup
– AEW is presenting a special Saturday edition of AEW Dark: Elevation tonight at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s card:. * Swerve in Our Glory (Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland) vs. Jah-C and Storm Grayson. * Invictus Khash &...
Notes on Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Show, Recent TV Tapings
– PWInsider reports that The Good Brothers vs. The OGK for the Impact Wrestling Team Titles is going to open tonight’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. Also, Impact will reportedly start teasing the debut of NJPW star Yuya Uemura very soon. It could start as early as tonight’s edition of Impact.
WWE News: Tamyra Mensah-Stock May Get Another Look By WWE, Note On Cancelled Live Event
– WWE may be taking another look at Olympian Tamyra Mensah-Stock. According to the WON, the new regime in the company is showing some interest in the gold medalist who has previously expressed her interest in joining the company. The report notes that the Vince McMahon-headed regime wasn’t interested in...
WWE News: WWE Says It Is ‘Wrestling,’ Drew McIntyre Talks Clash at the Castle Match
– WWE has officially declared itself “wrestling’ on social media. Twitter is currently in the midst of a trend where companies and more have been sharing tweets that describes their brand in one word. The WWE Twitter account posted to describe itself, perhaps surprisingly to anyone who knows how focused on “sports entertainment” as it is, as:
Austin Theory Gets His First Name Back at WWE Clash at the Castle (Video)
– Earlier this week, it was that WWE would be reverting Theory’s ring name back to Austin Theory, which he started using after he moved up to the main WWE Raw roster. Matt Riddle, who was re-dubbed simply Riddle on the main roster, had already gotten his first name back as well. WWE officially reverted Theory back to “Austin Theory” during today’s WWE Clash at the Castle event.
Ryan Katz Confirms He’s Returning To WWE
Ryan Katz has confirmed that he’s heading back to WWE. Katz, who was a creative producer for NXT before he was released in January as part of the company’s NXT cuts, confirmed on the latest episode of the Oh…You Didn’t Know podcast he co-hosts with Road Dogg, acknowledged that he is returning to the company in a similar capacity as he previously had.
WWE News: Footage of Clash at the Castle Entrance Stage & Set, The Best of Drew McIntyre, McIntyre Answers His Most Googled Questions
– NoDQ.com’s Aaron Rift tweeted a sneak peek at the WWE Clash at the Castle entrance stage and set. You can check out that footage, along with some other photos and clips posted from Principality Stadium, below:. – WWE is livestreaming The Best of Drew McIntyre ahead of his...
Matt Riddle Posts Pic From Jiu-Jitsu Dojo With Marty Scurll, More WWE Stars
Matt Riddle and other WWE stars did some training at the Daniel Gracie Brazilian jiu-jitsu dojo alongside Marty Scurll and more. Riddle posted the photo to his Twitter account on Tuesday from the Orange County, Florida school featuring himself, Karrion Kross, Shinsuke Nakamura, former ROH star Sumie Sakai, and Scurll as you can see below. Riddle captioned the photo:
